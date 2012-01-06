Edition:
Life in California

Friday, January 06, 2012

Women walk in the ocean in Santa Monica, California August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The Collaborators, a group of aerobatic airplanes from Team Oracle and Team Fusion, perform maneuvers over San Francisco ahead of Fleet Week, in San Francisco, California October 9, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A man jogs past a street art mural of Marlon Brando in Los Angeles, California, April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman is helped from the crowd during the Strokes concert on the last day of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California April 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A boy skateboards on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Alicia Baker, 26, looks in the mirror before the Memorial Day bodybuilding contest at Muscle Beach in Venice, Los Angeles, California, May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Dr. Funshine, aka Caroline Meeks, M.D. (C) leads a laughter therapy session with Wanda Boyce (L) and Richard Trask along with a group of seniors at the Clairmont Friendship Center in San Diego, California November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The skyline of San Francisco and the Golden Gate Bridge appear above the evening fog as the suns sets on the Marin Headlands in Sausalito, California April 18, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Bruce Cakebread, president and COO of Napa Valley winery Cakebread Cellars, heads to a vineyard shrouded in fog during the wine harvest season in Rutherford, California September 12, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Logan, a Chihuahua terrier mix sits while his owner Laura Allen works out during the Thank Dog! Bootcamp fitness class in Burbank, California June 18, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The lighthouse on the former island prison of Alcatraz flashes at dusk in San Francisco Bay in this November 8, 2005 file photo. REUTERS/Andy Clark/Files

A tourist visits a prison cell along cell block "B" at Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay in San Francisco, California, August 9, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A view of the Hollywood sign in the Hollywood Hills in Hollywood, California in this December 13, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

Actress Sandra Bullock walks off stage with her best actress Oscar received for her role in "The Blind Side," backstage at the the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Couples Bode Akins, 27, and Sabrina Bond, 23, (L-R) and Joshua Johnson, 21, and Jennifer Lemus, 21, watch the sun set in Venice, Los Angeles, California January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A sand rail make a wheelie during a hill climb at the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area during Thanksgiving weekend in Glamis, California November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A cable car travels through a shaft of light along California Street in San Francisco, California September 25, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

An artist paints the skyline of San Francisco, including Victorian homes known as the "Painted Ladies," in San Francisco, California August 14, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

An employee takes a nap in a nap pod which blocks out light and sound at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, California March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Two men eat their lunch while enjoying the San Diego skyline from the shoreline in Coronado, California November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lightning strikes near a ridge as a storm passes though Death Valley National Park in California just after sunset July 21, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Protesters from the Occupy movement block the entrance to the terminals at the Port of Longview, Washington December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Dykes

UC Davis students protest at an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, California November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

The remains of a home lies destroyed by wildfires in Green Valley Lake, California October 24, 2007. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

The coastline of Big Sur is partially obscured by smoke from a massive wildfire in Big Sur, California July 3, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

California Supermarket employee Nicholas Flores places groceries back on shelves after they fell off following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in downtown Calexico, California April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Luz Bautista, 30, who is four-months pregnant, (L) lifts her daughter Destiny, 6, to turn off the lights for bed at home where she lives with her fiancee U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Schwartz, 24, in San Diego, California September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jessie Rodriguez, 8, and his brother Christopher Rodriguez, 3, drink soda as they sit in the shade on a hot day in downtown Los Angeles April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A U.S. border patrol vehicle is seen from the Mexican side of the border while driving near Otay Mountain on the outskirts of San Diego, California June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Inmates sit in a recreation room where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, California, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

French tourists pose in front of their camera at Badwater Salt Flats in Death Valley National Park, California, April 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A meteor from the Perseid shower (L) streaks past stars in the Los Padres National Forest in Frazier Park, California August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tourists take pictures and video footages of Yosemite National Park through haze and smoke from the Telegraph Fire July 29, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

San Diego Chargers' LaDainian Tomlinson runs onto the field as he is introduced before their NFL game against the Chicago Bears in San Diego, California September 9, 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man carrying a guitar looks for a place to play music in the Mission District in San Francisco, California August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

