Thu Nov 15, 2012

Life in a polygamist community

Abel Morrison, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, tends to a community garden with several of his children at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Homes emerge from a rock wall at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. The "Rock" as it is referred to by the approximately 100 people living there in about 15 families, was founded about 35 years ago on a sandstone formation near Canyonlands National Park. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Suzanne Morrison, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, (2nd L) harvests beets with her daughter Sophia Morrison, 8, (L), and Melinda Gilbert, a fundamentalist Mormon who is monogamous, at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 3, 2012 REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Anna Knecht, a fundamentalist Mormon who is monogamous, tends to her newborn daughter Evahny Knecht, at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Anna Knecht, a fundamentalist Mormon who is monogamous, tends to her newborn daughter Evahny Knecht, at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Fundamentalist Mormons, some of whom are monogamous and others who practice polygamy, harvest the community garden along with their children at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 3, 2012. Polygamy was a part of the teachings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was brought to Utah by faithful Mormons in the late 1840s. The mainstream Mormon church abandoned the practice in 1890, but an estimated 37,000 Mormon fundamentalists continue the practice today and believe plural marriage brings exaltation in heaven. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Fundamentalist Mormons, some of whom are monogamous and others who practice polygamy, harvest the community garden along with their children at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 3, 2012. Polygamy was a part of the teachings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was brought to Utah by faithful Mormons in the late 1840s. The mainstream Mormon church abandoned the practice in 1890, but an estimated 37,000 Mormon fundamentalists continue the practice today and believe plural marriage brings exaltation in heaven. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Cary Knecht, a fundamentalist Mormon who is monogamous, (L), harvests potatoes with Enoch Foster, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Cary Knecht, a fundamentalist Mormon who is monogamous, (L), harvests potatoes with Enoch Foster, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Enoch Foster, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, along with his first wife Catrina Foster and several of his 13 children from his two wives, enter the Charity House at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Moroni Foster, 13, whose family are fundamentalist Mormons practicing polygamy, holds a beet he collected from the community garden at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Moroni Foster, 13, whose family are fundamentalist Mormons practicing polygamy, holds a beet he collected from the community garden at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Enoch Foster, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, walks with his first wife Catrina Foster and several of his 13 children from his two wives at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Enoch Foster, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, walks with his first wife Catrina Foster and several of his 13 children from his two wives at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Fundamentalist Mormons, some of whom are monogamous and others who are practicing polygamy, harvest the community garden along with their children at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Fundamentalist Mormons, some of whom are monogamous and others who are practicing polygamy, harvest the community garden along with their children at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Girls play on a trampoline near a home blasted from a from a rock wall at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012.REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Girls play on a trampoline near a home blasted from a from a rock wall at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012.REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Melinda Gilbert and her husband Brian Gilbert, fundamentalist Mormons who are monogamous, harvest potatoes at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Melinda Gilbert and her husband Brian Gilbert, fundamentalist Mormons who are monogamous, harvest potatoes at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Suzanne Morrison, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, sorts potatoes from the community garden with her daughter Eve, 2, at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Suzanne Morrison, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, sorts potatoes from the community garden with her daughter Eve, 2, at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Catrina Foster, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, brushes her daughter Christa Foster's hair, 9, in their home blasted from a rock wall at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Catrina Foster, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, brushes her daughter Christa Foster's hair, 9, in their home blasted from a rock wall at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Enoch Foster, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, visits with several of his 13 children from two wives in their home blasted from a rock wall at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012.REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Enoch Foster, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, visits with several of his 13 children from two wives in their home blasted from a rock wall at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012.REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Bradee Barlow, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, holds her newborn daughter Lucy while she shops at the store room at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Bradee Barlow, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, holds her newborn daughter Lucy while she shops at the store room at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Enoch Foster, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, left, prepares dinner with his first wife Catrina Foster and their daughter Evangelina, 1, the youngest of several of his 13 children from his two wives, in their home blasted from a rock wall at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A bible scripture hangs on the wall as Enoch Foster, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, eats dinner in their home blasted from a rock wall at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A bible scripture hangs on the wall as Enoch Foster, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, eats dinner in their home blasted from a rock wall at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Evangelina Foster, whose parents are fundamentalist Mormons practicing polygamy, eats dinner at her home blasted from a rock wall at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Evangelina Foster, whose parents are fundamentalist Mormons practicing polygamy, eats dinner at her home blasted from a rock wall at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Enoch Foster, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, prays before a meal with his first wife Catrina Foster, second from left, and several of his 13 children from two wives in their home blasted from a rock wall at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

