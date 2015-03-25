Edition:
Libya's migrant exodus

Illegal migrants stand in an immigration holding center located on the outskirts of Misrata, Libya, March 11, 2015. Italy wants Egypt and Tunisia to play a role in rescuing stricken migrant vessels in the Mediterranean, a government planning paper showed, so that survivors could be taken back to African instead of European ports. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Illegal migrants stand in an immigration holding center located on the outskirts of Misrata, Libya, March 11, 2015. Italy wants Egypt and Tunisia to play a role in rescuing stricken migrant vessels in the Mediterranean, a government planning paper showed, so that survivors could be taken back to African instead of European ports. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Illegal migrants sit in a coastal police base in Tripoli March 13, 2015. The plan, which calls for the European Union to support the proposed Egyptian and Tunisian operations, was prepared by the Italian home affairs ministry and seen by Reuters. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Illegal migrants sit in a coastal police base in Tripoli March 13, 2015. The plan, which calls for the European Union to support the proposed Egyptian and Tunisian operations, was prepared by the Italian home affairs ministry and seen by Reuters. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An illegal migrant looks at a policeman who is reflected in a window of a bus transporting illegal migrants from in a coastal police base to an immigration holding center in Tripoli March 13, 2015. It represents an attempt to stem the growing flow of people risking their lives to reach Europe, most of whom try to get to Italy, often on overcrowded or defective vessels. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An illegal migrant looks at a policeman who is reflected in a window of a bus transporting illegal migrants from in a coastal police base to an immigration holding center in Tripoli March 13, 2015. It represents an attempt to stem the growing flow of people risking their lives to reach Europe, most of whom try to get to Italy, often on overcrowded or defective vessels. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An illegal migrant bathes her son in an immigration holding centre located on the outskirts of Misrata March 11, 2015. Last April Italy rescued 4,000 migrants from boats trying to reach European shores in only 48 hours in a deepening immigration crisis that is being made worse by the turmoil in Libya, which has grappled with chaos and rampant militias since the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An illegal migrant bathes her son in an immigration holding centre located on the outskirts of Misrata March 11, 2015. Last April Italy rescued 4,000 migrants from boats trying to reach European shores in only 48 hours in a deepening immigration crisis that is being made worse by the turmoil in Libya, which has grappled with chaos and rampant militias since the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Illegal migrants sit in an immigration holding center in Garabulli March 10, 2015. In one of the worst such tragedies in October 2013, a boat carrying migrants from Libya to Italy sank off the Italian island of Lampedusa. The Italian Coast Guard managed to rescue 155 survivors but more than 360 migrants drowned. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Illegal migrants sit in an immigration holding center in Garabulli March 10, 2015. In one of the worst such tragedies in October 2013, a boat carrying migrants from Libya to Italy sank off the Italian island of Lampedusa. The Italian Coast Guard managed to rescue 155 survivors but more than 360 migrants drowned. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A female illegal migrant from Somalia walks in front of a wall with graffiti in an immigration holding center located on the outskirts of Misrata March 11, 2015. Italy is already in bilateral talks on sea-rescue operations with Tunisia and Egypt, but joint diplomatic action of the EU is crucial to get them involved, the paper, said. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A female illegal migrant from Somalia walks in front of a wall with graffiti in an immigration holding center located on the outskirts of Misrata March 11, 2015. Italy is already in bilateral talks on sea-rescue operations with Tunisia and Egypt, but joint diplomatic action of the EU is crucial to get them involved, the paper, said. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An illegal migrant lies in an immigration holding center in the town of Garabulli March 10, 2015. According to the plan, Tunisian and Egyptian naval units would intervene to rescue migrants in areas close to Libya, which is the main departing point for migrants bound for Europe, but has no effective control of its territorial waters because of the ongoing conflict between its warring factions. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An illegal migrant lies in an immigration holding center in the town of Garabulli March 10, 2015. According to the plan, Tunisian and Egyptian naval units would intervene to rescue migrants in areas close to Libya, which is the main departing point for migrants bound for Europe, but has no effective control of its territorial waters because of the ongoing conflict between its warring factions. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A female illegal migrant prays in an immigration holding center in the town of Garabulli March 10, 2015. Once the migrants are taken out of the sea by the Egyptians or the Tunisians, they could be taken to North African ports, the paper said. