Life at Google
A Google-themed birthday cake is seen at the house where Google was founded on the company's 15th anniversary in Menlo Park, California, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Google employee Andrea Janus demonstrates the use of the mini-putt green on the balcony at the Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People eat in the cafeteria at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Google founder Sergey Brin and a guest watch the the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2012. The show was used as a launching event for Google's new product "Glass by Google"....more
Employees at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Surfboards lean against a wall at the Google office in Santa Monica, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Software Engineer Madhava Srinivasan shoots hoops at the Google campus near Venice Beach, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A photobooth is pictured at the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
A sign for tea service hangs on the door of a video conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
An employee plays with lego at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A whiteboard at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Employees work in their shared office space, decorated with a safari theme, at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Scooters sit in hallway at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Snacks are seen in the kitchen that are provided free of charge to employees at the Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
An employee shares a moment with his dog in his office at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
An employee takes a nap in a nap pod which blocks out light and sound at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Employees work in the tech repair room at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
An employee takes a break to play a game of pool at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Employees meet in a conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Dena Kaufer, owner of Onsite Haircuts, cuts the hair of a Google employee inside her refitted Winnebago in the parking lot of Google headquarters in Mountain View, May 10, 2007. REUTERS/Kimberly White
Employees work at desks that they have decorated themselves at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A food service employee juices a shot of wheat grass at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A massage room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A Google employee works on a laptop in front of a mural of the New York City skyline at the New York City office of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A telephone booth colored with Google's primary color colors outside a conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Employees at the gym inside the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
An employee takes a nap in one of many common areas at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A lap pool at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Google employees at work in San Francisco, February 28, 2008. REUTERS/ Erin Siegal
A view of the game room at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Bicycles for use by employees are lined up at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Google employees take part in a yoga class at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A view of a logo model built by employees at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
The dog of a YouTube employee sits by a desk at the newly opened company headquarters in San Bruno, February 28, 2008. REUTERS/ Erin Siegal
A Citroen 2CV car is pictured in the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
An Eames chair sits in the Eames meeting room, where no technology is allowed, at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The rock climbing wall at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An employee works in the communications office at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Google bowls are seen in the headquarters of Google France in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
People work at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A general view shows the "Game Room" at Google's New York City office, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Employees choose their free lunch from one of fifteen different cafes at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Women sit on the roof deck at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Inside Yarmouk
Islamic State fighters have largely withdrawn from a Palestinian refugee camp on the outskirts of Damascus after expelling their main rival.
Protester jumps Mario Draghi
A protester disrupts the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt.
California's drought from above
California is entering its fourth year of a severe drought.
A Walmart worker's life
Meet David Coulombe, a Walmart employee earning $11.70 an hour who has joined protests calling for a $15 minimum wage.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.