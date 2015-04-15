Edition:
Life at Google

A Google-themed birthday cake is seen at the house where Google was founded on the company's 15th anniversary in Menlo Park, California, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A Google-themed birthday cake is seen at the house where Google was founded on the company's 15th anniversary in Menlo Park, California, September 26, 2013.

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2013
A Google-themed birthday cake is seen at the house where Google was founded on the company's 15th anniversary in Menlo Park, California, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Google employee Andrea Janus demonstrates the use of the mini-putt green on the balcony at the Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Google employee Andrea Janus demonstrates the use of the mini-putt green on the balcony at the Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2012
Google employee Andrea Janus demonstrates the use of the mini-putt green on the balcony at the Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People eat in the cafeteria at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People eat in the cafeteria at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012.

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2012
People eat in the cafeteria at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Google founder Sergey Brin and a guest watch the the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2012. The show was used as a launching event for Google's new product "Glass by Google". REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Google founder Sergey Brin and a guest watch the the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2012. The show was used as a launching event for Google's new product "Glass by Google".

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2012
Google founder Sergey Brin and a guest watch the the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2012. The show was used as a launching event for Google's new product "Glass by Google". REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Employees at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Employees at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008.

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2008
Employees at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Surfboards lean against a wall at the Google office in Santa Monica, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Surfboards lean against a wall at the Google office in Santa Monica, October 11, 2010.

Reuters / Tuesday, October 12, 2010
Surfboards lean against a wall at the Google office in Santa Monica, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Software Engineer Madhava Srinivasan shoots hoops at the Google campus near Venice Beach, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Software Engineer Madhava Srinivasan shoots hoops at the Google campus near Venice Beach, January 13, 2012.

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2012
Software Engineer Madhava Srinivasan shoots hoops at the Google campus near Venice Beach, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A photobooth is pictured at the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool

A photobooth is pictured at the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Paris, December 6, 2011.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2011
A photobooth is pictured at the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
A sign for tea service hangs on the door of a video conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

A sign for tea service hangs on the door of a video conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008.

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2008
A sign for tea service hangs on the door of a video conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
An employee plays with lego at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

An employee plays with lego at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008.

Reuters / Thursday, March 13, 2008
An employee plays with lego at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A whiteboard at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

A whiteboard at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008.

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2008
A whiteboard at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Employees work in their shared office space, decorated with a safari theme, at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Employees work in their shared office space, decorated with a safari theme, at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008.

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2008
Employees work in their shared office space, decorated with a safari theme, at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Scooters sit in hallway at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Scooters sit in hallway at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008.

Reuters / Monday, March 10, 2008
Scooters sit in hallway at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Snacks are seen in the kitchen that are provided free of charge to employees at the Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Snacks are seen in the kitchen that are provided free of charge to employees at the Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2012
Snacks are seen in the kitchen that are provided free of charge to employees at the Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
An employee shares a moment with his dog in his office at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

An employee shares a moment with his dog in his office at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008.

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2008
An employee shares a moment with his dog in his office at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
An employee takes a nap in a nap pod which blocks out light and sound at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

An employee takes a nap in a nap pod which blocks out light and sound at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 04, 2008
An employee takes a nap in a nap pod which blocks out light and sound at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Employees work in the tech repair room at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Employees work in the tech repair room at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008.

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2008
Employees work in the tech repair room at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
An employee takes a break to play a game of pool at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

An employee takes a break to play a game of pool at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008.

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2008
An employee takes a break to play a game of pool at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Employees meet in a conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Employees meet in a conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 04, 2008
Employees meet in a conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Dena Kaufer, owner of Onsite Haircuts, cuts the hair of a Google employee inside her refitted Winnebago in the parking lot of Google headquarters in Mountain View, May 10, 2007. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Dena Kaufer, owner of Onsite Haircuts, cuts the hair of a Google employee inside her refitted Winnebago in the parking lot of Google headquarters in Mountain View, May 10, 2007.