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A female illegal migrant prays in an immigration holding center in the town of Garabulli March 10, 2015. Once the migrants are taken out of the sea by the Egyptians or the Tunisians, they could be taken to North African ports, the paper said. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An illegal migrant walks in a coastal police base in Tripoli March 13, 2015. The Tunisian and Egyptian operations should be carried out in cooperation with Italian and European authorities and be adequately financially and technically supported by the EU, Italy said. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An illegal migrant walks in a coastal police base in Tripoli March 13, 2015. The Tunisian and Egyptian operations should be carried out in cooperation with Italian and European authorities and be adequately financially and technically supported by the EU, Italy said. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An illegal migrant sits in an immigration center located on the outskirts of Misrata March 11, 2015. Last November, Italy stopped its Mare Nostrum search-and-rescue missions in the Mediterranean, citing cost concerns. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An illegal migrant sits in an immigration center located on the outskirts of Misrata March 11, 2015. Last November, Italy stopped its Mare Nostrum search-and-rescue missions in the Mediterranean, citing cost concerns. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An illegal migrant walks in a coastal police base in Tripoli March 13, 2015. Since then, Triton, a European border control operation, was launched under the lead of the European border agency Frontex. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An illegal migrant walks in a coastal police base in Tripoli March 13, 2015. Since then, Triton, a European border control operation, was launched under the lead of the European border agency Frontex. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Illegal migrants stand in an immigration holding center located on the outskirts of Misrata March 11, 2015. Italy says that the number of migrants that arrived at its shores in the fist two months of 2015 was almost twice as big as in the same period of last year, when the Mare Nostrum operation was in place, the paper said. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Illegal migrants stand in an immigration holding center located on the outskirts of Misrata March 11, 2015. Italy says that the number of migrants that arrived at its shores in the fist two months of 2015 was almost twice as big as in the same period of last year, when the Mare Nostrum operation was in place, the paper said. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An illegal migrant adjusts her scarf as she stands in an immigration holding center located on the outskirts Misrata March 11, 2015. EU governments are already deeply worried about chaos in Libya which has fuelled an exodus of migrants that are putting a heavy strain on southern EU countries such as Italy. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An illegal migrant adjusts her scarf as she stands in an immigration holding center located on the outskirts Misrata March 11, 2015. EU governments are already deeply worried about chaos in Libya which has fuelled an exodus of migrants that are putting a heavy strain on southern EU countries such as Italy. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Illegal migrants sit in an immigration holding center in the town of Garabulli March 10, 2015. With migration across the Mediterranean surging, the European Union's largest border operation is bracing for a record year of arrivals by sea, especially as summer brings calm waters between Italy and Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Illegal migrants sit in an immigration holding center in the town of Garabulli March 10, 2015. With migration across the Mediterranean surging, the European Union's largest border operation is bracing for a record year of arrivals by sea, especially as summer brings calm waters between Italy and Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Illegal migrants sit in a coastal police base in Tripoli March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Illegal migrants sit in a coastal police base in Tripoli March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Illegal migrants stand in an immigration holding center located on the outskirts of Misrata March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Illegal migrants stand in an immigration holding center located on the outskirts of Misrata March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Illegal migrants look at a policeman in a coastal police base in Tripoli March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Illegal migrants look at a policeman in a coastal police base in Tripoli March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Illegal migrants stand in an immigration holding center located on the outskirts of Misrata March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Illegal migrants stand in an immigration holding center located on the outskirts of Misrata March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Female illegal migrants sit in an immigration holding center in the town of Garabulli March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Female illegal migrants sit in an immigration holding center in the town of Garabulli March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Illegal migrants sit in an immigration holding center located on the outskirts of Misrata March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Illegal migrants sit in an immigration holding center located on the outskirts of Misrata March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
