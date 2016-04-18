Libya on the edge
A fire next to the Libyan cement factory is seen during clashes between military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government, who are backed by the locals, and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels, who...more
Members of forces loyal to Libya's eastern government stand near to the Libyan cement factory after the army took control of the factory following clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who...more
A member of military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government points to a fire near the Libyan cement factory during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with...more
Members of forces loyal to Libya's eastern government stand near to the Libyan cement factory after the army took control of the factory following clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who...more
A fire is seen next to the Libyan cement factory during clashes between military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government, who are backed by the locals, and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels, who...more
Black smoke billows in the sky, after a powerful explosion was heard coming from areas where clashes are taking place between pro-government forces, who are backed by the locals, and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former...more
A man stands in his house destroyed after clashes between military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government, who are backed by the locals, and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels, who have joined...more
A warplane belonging to the Libyan pro-government forces flies over sites under the control of the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries in Benghazi, Libya April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Buildings damaged during clashes between military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with the Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia,...more
Libyan soldiers stand at a military outpost in Wadi Bey, west of the Islamic State-held city of Sirte, February 23, 2016. Some Libyan and Western officials see Sirte as a foothold for further Islamic State expansion. From there the ultra-hardline...more
A member of the force assigned to protect Libya's unity government stands at the entrance to where the government has their offices, in Tripoli, Libya April 14, 2016. The Presidential Council has faced resistance in both Tripoli and eastern Libya,...more
A man stands in his house which was destroyed during clashes between military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with the...more
Front loaders clear debris from clashes between military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with the Islamist group Ansar...more
Members of the Special Deterrence Force inspect a car at a checkpoint in Tripoli, Libya March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Destroyed buildings are pictured after clashes between military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government, who are backed by the locals, and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels, who have joined...more
Members of forces loyal to Libya's eastern government sit near the Libyan cement factory during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar...more
A man stands in his house which was destroyed during clashes between military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with the...more
A member of the force assigned to protect Libya's unity government stands on a road leading to where the government has their offices, in Tripoli, Libya March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Buildings damaged during clashes between military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with the Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia,...more
A child plays at Martyrs' Square in Tripoli, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