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2007
Dena Kaufer, owner of Onsite Haircuts, cuts the hair of a Google employee inside her refitted Winnebago in the parking lot of Google headquarters in Mountain View, May 10, 2007. REUTERS/Kimberly White
Employees work at desks that they have decorated themselves at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Employees work at desks that they have decorated themselves at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008.

Reuters / Thursday, March 13, 2008
Employees work at desks that they have decorated themselves at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A food service employee juices a shot of wheat grass at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

A food service employee juices a shot of wheat grass at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 04, 2008
A food service employee juices a shot of wheat grass at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A massage room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

A massage room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008.

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2008
A massage room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A Google employee works on a laptop in front of a mural of the New York City skyline at the New York City office of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

A Google employee works on a laptop in front of a mural of the New York City skyline at the New York City office of Google, March 10, 2008.

Reuters / Monday, March 10, 2008
A Google employee works on a laptop in front of a mural of the New York City skyline at the New York City office of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A telephone booth colored with Google's primary color colors outside a conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

A telephone booth colored with Google's primary color colors outside a conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008.

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2008
A telephone booth colored with Google's primary color colors outside a conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Employees at the gym inside the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Employees at the gym inside the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008.

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2008
Employees at the gym inside the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
An employee takes a nap in one of many common areas at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

An employee takes a nap in one of many common areas at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008.

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2008
An employee takes a nap in one of many common areas at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A lap pool at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

A lap pool at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008.

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2008
A lap pool at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Google employees at work in San Francisco, February 28, 2008. REUTERS/ Erin Siegal

Google employees at work in San Francisco, February 28, 2008.

Reuters / Friday, February 29, 2008
Google employees at work in San Francisco, February 28, 2008. REUTERS/ Erin Siegal
A view of the game room at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

A view of the game room at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008.

Reuters / Thursday, March 13, 2008
A view of the game room at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Bicycles for use by employees are lined up at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Bicycles for use by employees are lined up at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012.

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2012
Bicycles for use by employees are lined up at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Google employees take part in a yoga class at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Google employees take part in a yoga class at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012.

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2012
Google employees take part in a yoga class at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A view of a logo model built by employees at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

A view of a logo model built by employees at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008.

Reuters / Thursday, March 13, 2008
A view of a logo model built by employees at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
The dog of a YouTube employee sits by a desk at the newly opened company headquarters in San Bruno, February 28, 2008. REUTERS/ Erin Siegal

The dog of a YouTube employee sits by a desk at the newly opened company headquarters in San Bruno, February 28, 2008.

Reuters / Friday, February 29, 2008
The dog of a YouTube employee sits by a desk at the newly opened company headquarters in San Bruno, February 28, 2008. REUTERS/ Erin Siegal
A Citroen 2CV car is pictured in the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool

A Citroen 2CV car is pictured in the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Paris, December 6, 2011.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2011
A Citroen 2CV car is pictured in the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
An Eames chair sits in the Eames meeting room, where no technology is allowed, at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An Eames chair sits in the Eames meeting room, where no technology is allowed, at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012.

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2012
An Eames chair sits in the Eames meeting room, where no technology is allowed, at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The rock climbing wall at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The rock climbing wall at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012.

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2012
The rock climbing wall at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An employee works in the communications office at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

An employee works in the communications office at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008.

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2008
An employee works in the communications office at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Google bowls are seen in the headquarters of Google France in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool

Google bowls are seen in the headquarters of Google France in Paris, December 6, 2011.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2011
Google bowls are seen in the headquarters of Google France in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
People work at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People work at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012.

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2012
People work at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A general view shows the "Game Room" at Google's New York City office, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

A general view shows the "Game Room" at Google's New York City office, March 10, 2008.

Reuters / Monday, March 10, 2008
A general view shows the "Game Room" at Google's New York City office, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Employees choose their free lunch from one of fifteen different cafes at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Employees choose their free lunch from one of fifteen different cafes at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 04, 2008
Employees choose their free lunch from one of fifteen different cafes at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Women sit on the roof deck at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Women sit on the roof deck at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012.

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2012
Women sit on the roof deck at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
