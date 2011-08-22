Edition:
Libya: Chronology of conflict

Monday, August 22, 2011

Libyan protesters hold a flag on top of a building during a demonstration in the seaport city of Tobruk February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Libyan protesters hold a flag on top of a building during a demonstration in the seaport city of Tobruk February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

A Tunisian woman carries her belongings as she crosses into Tunisia at the Ras Jdir border crossing after fleeing unrest in Libya February 23, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Tunisian woman carries her belongings as she crosses into Tunisia at the Ras Jdir border crossing after fleeing unrest in Libya February 23, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A man walks with his children past an army armoured vehicle at a military airport runway in the eastern Libyan town of Al Abrak February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man walks with his children past an army armoured vehicle at a military airport runway in the eastern Libyan town of Al Abrak February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A suspected African mercenary sits in a room within a courthouse as he is held by anti-government protesters in Benghazi February 25, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A suspected African mercenary sits in a room within a courthouse as he is held by anti-government protesters in Benghazi February 25, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

The mother of Salem Al-Moqlah, a Libyan who was killed in the recent clashes, reacts next to his grave in a cemetery in Benghazi February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

The mother of Salem Al-Moqlah, a Libyan who was killed in the recent clashes, reacts next to his grave in a cemetery in Benghazi February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Anti-government tribal rebels prepare for possible attacks by pro-Gaddafi loyalists at a checkpoint in Ajdabiya area, 150 km (93.2 miles) southwest of Benghazi February, 27, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Anti-government tribal rebels prepare for possible attacks by pro-Gaddafi loyalists at a checkpoint in Ajdabiya area, 150 km (93.2 miles) southwest of Benghazi February, 27, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A man walks inside the burnt main prison of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Benghazi February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A man walks inside the burnt main prison of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Benghazi February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A washroom attendant chants slogans supporting Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi at a hospital in Tripoli March 1, 2011. Picture taken on a guided government tour. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A washroom attendant chants slogans supporting Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi at a hospital in Tripoli March 1, 2011. Picture taken on a guided government tour. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A Libyan army tank manned by soldiers opposed to leader Muammar Gaddafi is surrounded by protesters in the city of Zawiyah, 50 km (30 miles) west of the capital Tripoli March 1, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Libyan army tank manned by soldiers opposed to leader Muammar Gaddafi is surrounded by protesters in the city of Zawiyah, 50 km (30 miles) west of the capital Tripoli March 1, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Rebels hold a young man at gunpoint, who they accuse of being a loyalist to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, between the towns of Brega and Ras Lanuf, March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Rebels hold a young man at gunpoint, who they accuse of being a loyalist to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, between the towns of Brega and Ras Lanuf, March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man walks inside a damaged reception room of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi inside his personal headquarters in Benghazi's airport March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A man walks inside a damaged reception room of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi inside his personal headquarters in Benghazi's airport March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A rebel holds a rifle as he smokes a cigarette at a checkpoint in Brega, March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A rebel holds a rifle as he smokes a cigarette at a checkpoint in Brega, March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thousands of Bangladeshi evacuees carry their belongings as they walk away from the border area where they have been stranded for more than four days after crossing into Tunisia and fleeing the violence in Libya, at the border crossing of Ras Jdir March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thousands of Bangladeshi evacuees carry their belongings as they walk away from the border area where they have been stranded for more than four days after crossing into Tunisia and fleeing the violence in Libya, at the border crossing of Ras Jdir March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A man lights a fire to look at the underground prisons that were part of the headquarters for forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in Benghazi March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A man lights a fire to look at the underground prisons that were part of the headquarters for forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in Benghazi March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A rebel stands next to the body of a pilot of the military jet which rebels say they shot down, in Ras Lanuf March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A rebel stands next to the body of a pilot of the military jet which rebels say they shot down, in Ras Lanuf March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An anti-Gaddafi rebel prays and chants along a road during clashes with pro-Qaddafi forces near Ras Lanuf March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

