Life in Cyprus

Protesters take part in an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Protesters take part in an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, March 21, 2013

Protesters take part in an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Demonstrators raise their arms in protest as Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades's convoy drives to the parliament in Nicosia March 18, 2013. Cypriot ministers rushed on Monday to revise a plan to seize money from bank deposits as part of an EU bailout, in an effort to ensure lawmakers supported it in a vote later in the day. The weekend announcement that Cyprus would impose a tax on bank accounts as part of a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout broke with previous practice that depositors' savings were sacrosanct and sent a shiver across the bloc, causing the euro to tumble and stock markets to dive. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Demonstrators raise their arms in protest as Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades's convoy drives to the parliament in Nicosia March 18, 2013. Cypriot ministers rushed on Monday to revise a plan to seize money from bank deposits as part of an EU...more

Thursday, March 21, 2013

Demonstrators raise their arms in protest as Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades's convoy drives to the parliament in Nicosia March 18, 2013. Cypriot ministers rushed on Monday to revise a plan to seize money from bank deposits as part of an EU bailout, in an effort to ensure lawmakers supported it in a vote later in the day. The weekend announcement that Cyprus would impose a tax on bank accounts as part of a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout broke with previous practice that depositors' savings were sacrosanct and sent a shiver across the bloc, causing the euro to tumble and stock markets to dive. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

An elderly man crosses the street in front of a branch of the Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

An elderly man crosses the street in front of a branch of the Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, March 21, 2013

An elderly man crosses the street in front of a branch of the Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Two Cypriot policewomen patrol at a main market street of capital Nicosia February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Two Cypriot policewomen patrol at a main market street of capital Nicosia February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, March 21, 2013

Two Cypriot policewomen patrol at a main market street of capital Nicosia February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

A man selling ballons stands in the middle of the market Ledras street in Nicosia February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

A man selling ballons stands in the middle of the market Ledras street in Nicosia February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, March 21, 2013

A man selling ballons stands in the middle of the market Ledras street in Nicosia February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Locals sit at a kebab restaurant in central Nicosia February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Locals sit at a kebab restaurant in central Nicosia February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, March 21, 2013

Locals sit at a kebab restaurant in central Nicosia February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

A man walks in front of shops in central Nicosia February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

A man walks in front of shops in central Nicosia February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, March 21, 2013

A man walks in front of shops in central Nicosia February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Two girls talk sitting at the Venetian Walls surrounding the old town of capital Nicosia February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Two girls talk sitting at the Venetian Walls surrounding the old town of capital Nicosia February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, March 21, 2013

Two girls talk sitting at the Venetian Walls surrounding the old town of capital Nicosia February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Workers are seen on a construction site in central Nicosia March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Workers are seen on a construction site in central Nicosia March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, March 21, 2013

Workers are seen on a construction site in central Nicosia March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

A girl waits at a bus station in Nicosia February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

A girl waits at a bus station in Nicosia February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, March 21, 2013

A girl waits at a bus station in Nicosia February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

A man walks out of the Presidential palace in Nicosia February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

A man walks out of the Presidential palace in Nicosia February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, March 21, 2013

A man walks out of the Presidential palace in Nicosia February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

A youth skates in front of the Orthodox Faneromeni church in central Nicosia February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

A youth skates in front of the Orthodox Faneromeni church in central Nicosia February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, March 21, 2013

A youth skates in front of the Orthodox Faneromeni church in central Nicosia February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Turkish Cypriot men, with a flag breakaway Turkish Cypriot state on the wall, pray at a mosque during Friday prayers in Famagusta's Tatlisu village, in the Turkish-administered northern part of Cyprus, April 16, 2010. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish Cypriot men, with a flag breakaway Turkish Cypriot state on the wall, pray at a mosque during Friday prayers in Famagusta's Tatlisu village, in the Turkish-administered northern part of Cyprus, April 16, 2010. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, March 21, 2013

Turkish Cypriot men, with a flag breakaway Turkish Cypriot state on the wall, pray at a mosque during Friday prayers in Famagusta's Tatlisu village, in the Turkish-administered northern part of Cyprus, April 16, 2010. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish Cypriot children enjoy the mild weather in a park near an empty U.N. watchtower on the Greenline dividing the Turkish and Greek Cypriot sides of Nicosia February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas

Turkish Cypriot children enjoy the mild weather in a park near an empty U.N. watchtower on the Greenline dividing the Turkish and Greek Cypriot sides of Nicosia February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas

Thursday, March 21, 2013

Turkish Cypriot children enjoy the mild weather in a park near an empty U.N. watchtower on the Greenline dividing the Turkish and Greek Cypriot sides of Nicosia February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas

A man kitesurfs near a beach at Limassol town in southern Cyprus February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

A man kitesurfs near a beach at Limassol town in southern Cyprus February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, March 21, 2013

A man kitesurfs near a beach at Limassol town in southern Cyprus February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Cyclists look at boats in a marina near Limassol, a coastal town in southern Cyprus February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Cyclists look at boats in a marina near Limassol, a coastal town in southern Cyprus February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, March 21, 2013

Cyclists look at boats in a marina near Limassol, a coastal town in southern Cyprus February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

A Turkish-Cypriot and a Turkish flags are seen on Pentadaktylos mountain in the northern part of Nicosia February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

A Turkish-Cypriot and a Turkish flags are seen on Pentadaktylos mountain in the northern part of Nicosia February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, March 21, 2013

A Turkish-Cypriot and a Turkish flags are seen on Pentadaktylos mountain in the northern part of Nicosia February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

A group of tourists stand in an amphitheatre in the ancient Salamis bay ruins near Famagusta in north Cyprus February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas

A group of tourists stand in an amphitheatre in the ancient Salamis bay ruins near Famagusta in north Cyprus February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas

Thursday, March 21, 2013

A group of tourists stand in an amphitheatre in the ancient Salamis bay ruins near Famagusta in north Cyprus February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas

An orchestra performs during an official ceremony marking the assumption of Cyprus' six-monthly presidency of the European Union at the ancient Curium amphitheatre, near Limassol July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Cyprus Information

An orchestra performs during an official ceremony marking the assumption of Cyprus' six-monthly presidency of the European Union at the ancient Curium amphitheatre, near Limassol July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Cyprus Information

Thursday, March 21, 2013

An orchestra performs during an official ceremony marking the assumption of Cyprus' six-monthly presidency of the European Union at the ancient Curium amphitheatre, near Limassol July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Cyprus Information

Flags of Northern Cyprus (2nd R) and Turkey (R) are seen in front of an Orthodox church (L) and a mosque, in the main square of Dipkarpaz, Riso Karpaso, some 150 km (93 miles) east of Nicosia, in the Turkish administered northern part of Cyprus, April 18, 2009. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Flags of Northern Cyprus (2nd R) and Turkey (R) are seen in front of an Orthodox church (L) and a mosque, in the main square of Dipkarpaz, Riso Karpaso, some 150 km (93 miles) east of Nicosia, in the Turkish administered northern part of Cyprus,...more

Thursday, March 21, 2013

Flags of Northern Cyprus (2nd R) and Turkey (R) are seen in front of an Orthodox church (L) and a mosque, in the main square of Dipkarpaz, Riso Karpaso, some 150 km (93 miles) east of Nicosia, in the Turkish administered northern part of Cyprus, April 18, 2009. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Pictures