Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Sep 21, 2015 | 5:10am BST

LFW: Day 3

Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood walks onto the catwalk with activists following the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood walks onto the catwalk with activists following the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood walks onto the catwalk with activists following the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
1 / 19
Models present creations from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, Britain September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Models present creations from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, Britain September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
Models present creations from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, Britain September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
2 / 19
Singer Lily Allen (2nd R) hides under her jacket on the front row before the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, Britain, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Singer Lily Allen (2nd R) hides under her jacket on the front row before the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, Britain, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
Singer Lily Allen (2nd R) hides under her jacket on the front row before the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, Britain, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
3 / 19
A model looks at her makeup backstage before the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, Britain September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model looks at her makeup backstage before the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, Britain September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
A model looks at her makeup backstage before the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, Britain September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
4 / 19
A model has her makeup done backstage before the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model has her makeup done backstage before the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
A model has her makeup done backstage before the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
5 / 19
A model presents a creation from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
6 / 19
Models present creations from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Models present creations from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
Models present creations from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
7 / 19
Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood (3rd L) arrives with activists before the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood (3rd L) arrives with activists before the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood (3rd L) arrives with activists before the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
8 / 19
Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood poses with an activist before the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood poses with an activist before the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood poses with an activist before the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
9 / 19
A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
10 / 19
A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
11 / 19
A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
12 / 19
Vogue Editor Anna Wintour leaves after the presentation of the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Vogue Editor Anna Wintour leaves after the presentation of the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
Vogue Editor Anna Wintour leaves after the presentation of the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
13 / 19
A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
14 / 19
A model presents a creation from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
15 / 19
A model presents a creation from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
16 / 19
Models present creations from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, Britain September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Models present creations from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, Britain September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
Models present creations from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, Britain September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
17 / 19
A model presents a creation from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
18 / 19
Models present creations from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Models present creations from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
Models present creations from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
World's highest-paid models

World's highest-paid models

Next Slideshows

World's highest-paid models

World's highest-paid models

The top-earning supermodels this past year.

18 Sep 2015
Best of TIFF

Best of TIFF

Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.

18 Sep 2015
Best of NYFW

Best of NYFW

Backstage and collection highlights from New York Fashion Week.

17 Sep 2015
NYFW: Day 7

NYFW: Day 7

Daily highlights from New York Fashion Week.

17 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Running the Boston Marathon

Running the Boston Marathon

Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures