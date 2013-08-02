Life at the County Fair
Charlie Davies looks at antique tractors at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. The 171st Cattaraugus County Fair runs through August 4. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Charlie Davies looks at antique tractors at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. The 171st Cattaraugus County Fair runs through August 4. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rides light up the infield after sunset at on the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rides light up the infield after sunset at on the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People ride the 'Vertigo' ride as the sun sets at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People ride the 'Vertigo' ride as the sun sets at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A family walks from the infield to the midway as the sun sets at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A family walks from the infield to the midway as the sun sets at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A rider arrives for her events at the 4-H English Horse show during the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A rider arrives for her events at the 4-H English Horse show during the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A rider rests on her horse between events at the 4-H English Horse Show during the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A rider rests on her horse between events at the 4-H English Horse Show during the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Nick, a 4-H Grand Champion winning goat, peeks up from its stall at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Nick, a 4-H Grand Champion winning goat, peeks up from its stall at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A handler stands beside a cow at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A handler stands beside a cow at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Dane Dechow sleeps between events at the 4-H Dairy Showmanship competition during the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Dane Dechow sleeps between events at the 4-H Dairy Showmanship competition during the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
DreaminAcres 4-H club display their awards at the 4-H Dairy Showmanship competition during the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
DreaminAcres 4-H club display their awards at the 4-H Dairy Showmanship competition during the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Performer Scott Houghton and his dog Jimmie perform at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 29, 2013.REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Performer Scott Houghton and his dog Jimmie perform at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 29, 2013.REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Gabriella Chapman attempts to run Christa the goat through the 4-H obstacle course during the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Gabriella Chapman attempts to run Christa the goat through the 4-H obstacle course during the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Children root for their favorite pig during the Swifty Swine races at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Children root for their favorite pig during the Swifty Swine races at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Morgan Chapman (R) pulls a hose as Tori Hitchcock looks on at the 4-H cow barn at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Morgan Chapman (R) pulls a hose as Tori Hitchcock looks on at the 4-H cow barn at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman rides her horse in the practice ring at on the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman rides her horse in the practice ring at on the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A game attendant relaxes at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A game attendant relaxes at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rides light-up in the infield at dusk during the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rides light-up in the infield at dusk during the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A participant competes in the 4-H Horse Costume Show at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A participant competes in the 4-H Horse Costume Show at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Ben Hitchcock pulls his friends on a wagon outside the 4-H barn at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Ben Hitchcock pulls his friends on a wagon outside the 4-H barn at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Award ribbons are laid out during the goat and sheep competition at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Award ribbons are laid out during the goat and sheep competition at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A boy rides atop his dad's shoulders while walking along the midway at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (
A boy rides atop his dad's shoulders while walking along the midway at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (
Katie Stang blow-dries her competition sheep with the help of her cousin Daniel Stang outside the 4-H barn at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Katie Stang blow-dries her competition sheep with the help of her cousin Daniel Stang outside the 4-H barn at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Nick, a 4-H Grand Champion winning goat, peaks up out of it's stall at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Nick, a 4-H Grand Champion winning goat, peaks up out of it's stall at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Dane Dechow sleeps between events at the 4-H Dairy Showmanship competition during the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Dane Dechow sleeps between events at the 4-H Dairy Showmanship competition during the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Keenan Tadt shows off a sheep in the 4-H Senior Showman category moments after riding her horse Gideon in the 4-H English Horse Show at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Keenan Tadt shows off a sheep in the 4-H Senior Showman category moments after riding her horse Gideon in the 4-H English Horse Show at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Lisa Dufresne and her miniature pony Stormy perform during her 'Horses, Horses, Horses!' show at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Lisa Dufresne and her miniature pony Stormy perform during her 'Horses, Horses, Horses!' show at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The national flag of the U.S. waves in the foreground as fair goers ride the 'Vertigo' ride at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The national flag of the U.S. waves in the foreground as fair goers ride the 'Vertigo' ride at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A young girl receives a princess tiara at the fishing game on the midway at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A young girl receives a princess tiara at the fishing game on the midway at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Ponies from Lisa Dufresne 'Horses, Horses, Horses!' perform during the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Ponies from Lisa Dufresne 'Horses, Horses, Horses!' perform during the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Charlie Davies looks at antique tractors at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Charlie Davies looks at antique tractors at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Cattaraugus County Sheriff deputies walk the the midway at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Cattaraugus County Sheriff deputies walk the the midway at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Karl Stang's award winning basket of vegetables is displayed in the commerce pavilion at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Karl Stang's award winning basket of vegetables is displayed in the commerce pavilion at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Logan Martin poses with his awards in the 4-H Dairy Showmanship competition at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Logan Martin poses with his awards in the 4-H Dairy Showmanship competition at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A couple watches the 'Swifty Swine Pig Races' at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A couple watches the 'Swifty Swine Pig Races' at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
Gay in Russia
Gays in Russia protest harsh new laws being passed that target homosexuals.
Sands of Sudan
Sands engulf and bury structures in the deserts of Sudan.
Inside Ariel Castro's house
Inside the Cleveland home of Ariel Castro.
Faux Paris in China
A housing development modeled on Paris with a scaled-replica of the Eiffel Tower was designed to accommodate at least ten thousand residents but is now...
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Netherlands goes to the polls
The Netherlands' center-right Prime Minister Mark Rutte roundly saw off a challenge by anti-Islam, anti-EU Geert Wilders in an election, early returns showed, a huge relief to other EU governments facing a wave of nationalism.
Canadian refugees learn to curl
Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.
Inside a world-class wine collection
French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.
Cheltenham festival
The races and the fashion at Britain's annual Cheltenham horse racing festival.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.