An anti-Gaddafi rebel prays and chants along a road during clashes with pro-Qaddafi forces near Ras Lanuf March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A rebel fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade launcher in front of a gas storage terminal during a battle on the road between Ras Lanuf and Bin Jiwad, March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A rebel fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade launcher in front of a gas storage terminal during a battle on the road between Ras Lanuf and Bin Jiwad, March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's most prominent son, Saif al-Islam, pauses during an interview with Reuters in Tripoli March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's most prominent son, Saif al-Islam, pauses during an interview with Reuters in Tripoli March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A caricature of Muammar Gaddafi is painted on the wall of the garrison headquarters beside a destroyed tank where a major battle took the lives of more than 100 people last month in the rebel stronghold of Benghazi March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A caricature of Muammar Gaddafi is painted on the wall of the garrison headquarters beside a destroyed tank where a major battle took the lives of more than 100 people last month in the rebel stronghold of Benghazi March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A rebel fighter takes a break in Brega, March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A rebel fighter takes a break in Brega, March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Ali, 22, an entrepreneur who has joined the weeks-old Libyan rebellion, poses for a portrait in a burned out building of a military base in the rebel headquarters of Benghazi, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Ali, 22, an entrepreneur who has joined the weeks-old Libyan rebellion, poses for a portrait in a burned out building of a military base in the rebel headquarters of Benghazi, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Rebel fighters sit on a sofa at a check point in Ajdabiyah, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Rebel fighters sit on a sofa at a check point in Ajdabiyah, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Journalists, including New York Times photographers Tyler Hicks (R- in glasses) and Lynsey Addario (far L), Getty Images photographer John Moore (2nd L), freelance photographer Holly Pickett (3rdL) and freelancer Philip Poupin (4th L) run for cover during a bombing run by Libyan government planes at a checkpoint near the oil refinery of Ras Lanuf March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Conroy

Journalists, including New York Times photographers Tyler Hicks (R- in glasses) and Lynsey Addario (far L), Getty Images photographer John Moore (2nd L), freelance photographer Holly Pickett (3rdL) and freelancer Philip Poupin (4th L) run for cover during a bombing run by Libyan government planes at a checkpoint near the oil refinery of Ras Lanuf March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Conroy

A woman rebel fighter supporter shoots an AK-47 rifle as she reacts to the news of the withdrawal of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's forces from Benghazi March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman rebel fighter supporter shoots an AK-47 rifle as she reacts to the news of the withdrawal of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's forces from Benghazi March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Vehicles belonging to forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi explode after an air strike by coalition forces, along a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Vehicles belonging to forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi explode after an air strike by coalition forces, along a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People celebrate atop a destroyed mobile artillery piece belonging to forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi after an air strike by coalition forces, along a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

People celebrate atop a destroyed mobile artillery piece belonging to forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi after an air strike by coalition forces, along a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A rebel fighter moves across an intersection during a night time gun battle in downtown Benghazi, March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A rebel fighter moves across an intersection during a night time gun battle in downtown Benghazi, March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Libyan army fire anti-aircraft missiles during air strikes by coalition forces in Tripoli March 20, 2011.REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Libyan army fire anti-aircraft missiles during air strikes by coalition forces in Tripoli March 20, 2011.REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Rebel fighters rest in the shade of a vehicle outside the northeastern Libyan town of Ajdabiyah, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Rebel fighters rest in the shade of a vehicle outside the northeastern Libyan town of Ajdabiyah, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Libyan holds a poster of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi at a naval military facility damaged by coalition air strikes last night in eastern Tripoli March 22, 2011. Picture taken on a guided government tour. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A Libyan holds a poster of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi at a naval military facility damaged by coalition air strikes last night in eastern Tripoli March 22, 2011. Picture taken on a guided government tour. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A mourner reacts next to the grave of a rebel killed by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in Ajdabiyah, during his funeral in Benghazi March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A mourner reacts next to the grave of a rebel killed by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in Ajdabiyah, during his funeral in Benghazi March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A rebel fighter with a rocket launcher waits to refuel at a gas station in Alaguila, as rebels moved towards the new front line on the road between Brega and Ras Lanuf, March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

