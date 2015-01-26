Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jan 26, 2015 | 6:50pm GMT

Liberation anniversary at Auschwitz

Members of Polish Scouting Association from Canada and U.K. stand in front of the block 15 in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Members of Polish Scouting Association from Canada and U.K. stand in front of the block 15 in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Members of Polish Scouting Association from Canada and U.K. stand in front of the block 15 in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
1 / 20
Mordechai Ronen (C right) of Canada, a survivor of the former German Nazi concentration Auschwitz reacts next to the World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder (2nd L) as they visit the camp in Oswiecim, January 26, 2015. Ceremonies to mark the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the camp will take place on January 27, with some 300 former Auschwitz prisoners taking part in the commemoration event. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Mordechai Ronen (C right) of Canada, a survivor of the former German Nazi concentration Auschwitz reacts next to the World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder (2nd L) as they visit the camp in Oswiecim, January 26, 2015. Ceremonies to mark the...more

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Mordechai Ronen (C right) of Canada, a survivor of the former German Nazi concentration Auschwitz reacts next to the World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder (2nd L) as they visit the camp in Oswiecim, January 26, 2015. Ceremonies to mark the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the camp will take place on January 27, with some 300 former Auschwitz prisoners taking part in the commemoration event. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
2 / 20
Visitors walk through a museum in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Visitors walk through a museum in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Visitors walk through a museum in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
3 / 20
A cargo wagon is parked at the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A cargo wagon is parked at the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
A cargo wagon is parked at the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
4 / 20
Igor Malicki of Ukraine, a survivor of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz reacts as he visits the camp in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Igor Malicki of Ukraine, a survivor of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz reacts as he visits the camp in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Igor Malicki of Ukraine, a survivor of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz reacts as he visits the camp in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
5 / 20
A woman places flowers to the 'Wall of Death' in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A woman places flowers to the 'Wall of Death' in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
A woman places flowers to the 'Wall of Death' in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
6 / 20
A survivor of the former German Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz reacts as she visits the camp in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A survivor of the former German Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz reacts as she visits the camp in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
A survivor of the former German Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz reacts as she visits the camp in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
7 / 20
Igor Malicki of Ukraine, a survivor of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz visits the camp in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Igor Malicki of Ukraine, a survivor of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz visits the camp in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Igor Malicki of Ukraine, a survivor of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz visits the camp in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
8 / 20
Jack Rosenthal of the U.S., a survivor of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz, shows his camp number tattoed on his arm as he visits the camp in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Jack Rosenthal of the U.S., a survivor of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz, shows his camp number tattoed on his arm as he visits the camp in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Jack Rosenthal of the U.S., a survivor of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz, shows his camp number tattoed on his arm as he visits the camp in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
9 / 20
A visitor stands in a museum in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A visitor stands in a museum in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
A visitor stands in a museum in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
10 / 20
Mordechai Ronen (C) of Canada, a survivor of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz cries as he visits the camp in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Mordechai Ronen (C) of Canada, a survivor of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz cries as he visits the camp in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Mordechai Ronen (C) of Canada, a survivor of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz cries as he visits the camp in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
11 / 20
A sign is pictured in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A sign is pictured in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
A sign is pictured in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
12 / 20
Picture shows a general view of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Picture shows a general view of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Picture shows a general view of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
13 / 20
A group of visitors hold an Israeli flag in front of the gate, with the words "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free), of the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A group of visitors hold an Israeli flag in front of the gate, with the words "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free), of the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
A group of visitors hold an Israeli flag in front of the gate, with the words "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free), of the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
14 / 20
A visitor takes a picture on the grounds of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A visitor takes a picture on the grounds of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
A visitor takes a picture on the grounds of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
15 / 20
Snow covers the victims monument at the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Snow covers the victims monument at the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Snow covers the victims monument at the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
16 / 20
Igor Malicki of Ukraine, a survivor of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz gestures as he visits the camp in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Igor Malicki of Ukraine, a survivor of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz gestures as he visits the camp in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Igor Malicki of Ukraine, a survivor of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz gestures as he visits the camp in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
17 / 20
A sign with block number is pictured on a building in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A sign with block number is pictured on a building in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
A sign with block number is pictured on a building in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
18 / 20
Visitors walk inside the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Visitors walk inside the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Visitors walk inside the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
19 / 20
A guard tower is seen at the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A guard tower is seen at the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
A guard tower is seen at the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Living in the ruins of Gaza

Living in the ruins of Gaza

Next Slideshows

Living in the ruins of Gaza

Living in the ruins of Gaza

Daily life amid the ruins of Gaza.

26 Jan 2015
Sled dog derby

Sled dog derby

Handlers and their dog packs are off the races in Europe.

23 Jan 2015
Inside Davos

Inside Davos

Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.

23 Jan 2015
North Korea's supreme factory leader

North Korea's supreme factory leader

Kim Jong Un provides 'field guidance' to North Korea's factories.

22 Jan 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.

Erdogan's Turkey

Erdogan's Turkey

Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.

Commoner Queen

Commoner Queen

Moments when Queen Elizabeth is more civilian than royalty.

Dancing with the Irish

Dancing with the Irish

Behind the scenes at the largest Irish dancing competition in the world with over 5,000 competitors in Dublin, Ireland.

Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp

Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp

Palestinian leaders vow to break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.

Fire ravages French migrant camp

Fire ravages French migrant camp

A fire razed most of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France overnight after fighting among its inhabitants left several people injured.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures