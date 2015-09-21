LFW: Day 3
Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood walks onto the catwalk with activists following the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, Britain September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Singer Lily Allen (2nd R) hides under her jacket on the front row before the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, Britain, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model looks at her makeup backstage before the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, Britain September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model has her makeup done backstage before the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood (3rd L) arrives with activists before the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood poses with an activist before the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Vogue Editor Anna Wintour leaves after the presentation of the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, Britain September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