A rebel fighter with a rocket launcher waits to refuel at a gas station in Alaguila, as rebels moved towards the new front line on the road between Brega and Ras Lanuf, March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

A fuel pump is defaced with a graffiti caricature of Muammar Gaddafi in the rebel-held town of Ajdabiyah March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A fuel pump is defaced with a graffiti caricature of Muammar Gaddafi in the rebel-held town of Ajdabiyah March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A medic tries to comfort a wounded rebel fighter at a hospital in Ajdabiyah, April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A medic tries to comfort a wounded rebel fighter at a hospital in Ajdabiyah, April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi waves from a car in the compound of Bab Al Azizia in Tripoli, after a meeting with a delegation of five African leaders seeking to mediate in Libya's conflict April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi waves from a car in the compound of Bab Al Azizia in Tripoli, after a meeting with a delegation of five African leaders seeking to mediate in Libya's conflict April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

A rebel fighter with an amputated leg walks along the front line at the western entrance of Ajdabiyah April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A rebel fighter with an amputated leg walks along the front line at the western entrance of Ajdabiyah April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Mohamed, 10, stands guard at the frontline along the western entrance of Ajdabiyah April 13, 2011. Mohamed's rebel fighter father earlier had given him a rifle and asked him to replace him in his duties. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Mohamed, 10, stands guard at the frontline along the western entrance of Ajdabiyah April 13, 2011. Mohamed's rebel fighter father earlier had given him a rifle and asked him to replace him in his duties. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A wounded rebel fighter screams in agony in Ajdabiyah hospital April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A wounded rebel fighter screams in agony in Ajdabiyah hospital April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A doctor's gloved hand is covered in blood in a Misrata hospital April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A doctor's gloved hand is covered in blood in a Misrata hospital April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Rebel fighters run for cover inside a building on the frontline in Tripoli street in central Misrata April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Rebel fighters run for cover inside a building on the frontline in Tripoli street in central Misrata April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Rebel fighters and civilians run for cover atop a building during a firefight and shelling near Tripoli street in Misrata April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Rebel fighters and civilians run for cover atop a building during a firefight and shelling near Tripoli street in Misrata April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A severely injured rebel is carried into Misrata hospital following heavy shelling April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A severely injured rebel is carried into Misrata hospital following heavy shelling April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Libyan refugee who fled the unrest in Libya stands outside her tent at a refugee camp in Dehiba, near the southern Libyan and Tunisian border crossing of Wazin, May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A Libyan refugee who fled the unrest in Libya stands outside her tent at a refugee camp in Dehiba, near the southern Libyan and Tunisian border crossing of Wazin, May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A rebel fighter stands guard at the eastern gate to the Libyan town of Kabaw in the Western Mountain region, about 230 km (140 miles) southwest of the capital Tripoli, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A rebel fighter stands guard at the eastern gate to the Libyan town of Kabaw in the Western Mountain region, about 230 km (140 miles) southwest of the capital Tripoli, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A girl stands in the doorway of a home destroyed in battles between rebel fighters and forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi on Tripoli street in central Misrata May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A girl stands in the doorway of a home destroyed in battles between rebel fighters and forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi on Tripoli street in central Misrata May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

One of Cherif Chouichi's sisters tries on his new unused military boots in his room in Misrata June 1, 2011. Chouichi, who was a rebel fighter, was killed on April 28 during the battle between rebel fighters and forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi on Misrata's Tripoli street. Chouichi was killed before getting a chance to use this military equipment. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

One of Cherif Chouichi's sisters tries on his new unused military boots in his room in Misrata June 1, 2011. Chouichi, who was a rebel fighter, was killed on April 28 during the battle between rebel fighters and forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi on Misrata's Tripoli street. Chouichi was killed before getting a chance to use this military equipment. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Mustapha Al Shami, who lost two of his three children when his house was hit by a Grad rocket, looks at the remnants of his children's room in the west Libyan city of Misrata June 3, 2011. Mustapha lost his daughter Rodaina, who was a year old, and his son Mohamed, who was three, after a rocket fired by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi hit the house. His remaining child Malak, 6, had to have one leg amputated as a...more

