Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Apr 10, 2014 | 9:20pm BST

Letterman's replacement

<p>Stephen Colbert poses backstage with his awards for Outstanding Variety Series and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Stephen Colbert poses backstage with his awards for Outstanding Variety Series and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert poses backstage with his awards for Outstanding Variety Series and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert does a spit-take with a bottle of water as he and Jon Stewart engage in a debate at the "Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear" on the National Mall in Washington, October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Stephen Colbert does a spit-take with a bottle of water as he and Jon Stewart engage in a debate at the "Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear" on the National Mall in Washington, October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert does a spit-take with a bottle of water as he and Jon Stewart engage in a debate at the "Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear" on the National Mall in Washington, October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
2 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert gestures during the "Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear" on the National Mall in Washington, October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Stephen Colbert gestures during the "Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear" on the National Mall in Washington, October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert gestures during the "Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear" on the National Mall in Washington, October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
3 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert and Paul Dinello perform in a skit as part of the 50th anniversary of improv theater, The Second City, in Chicago December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Frank Polich</p>

Stephen Colbert and Paul Dinello perform in a skit as part of the 50th anniversary of improv theater, The Second City, in Chicago December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Frank Polich

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert and Paul Dinello perform in a skit as part of the 50th anniversary of improv theater, The Second City, in Chicago December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Frank Polich

Close
4 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert balances a pen on his mouth as he testifies before the Immigration, Citizenship, Refugees, Border Security, and International Law Subcommittee hearing on Protecting America's Harvest on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Stephen Colbert balances a pen on his mouth as he testifies before the Immigration, Citizenship, Refugees, Border Security, and International Law Subcommittee hearing on Protecting America's Harvest on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2010....more

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert balances a pen on his mouth as he testifies before the Immigration, Citizenship, Refugees, Border Security, and International Law Subcommittee hearing on Protecting America's Harvest on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
5 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert poses with his awards for Outstanding Variety Series and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series with his wife Evelyn McGee at the Governors Ball for the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Stephen Colbert poses with his awards for Outstanding Variety Series and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series with his wife Evelyn McGee at the Governors Ball for the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario...more

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert poses with his awards for Outstanding Variety Series and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series with his wife Evelyn McGee at the Governors Ball for the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert accepts one dollar contributions outside the Federal Election Commission in Washington June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

Stephen Colbert accepts one dollar contributions outside the Federal Election Commission in Washington June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert accepts one dollar contributions outside the Federal Election Commission in Washington June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
7 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert poses with his new book "I Am America (And So Can You!)" at a book signing in New York October 24, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Stephen Colbert poses with his new book "I Am America (And So Can You!)" at a book signing in New York October 24, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert poses with his new book "I Am America (And So Can You!)" at a book signing in New York October 24, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart present the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the 59th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart present the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the 59th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart present the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the 59th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
9 / 20
<p>U.S. General Ray Odierno, Commanding General, Multinational-Force-Iraq, pretends to give Stephen Colbert a haircut during Colbert's performance for U.S. military personnel at Al Faw Palace in Baghdad, June 7, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Manuel/USO</p>

U.S. General Ray Odierno, Commanding General, Multinational-Force-Iraq, pretends to give Stephen Colbert a haircut during Colbert's performance for U.S. military personnel at Al Faw Palace in Baghdad, June 7, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Manuel/USO

Thursday, April 10, 2014

U.S. General Ray Odierno, Commanding General, Multinational-Force-Iraq, pretends to give Stephen Colbert a haircut during Colbert's performance for U.S. military personnel at Al Faw Palace in Baghdad, June 7, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Manuel/USO

Close
10 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert throws a hat into the crowd which belonged to former Republican Presidential candidate Herman Cain during a rally at the College of Charleston, South Carolina, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Stephen Colbert throws a hat into the crowd which belonged to former Republican Presidential candidate Herman Cain during a rally at the College of Charleston, South Carolina, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert throws a hat into the crowd which belonged to former Republican Presidential candidate Herman Cain during a rally at the College of Charleston, South Carolina, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
11 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert with his lawyer Trevor Potter meets with members of the Federal Election Commission in Washington June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

Stephen Colbert with his lawyer Trevor Potter meets with members of the Federal Election Commission in Washington June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert with his lawyer Trevor Potter meets with members of the Federal Election Commission in Washington June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
12 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert arrives to be honored at the Time 100 Gala in New York, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Stephen Colbert arrives to be honored at the Time 100 Gala in New York, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert arrives to be honored at the Time 100 Gala in New York, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert greets a crowd outside the Federal Election Commission in Washington June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

Stephen Colbert greets a crowd outside the Federal Election Commission in Washington June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert greets a crowd outside the Federal Election Commission in Washington June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
14 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert and his wife Evie Colbert arrive for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Stephen Colbert and his wife Evie Colbert arrive for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert and his wife Evie Colbert arrive for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
15 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart present an award at the 60th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart present an award at the 60th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart present an award at the 60th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert runs across the stage at the "Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear" on the National Mall in Washington October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Stephen Colbert runs across the stage at the "Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear" on the National Mall in Washington October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert runs across the stage at the "Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear" on the National Mall in Washington October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
17 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert testifies on Capitol Hill September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Stephen Colbert testifies on Capitol Hill September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert testifies on Capitol Hill September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
18 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert opens the show holding an Apple iPad at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Stephen Colbert opens the show holding an Apple iPad at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert opens the show holding an Apple iPad at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
19 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert arrives to host a South Carolina primary rally with Herman Cain, at the College of Charleston January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Stephen Colbert arrives to host a South Carolina primary rally with Herman Cain, at the College of Charleston January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert arrives to host a South Carolina primary rally with Herman Cain, at the College of Charleston January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Hollywood selfies

Hollywood selfies

Next Slideshows

Hollywood selfies

Hollywood selfies

Capturing a moment with celebrities.

08 Apr 2014
Peaches Geldof: 1989-2014

Peaches Geldof: 1989-2014

The British DJ, model and television personality has been found dead at her home in Kent.

07 Apr 2014
Mickey Rooney: 1920 - 2014

Mickey Rooney: 1920 - 2014

Actor Mickey Rooney, whose career spanned 10 decades, dies at the age of 93.

07 Apr 2014
Country Music Awards

Country Music Awards

Highlights from the Country Music Association Awards in Las Vegas.

07 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures