Edition:
United Kingdom

Life in an Amazon tribe

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti tribe members catch fish in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, Brazil May 7, 2012. In August the Yawalapiti tribe will hold the Quarup, which is a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them. This year the Quarup will be honouring two people - a Yawalapiti Indian who they consider a great leader, and Darcy Ribeiro, a well-known author, anthropologist and politician known...more

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti tribe members catch fish in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, Brazil May 7, 2012. In August the Yawalapiti tribe will hold the Quarup, which is a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them. This year the Quarup will be honouring two people - a Yawalapiti Indian who they consider a great leader, and Darcy Ribeiro, a well-known author, anthropologist and politician known for focusing on the relationship between native peoples and education in Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
1 / 33
Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti youth chief Anuia (front) leads a dance in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti youth chief Anuia (front) leads a dance in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
2 / 33
Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti children climb a tree to jump into the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti children climb a tree to jump into the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
3 / 33
Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A Yawalapiti boy poses with a camera in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A Yawalapiti boy poses with a camera in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
4 / 33
Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A bird perches on a tree in front of the full moon in the Yawalapiti village at the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A bird perches on a tree in front of the full moon in the Yawalapiti village at the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
5 / 33
Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti children play in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti children play in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
6 / 33
Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti tribe members catch fish in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti tribe members catch fish in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
7 / 33
Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti men perform a dance in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti men perform a dance in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
8 / 33
Tuesday, May 15, 2012

An aerial view of a portion of the Xingu National Park that is deforested from agriculture and logging is seen in Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

An aerial view of a portion of the Xingu National Park that is deforested from agriculture and logging is seen in Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
9 / 33
Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A Yawalapiti wrestler rests in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A Yawalapiti wrestler rests in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
10 / 33
Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A Yawalapiti man has his body painted with a mix of annatto or achiote seeds in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A Yawalapiti man has his body painted with a mix of annatto or achiote seeds in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
11 / 33
Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A Yawalapiti man uses branches from the timbo plant to spread natural toxins to paralyse fish and capture them by hand in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A Yawalapiti man uses branches from the timbo plant to spread natural toxins to paralyse fish and capture them by hand in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
12 / 33
Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti children play over the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti children play over the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
13 / 33
Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti men wrestle in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti men wrestle in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
14 / 33
Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti chief Aritana is seen in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti chief Aritana is seen in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
15 / 33
Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti men wrestle in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti men wrestle in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
16 / 33
Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti children play over the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti children play over the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
17 / 33
Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A Yawalapiti man walks out of a hut in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A Yawalapiti man walks out of a hut in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
18 / 33
Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti men play the urua bamboo flute in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti men play the urua bamboo flute in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
19 / 33
Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti children play over the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012.REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti children play over the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012.REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
20 / 33
Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A Yawalapiti girl dives into the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A Yawalapiti girl dives into the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
21 / 33
Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A Yawalapiti man paints his body with a mix of annatto or achiote seeds in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A Yawalapiti man paints his body with a mix of annatto or achiote seeds in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
22 / 33
Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti men play the urua bamboo flute in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti men play the urua bamboo flute in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
23 / 33
Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A Yawalapiti boy jumps into the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A Yawalapiti boy jumps into the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
24 / 33
Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti tribe children attempt to spear fish in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti tribe children attempt to spear fish in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
25 / 33
Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A Yawalapiti boy dips his head into the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A Yawalapiti boy dips his head into the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
26 / 33
Tuesday, May 15, 2012

An aerial view of the Yawalapiti village is seen in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

An aerial view of the Yawalapiti village is seen in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
27 / 33
Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti tribe members catch fish to dry and save for a "quarup," a ritual held to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti tribe members catch fish to dry and save for a "quarup," a ritual held to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
28 / 33
Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A Yawalapiti mans tries to spear fish to dry and save for a "quarup," a ritual held to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A Yawalapiti mans tries to spear fish to dry and save for a "quarup," a ritual held to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
29 / 33
Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A Yawalapiti man mixes a natural body paint from annatto or achiote seeds during the preparations for the celebration of "quarup," a ritual held to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A Yawalapiti man mixes a natural body paint from annatto or achiote seeds during the preparations for the celebration of "quarup," a ritual held to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
30 / 33
Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A Yawalapiti girl climbs a tree to jump into the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A Yawalapiti girl climbs a tree to jump into the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
31 / 33
Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti Indians play soccer during the preparations for the celebration of "quarup," a ritual held to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Yawalapiti Indians play soccer during the preparations for the celebration of "quarup," a ritual held to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
32 / 33
Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A Yawalapiti boy plays with a towel imprinted with the Brazilian flag during the preparations for the celebration of "quarup," a ritual held to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A Yawalapiti boy plays with a towel imprinted with the Brazilian flag during the preparations for the celebration of "quarup," a ritual held to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
33 / 33

Life in an Amazon tribe

Life in an Amazon tribe Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Sarkozy hands over the reins

Sarkozy hands over the reins
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »