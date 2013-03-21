Life in Cyprus
Protesters take part in an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Protesters take part in an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Demonstrators raise their arms in protest as Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades's convoy drives to the parliament in Nicosia March 18, 2013. Cypriot ministers rushed on Monday to revise a plan to seize money from bank deposits as part of an EU...more
Demonstrators raise their arms in protest as Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades's convoy drives to the parliament in Nicosia March 18, 2013. Cypriot ministers rushed on Monday to revise a plan to seize money from bank deposits as part of an EU bailout, in an effort to ensure lawmakers supported it in a vote later in the day. The weekend announcement that Cyprus would impose a tax on bank accounts as part of a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout broke with previous practice that depositors' savings were sacrosanct and sent a shiver across the bloc, causing the euro to tumble and stock markets to dive. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
An elderly man crosses the street in front of a branch of the Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
An elderly man crosses the street in front of a branch of the Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Two Cypriot policewomen patrol at a main market street of capital Nicosia February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Two Cypriot policewomen patrol at a main market street of capital Nicosia February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A man selling ballons stands in the middle of the market Ledras street in Nicosia February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A man selling ballons stands in the middle of the market Ledras street in Nicosia February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Locals sit at a kebab restaurant in central Nicosia February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Locals sit at a kebab restaurant in central Nicosia February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A man walks in front of shops in central Nicosia February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A man walks in front of shops in central Nicosia February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Two girls talk sitting at the Venetian Walls surrounding the old town of capital Nicosia February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Two girls talk sitting at the Venetian Walls surrounding the old town of capital Nicosia February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Workers are seen on a construction site in central Nicosia March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Workers are seen on a construction site in central Nicosia March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A girl waits at a bus station in Nicosia February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A girl waits at a bus station in Nicosia February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A man walks out of the Presidential palace in Nicosia February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A man walks out of the Presidential palace in Nicosia February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A youth skates in front of the Orthodox Faneromeni church in central Nicosia February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A youth skates in front of the Orthodox Faneromeni church in central Nicosia February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Turkish Cypriot men, with a flag breakaway Turkish Cypriot state on the wall, pray at a mosque during Friday prayers in Famagusta's Tatlisu village, in the Turkish-administered northern part of Cyprus, April 16, 2010. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish Cypriot men, with a flag breakaway Turkish Cypriot state on the wall, pray at a mosque during Friday prayers in Famagusta's Tatlisu village, in the Turkish-administered northern part of Cyprus, April 16, 2010. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish Cypriot children enjoy the mild weather in a park near an empty U.N. watchtower on the Greenline dividing the Turkish and Greek Cypriot sides of Nicosia February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas
Turkish Cypriot children enjoy the mild weather in a park near an empty U.N. watchtower on the Greenline dividing the Turkish and Greek Cypriot sides of Nicosia February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas
A man kitesurfs near a beach at Limassol town in southern Cyprus February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A man kitesurfs near a beach at Limassol town in southern Cyprus February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Cyclists look at boats in a marina near Limassol, a coastal town in southern Cyprus February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Cyclists look at boats in a marina near Limassol, a coastal town in southern Cyprus February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A Turkish-Cypriot and a Turkish flags are seen on Pentadaktylos mountain in the northern part of Nicosia February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A Turkish-Cypriot and a Turkish flags are seen on Pentadaktylos mountain in the northern part of Nicosia February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A group of tourists stand in an amphitheatre in the ancient Salamis bay ruins near Famagusta in north Cyprus February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas
A group of tourists stand in an amphitheatre in the ancient Salamis bay ruins near Famagusta in north Cyprus February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas
An orchestra performs during an official ceremony marking the assumption of Cyprus' six-monthly presidency of the European Union at the ancient Curium amphitheatre, near Limassol July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Cyprus Information
An orchestra performs during an official ceremony marking the assumption of Cyprus' six-monthly presidency of the European Union at the ancient Curium amphitheatre, near Limassol July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Cyprus Information
Flags of Northern Cyprus (2nd R) and Turkey (R) are seen in front of an Orthodox church (L) and a mosque, in the main square of Dipkarpaz, Riso Karpaso, some 150 km (93 miles) east of Nicosia, in the Turkish administered northern part of Cyprus,...more
Flags of Northern Cyprus (2nd R) and Turkey (R) are seen in front of an Orthodox church (L) and a mosque, in the main square of Dipkarpaz, Riso Karpaso, some 150 km (93 miles) east of Nicosia, in the Turkish administered northern part of Cyprus, April 18, 2009. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Next Slideshows
Obama in the Mideast
Obama visits Israel and the Palestinian Territories.
Housing Cuba
Cuba has an eclectic mix of colonial and Art Deco homes, apartment complexes and impoverished buildings.
Photo focus: Yoga
Yoga Practicing yoga has spread from the banks of India's river Ganges to the prisons of Mexico City.
Iraq now
10 years after the invasion, ordinary people try to live their lives in the tenuous peace of post-occupation Iraq.
MORE IN PICTURES
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.
Ski and snowboard world championships
Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.
Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders
The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.
Saudi strikes on Yemen
At least 10,000 people have been killed in nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
Snow piled up rapidly in parts of the northeastern United States as a blizzard began blowing in, with residents being advised to stay at home, airlines grounding flights and schools canceling classes.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.