Mustapha Al Shami, who lost two of his three children when his house was hit by a Grad rocket, looks at the remnants of his children's room in the west Libyan city of Misrata June 3, 2011. Mustapha lost his daughter Rodaina, who was a year old, and his son Mohamed, who was three, after a rocket fired by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi hit the house. His remaining child Malak, 6, had to have one leg amputated as a result of the incident. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A Libyan rebel fighter prepares anti-aircraft ammunition as he wears the cap of a pro-Muammar Gaddafi officer at Misrata's western front line, some 25 km (16 miles) from the city center, June 4,2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A Libyan rebel fighter prepares anti-aircraft ammunition as he wears the cap of a pro-Muammar Gaddafi officer at Misrata's western front line, some 25 km (16 miles) from the city center, June 4,2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A Libyan woman holding a Kingdom of Libya flag walks past a caricature of Muammar Gaddafi near the court house in Benghazi June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A Libyan woman holding a Kingdom of Libya flag walks past a caricature of Muammar Gaddafi near the court house in Benghazi June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A rebel poses with rocket-propelled grenades taken from an armored personnel carrier (APC) captured from forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi on the outskirts of the town of Zlitan, west of the rebel-held port city of Misrata June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Abdelkader Belhessin

A rebel poses with rocket-propelled grenades taken from an armored personnel carrier (APC) captured from forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi on the outskirts of the town of Zlitan, west of the rebel-held port city of Misrata June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Abdelkader Belhessin

A nurse carries the body of a baby who, according to the Libyan government, was killed by NATO air strikes at Al Khawaildi Al Hamadi's residential compound, at Sabrata Hospital, west of Tripoli, June 20, 2011. According to Libyan officials, Al Hamadi is an old friend of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. Picture taken on a guided government tour. RUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A nurse carries the body of a baby who, according to the Libyan government, was killed by NATO air strikes at Al Khawaildi Al Hamadi's residential compound, at Sabrata Hospital, west of Tripoli, June 20, 2011. According to Libyan officials, Al Hamadi is an old friend of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. Picture taken on a guided government tour. RUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Rebel fighters evacuate their injured comrades from the outskirts of Zlitan, near Misrata's western frontline, July 8, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Rebel fighters evacuate their injured comrades from the outskirts of Zlitan, near Misrata's western frontline, July 8, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Rebels wave as an Air Libya BAe-146-300 aircraft takes off from Rhebat air strip July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Rebels wave as an Air Libya BAe-146-300 aircraft takes off from Rhebat air strip July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A rebel fighter runs during a shootout with forces loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi on the outskirts of Al-Briqa, west of Ajdabiyah, July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A rebel fighter runs during a shootout with forces loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi on the outskirts of Al-Briqa, west of Ajdabiyah, July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A Libyan rebel fighter sits beside his wounded brother at a hospital near Misrata's western frontline July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

A Libyan rebel fighter sits beside his wounded brother at a hospital near Misrata's western frontline July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

People attend the burial of Libya's rebel military commander Abdel Fattah Younes in Benghazi July 29, 2011. Younes was shot dead in an incident that remained shrouded in mystery, dealing a blow to Western-backed forces laboring in a campaign to topple Muammar Gaddafi. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

People attend the burial of Libya's rebel military commander Abdel Fattah Younes in Benghazi July 29, 2011. Younes was shot dead in an incident that remained shrouded in mystery, dealing a blow to Western-backed forces laboring in a campaign to topple Muammar Gaddafi. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Rebel fighters wait for a vehicle to take them to the frontline on the outskirts of Nalut July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Rebel fighters wait for a vehicle to take them to the frontline on the outskirts of Nalut July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

A Libyan man poses for a picture in front of a portrait of Muammar Gaddafi during a meeting of senior Libyan clerics in Tripoli July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

