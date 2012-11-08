Edition:
Life in Cartagena

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A youth breakdances for tourists in the old city where the VI Summit of the Americas will be held in Cartagena April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A tourist looks at gold pieces at the recently opened 'Museo del Oro' or 'Gold Museum' in the Caribbean city of Cartagena, Colombia March 28, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Children fly kites during an international kite festival in Cartagena August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Jairo Castilla

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A circus artist performs with balls during a show in Cartagena November 11, 2007. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Colombian boxer Marlon Perez, 11, punches a heavy bag in his run-down gym at the Caribbean city of Cartagena, Colombia, September 18, 2006. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Children play in front of their house at the Nelson Mandela neighborhood in Cartagena April 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jairo Castilla

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A surfer rides a wave in Cartagena January 12, 2010. Waves measuring up to 4 m (13 feet) forced the closure of beaches in Cartagena. REUTERS/Jairo Castilla

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Brazil-registered Cisne Blanco ship arrives at the Caribbean port of Cartagena May 19, 2010, during the Cartagena de Indias festival. REUTERS/Jairo Castilla

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A statue of Sister Maria Bernarda Buetler is pictured at a church in Cartagena October 12,2008. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Tourists play with pigeons in the old city, near where the VI Summit of the Americas will be held, in Cartagena April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Colombians walk past charcoal bundles in the Caribbean city of Cartagena, Colombia August 19, 2007. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Marines fire a cannon during the start of Colombia's Independence Day celebrations in Cartagena July 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A tourist poses inside a sculpted shoe as delegations arrived for the VI Summit of the Americas in Cartagena April 12, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Colombian boxer Marlon Perez, 11, plays with an aunt on the beach where he was jogging as part of his training in the Caribbean city of Cartagena, Colombia September 16, 2006. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Eliana Russo arrives at her neighborhood San Fernanado after being crowned as the new Independence Queen in Cartagena Novemeber 14, 2011. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Colombians play softball inside the wall of the old city as delegations arrived for the VI Summit of the Americas in Cartagena April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Locals cheer as car DUNLOP with Colombian drivers Javier Fajardo and Andres Fajardo races at the 5th stage of the rally FIA NACAM Championships, in the town of Turbaco near the port city of Cartagena, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Protesters carry a flag with an image of the late Argentine rebel Ernesto "Che" Guevara (front) and Colombia's national flag near a wall surrounding the Old City in Cartagena April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A Colombian policeman stands guard alongside packs of cocaine confiscated during a raid in the Caribbean port of Cartagena September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Prostitutes walk a street of the old city, as heads of state met for the Americas Summit in Cartagena, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A Colombian spits fire during a parade in the Caribbean city of Cartagena, Colombia November 11, 2006. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Fans of Colombian singer Shakira gather to watch her inaugurate the "First Things First" social program, in Cartagena April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Colombian policemen patrol on horseback near Cartagena's historic walls April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

