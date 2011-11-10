Edition:
Liberia votes amid violence

Thursday, November 10, 2011

Reyes Wolee, 19, a political science student who said he received 24 stitches after Liberian police beat him with their rifle butts when they stormed the opposition Congress for Democratic Change headquarters on Monday, shows one of his four head wounds, in the capital Monrovia, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reyes Wolee, 19, a political science student who said he received 24 stitches after Liberian police beat him with their rifle butts when they stormed the opposition Congress for Democratic Change headquarters on Monday, shows one of his four head wounds, in the capital Monrovia, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Polling agents count ballots during Liberian run-off elections at a polling station in Monrovia, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Polling agents count ballots during Liberian run-off elections at a polling station in Monrovia, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Esther Ba, who says she is in her mid-60s, looks through a window of the abandoned building where she lives with her daughter and more than a dozen other people in the capital Monrovia, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Esther Ba, who says she is in her mid-60s, looks through a window of the abandoned building where she lives with her daughter and more than a dozen other people in the capital Monrovia, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Liberian election official waits for voters at an empty polling station during presidential elections, in the capital Monrovia, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Liberian election official waits for voters at an empty polling station during presidential elections, in the capital Monrovia, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Leaflets dropped by helicopter fall onto a market in the Paynesville Red Light neighbourhood during a final campaign rally for incumbent Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf in the capital Monrovia, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Leaflets dropped by helicopter fall onto a market in the Paynesville Red Light neighbourhood during a final campaign rally for incumbent Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf in the capital Monrovia, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A polling agent waits for voters during Liberia's presidential election run-off at a polling station in West Point, a slum area in Monrovia, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A polling agent waits for voters during Liberia's presidential election run-off at a polling station in West Point, a slum area in Monrovia, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Nigerian United Nations peacekeepers (R) confront Liberian riot police who stormed the compound of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change headquarters in the capital Monrovia, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Nigerian United Nations peacekeepers (R) confront Liberian riot police who stormed the compound of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change headquarters in the capital Monrovia, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Liberian election officials begin counting ballots by the lamp light during the presidential elections, in the capital Monrovia, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Liberian election officials begin counting ballots by the lamp light during the presidential elections, in the capital Monrovia, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Opposition supporters stand around the body of a man killed after Liberian riot police fired live rounds into the compound of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) headquarters in the capital Monrovia, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Opposition supporters stand around the body of a man killed after Liberian riot police fired live rounds into the compound of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) headquarters in the capital Monrovia, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Liberian woman casts her ballot during presidential elections at Klay town just outside the capital Monrovia, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Liberian woman casts her ballot during presidential elections at Klay town just outside the capital Monrovia, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Opposition leader Winston Tubman (R) of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) is comforted by a friend after riot police fired tear gas and live rounds into his party headquarters, killing at least one person, in the capital Monrovia, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Opposition leader Winston Tubman (R) of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) is comforted by a friend after riot police fired tear gas and live rounds into his party headquarters, killing at least one person, in the capital Monrovia, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Supporters at a final campaign rally watch the arrival of incumbent Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf in the capital Monrovia, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Supporters at a final campaign rally watch the arrival of incumbent Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf in the capital Monrovia, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

An image of Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf (L), current Liberian president, presidential candidate for the United Party (UP) and Nobel laureate, and Vice President Joseph N. Boakai is seen on the forehead of a supporter in Monrovia October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

An image of Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf (L), current Liberian president, presidential candidate for the United Party (UP) and Nobel laureate, and Vice President Joseph N. Boakai is seen on the forehead of a supporter in Monrovia October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Supporters of Winston Tubman of Liberia's opposition Congress for Democratic Change party wave at a rally in Monrovia, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Supporters of Winston Tubman of Liberia's opposition Congress for Democratic Change party wave at a rally in Monrovia, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A helicopter drops leaflets onto a crowd attending a rally for incumbent Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf during a final campaign stop in the capital Monrovia, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A helicopter drops leaflets onto a crowd attending a rally for incumbent Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf during a final campaign stop in the capital Monrovia, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

An election worker moves boxes of voting materials at the National Electoral Commission headquarters in the capital of Monrovia, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

An election worker moves boxes of voting materials at the National Electoral Commission headquarters in the capital of Monrovia, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Liberians line up to vote during presidential elections in the capital Monrovia, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Liberians line up to vote during presidential elections in the capital Monrovia, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Opposition supporters carry a man wounded after Liberian riot police stormed the compound of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) headquarters firing tear gas and live rounds, in the capital Monrovia, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Opposition supporters carry a man wounded after Liberian riot police stormed the compound of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) headquarters firing tear gas and live rounds, in the capital Monrovia, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Liberian election official waits for voters during Liberia's presidential election run-off, at a polling station in the capital Monrovia, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Liberian election official waits for voters during Liberia's presidential election run-off, at a polling station in the capital Monrovia, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Residents gather to catch a glimpse of Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and incumbent leader Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf as she arrives to vote in presidential elections at her home village of Fefee outside the capital Monrovia, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Residents gather to catch a glimpse of Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and incumbent leader Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf as she arrives to vote in presidential elections at her home village of Fefee outside the capital Monrovia, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Nigerian United Nations peacekeeper stands guard at a rally for incumbent Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf in Monrovia, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Nigerian United Nations peacekeeper stands guard at a rally for incumbent Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf in Monrovia, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Unhappy supporters of Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) complain about the Liberia's presidential election run-off along a street in Monrovia, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Unhappy supporters of Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) complain about the Liberia's presidential election run-off along a street in Monrovia, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A woman carrying her baby votes behind a curtain during a presidential election at a Feefee polling station in Bomi county, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A woman carrying her baby votes behind a curtain during a presidential election at a Feefee polling station in Bomi county, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Fedora, 11, watches as a rally for incumbent Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf takes place in a field near her home in the capital Monrovia, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Fedora, 11, watches as a rally for incumbent Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf takes place in a field near her home in the capital Monrovia, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and incumbent leader Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf sits at a resident's home after voting during presidential elections at her home village of Fefee outside the capital Monrovia, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and incumbent leader Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf sits at a resident's home after voting during presidential elections at her home village of Fefee outside the capital Monrovia, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Liberian riot police gather as they clash with supporters of presidential challenger Winston Tubman in Monrovia, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Liberian riot police gather as they clash with supporters of presidential challenger Winston Tubman in Monrovia, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A Liberian woman has her finger inked after casting her ballot during presidential elections in Klay Town just outside the capital Monrovia, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Liberian woman has her finger inked after casting her ballot during presidential elections in Klay Town just outside the capital Monrovia, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Nigerian United Nations peacekeepers try to disarm a Liberian riot policeman who fired live rounds while storming the compound of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change headquarters in the capital Monrovia, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Nigerian United Nations peacekeepers try to disarm a Liberian riot policeman who fired live rounds while storming the compound of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change headquarters in the capital Monrovia, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A girl chews a stick of sugar cane in the Paynesville Red Light neighbourhood during a final campaign rally nearby for incumbent Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf in the capital Monrovia November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A girl chews a stick of sugar cane in the Paynesville Red Light neighbourhood during a final campaign rally nearby for incumbent Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf in the capital Monrovia November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A voter prepares to cast her ballot for the Liberia's presidential election run-off at a polling station in West Point, a slum area of Monrovia, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A voter prepares to cast her ballot for the Liberia's presidential election run-off at a polling station in West Point, a slum area of Monrovia, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