A Libyan man poses for a picture in front of a portrait of Muammar Gaddafi during a meeting of senior Libyan clerics in Tripoli July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

A Libyan rebel fighter (R) in Shalghouda shows government documents to a man who identified himself as Libyan Army Brigadier General Al-Hadi al-Ujaili (L) after he was captured by rebels in the nearby village of Nasr August 12, 2011. Al-Ujaili claimed that 70 percent of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's stronghold Tripoli still supports him and he is in no danger of falling soon. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A Libyan rebel fighter (R) in Shalghouda shows government documents to a man who identified himself as Libyan Army Brigadier General Al-Hadi al-Ujaili (L) after he was captured by rebels in the nearby village of Nasr August 12, 2011. Al-Ujaili claimed that 70 percent of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's stronghold Tripoli still supports him and he is in no danger of falling soon. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A tank heads to the industrial area where there were clashes with the forces of Muammar Gaddafi in Brega August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A tank heads to the industrial area where there were clashes with the forces of Muammar Gaddafi in Brega August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A view of a bedroom in a house destroyed by forces of Muammar Gaddafi in a residential area in Brega August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A view of a bedroom in a house destroyed by forces of Muammar Gaddafi in a residential area in Brega August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Hospital personnel clean an operating table after treating rebels and civilians injured in fighting between Libyan rebels and pro-Gaddafi government forces at the Bir Muammar Hospital near Zawiyah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Hospital personnel clean an operating table after treating rebels and civilians injured in fighting between Libyan rebels and pro-Gaddafi government forces at the Bir Muammar Hospital near Zawiyah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Men arrested by Libyan rebel fighters on charges of being pro-Gaddafi soldiers are detained at a holding cell on the outskirts of Zawiyah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong (

Men arrested by Libyan rebel fighters on charges of being pro-Gaddafi soldiers are detained at a holding cell on the outskirts of Zawiyah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong (

The body of Libyan rebel fighter killed by a Gaddafi government sniper is removed from a field hospital in Zawiyah, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

The body of Libyan rebel fighter killed by a Gaddafi government sniper is removed from a field hospital in Zawiyah, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A gazelle stands in what local residents say is the bombed out ruins of the compound of Abdullah Al-Senussi, head of the Libyan Intelligence Service and brother in law of Muammar Gaddafi ,Tripoli, August 19, 2011. Picture taken on a guided government tour. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A gazelle stands in what local residents say is the bombed out ruins of the compound of Abdullah Al-Senussi, head of the Libyan Intelligence Service and brother in law of Muammar Gaddafi ,Tripoli, August 19, 2011. Picture taken on a guided government tour. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Libyan rebel fighters run for cover from incoming fire as they advance through the town of Maia, 25 kms (15 miles) from Tripoli, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Libyan rebel fighters run for cover from incoming fire as they advance through the town of Maia, 25 kms (15 miles) from Tripoli, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A Libyan rebel fighter covered by the rebel flag rests at a checkpoint near the town of Aziziyah, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A Libyan rebel fighter covered by the rebel flag rests at a checkpoint near the town of Aziziyah, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Libyan rebel fighters and civilians ride through the town of Maia celebrating after rebels pushed to within 25 kms (15 miles) of Tripoli, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Libyan rebel fighters and civilians ride through the town of Maia celebrating after rebels pushed to within 25 kms (15 miles) of Tripoli, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A man argues with a Libyan rebel fighter (R) after rebels tried to detain one of his workmen (L) near a checkpoint in Tripoli's Qarqarsh district August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A man argues with a Libyan rebel fighter (R) after rebels tried to detain one of his workmen (L) near a checkpoint in Tripoli's Qarqarsh district August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A man lets off fireworks near the courthouse in Benghazi August 22, 2011 to celebrate the entry of rebel fighters into Tripoli. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A man lets off fireworks near the courthouse in Benghazi August 22, 2011 to celebrate the entry of rebel fighters into Tripoli. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

