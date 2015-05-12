Libya's migrant exodus

Illegal migrants who attempted to sail to Europe sit in a boat returning them to Libya as it is docked, after their boat was intercepted at sea by the Libyan coast guard, at Khoms, Libya May 6, 2015. Libya's coast guards have few resources and rely...more

Illegal migrants who attempted to sail to Europe sit in a boat returning them to Libya as it is docked, after their boat was intercepted at sea by the Libyan coast guard, at Khoms, Libya May 6, 2015. Libya's coast guards have few resources and rely on fishing and tug boats to combat human trafficking as the central state authority has collapsed across the oil producer, with competing governments and dozen of armed groups battling each other. REUTERS/Aymen Elsahli

