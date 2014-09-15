Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Sep 15, 2014 | 11:25pm BST

Life for Syrian refugees

Syrian refugees transport small stones for their tents at Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian refugees transport small stones for their tents at Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Monday, September 15, 2014
Syrian refugees transport small stones for their tents at Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
1 / 16
Syrian refugee barber trainees cut men's hair at one of the vocational training centers of The Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian refugee barber trainees cut men's hair at one of the vocational training centers of The Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Monday, September 15, 2014
Syrian refugee barber trainees cut men's hair at one of the vocational training centers of The Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
2 / 16
A Syrian refugee barber trainee shaves a man at one of the vocational training centers of the The Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A Syrian refugee barber trainee shaves a man at one of the vocational training centers of the The Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Monday, September 15, 2014
A Syrian refugee barber trainee shaves a man at one of the vocational training centers of the The Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
3 / 16
A Syrian refugee works to make a drainage hole in front of his residence at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A Syrian refugee works to make a drainage hole in front of his residence at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Monday, September 15, 2014
A Syrian refugee works to make a drainage hole in front of his residence at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
4 / 16
Syrian refugee workers prepare to recycle damaged tents at a workshop of the Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian refugee workers prepare to recycle damaged tents at a workshop of the Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Monday, September 15, 2014
Syrian refugee workers prepare to recycle damaged tents at a workshop of the Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
5 / 16
Syrian refugee workers prepare to recycle damaged tents at a workshop of the Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian refugee workers prepare to recycle damaged tents at a workshop of the Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Monday, September 15, 2014
Syrian refugee workers prepare to recycle damaged tents at a workshop of the Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
6 / 16
Syrian refugee workers prepare to recycle damaged tents at a workshop of the Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian refugee workers prepare to recycle damaged tents at a workshop of the Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Monday, September 15, 2014
Syrian refugee workers prepare to recycle damaged tents at a workshop of the Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
7 / 16
Syrian refugees wait to call their relatives at a center of the International Committee of The Red Cross which conducts a program that enables refugees to get in touch with their relatives either by using mobile phones or by writing letters, at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian refugees wait to call their relatives at a center of the International Committee of The Red Cross which conducts a program that enables refugees to get in touch with their relatives either by using mobile phones or by writing letters, at Al...more

Monday, September 15, 2014
Syrian refugees wait to call their relatives at a center of the International Committee of The Red Cross which conducts a program that enables refugees to get in touch with their relatives either by using mobile phones or by writing letters, at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
8 / 16
An official works at the center of the International Committee of The Red Cross which conducts a program that enables Syrian refugees to get in touch with their relatives either by using mobile phones or by writing letters, at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

An official works at the center of the International Committee of The Red Cross which conducts a program that enables Syrian refugees to get in touch with their relatives either by using mobile phones or by writing letters, at Al Zaatari refugee camp...more

Monday, September 15, 2014
An official works at the center of the International Committee of The Red Cross which conducts a program that enables Syrian refugees to get in touch with their relatives either by using mobile phones or by writing letters, at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
9 / 16
Syrian children play at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian children play at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Monday, September 15, 2014
Syrian children play at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
10 / 16
Syrian refugee metal shop trainees work at one of the vocational training centers of the The Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian refugee metal shop trainees work at one of the vocational training centers of the The Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Monday, September 15, 2014
Syrian refugee metal shop trainees work at one of the vocational training centers of the The Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
11 / 16
A Syrian refugee girl collects water at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A Syrian refugee girl collects water at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Monday, September 15, 2014
A Syrian refugee girl collects water at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
12 / 16
An official at the center of the International Committee of The Red Cross is seen as she conducts a program that enables Syrian refugees to get in touch with their relatives either by using mobile phones or by writing letters, and gives them queue tickets at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

An official at the center of the International Committee of The Red Cross is seen as she conducts a program that enables Syrian refugees to get in touch with their relatives either by using mobile phones or by writing letters, and gives them queue...more

Monday, September 15, 2014
An official at the center of the International Committee of The Red Cross is seen as she conducts a program that enables Syrian refugees to get in touch with their relatives either by using mobile phones or by writing letters, and gives them queue tickets at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
13 / 16
Syrian refugees walk at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian refugees walk at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Monday, September 15, 2014
Syrian refugees walk at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
14 / 16
Syrian refugee metal shop trainees work at one of the vocational training centers of the The Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian refugee metal shop trainees work at one of the vocational training centers of the The Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Monday, September 15, 2014
Syrian refugee metal shop trainees work at one of the vocational training centers of the The Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
15 / 16
Syrian refugees wait to call their relatives at a center of the International Committee of The Red Cross which conducts a program that enables refugees to get in touch with their relatives either by using mobile phones or by writing letters, at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian refugees wait to call their relatives at a center of the International Committee of The Red Cross which conducts a program that enables refugees to get in touch with their relatives either by using mobile phones or by writing letters, at Al...more

Monday, September 15, 2014
Syrian refugees wait to call their relatives at a center of the International Committee of The Red Cross which conducts a program that enables refugees to get in touch with their relatives either by using mobile phones or by writing letters, at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Ukraine's special forces

Ukraine's special forces

Next Slideshows

Ukraine's special forces

Ukraine's special forces

Members of the "Sich" police special task force train in Slaviansk.

15 Sep 2014
Ukraine's strained ceasefire

Ukraine's strained ceasefire

Deaths put strain on the ceasefire between government forces and Russian-backed separatists.

15 Sep 2014
Fighting the Islamic State

Fighting the Islamic State

Reuters photographer Ahmed Jadallah captures the conflict and the human toll of the fight against the Islamic State.

15 Sep 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

13 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Don Rickles: 1926 -2017

Don Rickles: 1926 -2017

Comedian Don Rickles died at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Venezuelan opposition protesters and security officers clash as the country's fragmented opposition gained new momentum against a socialist government it blames for the country's social and economic collapse.

The future of space

The future of space

Prototypes of space equipment in development.

Off to the Grand National races

Off to the Grand National races

Highlights from the Grand National race at Aintree Racecourse.

Women in the World Summit

Women in the World Summit

Famous faces at the Women in the World Summit in New York City.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures