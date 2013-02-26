Life in Italy
Tourists use an iPad tablet in front of Rome's ancient Colosseum September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Tourists use an iPad tablet in front of Rome's ancient Colosseum September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi gestures during a political rally in Turin February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi gestures during a political rally in Turin February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Pope Benedict XVI leads his last Angelus prayer before stepping down in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Benedict XVI leads his last Angelus prayer before stepping down in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Faithful hold a sign as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Sunday Angelus in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Faithful hold a sign as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Sunday Angelus in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A tourist reacts as a blue-colored pigeon flies above her head at St. Mark's Square in Venice August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A tourist reacts as a blue-colored pigeon flies above her head at St. Mark's Square in Venice August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Two men dressed up as centurions await tourists in front of a shop, offering discounted goods, in downtown Rome January 5, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Two men dressed up as centurions await tourists in front of a shop, offering discounted goods, in downtown Rome January 5, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A child covers her face as she waits for her mother voting at a polling station in Rome February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A child covers her face as she waits for her mother voting at a polling station in Rome February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
People walk through a flooded street during a period of seasonal high water in Venice November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People walk through a flooded street during a period of seasonal high water in Venice November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A busker performs in downtown Milan November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A busker performs in downtown Milan November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
People sunbathe near the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia near the harbour of Giglio Porto October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
People sunbathe near the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia near the harbour of Giglio Porto October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A man throws a garbage bag in the street during a protest in downtown Naples June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ciro Messere
A man throws a garbage bag in the street during a protest in downtown Naples June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ciro Messere
A fireman walks over collapsed storage shelves of Parmesan cheese inside a storage facility in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A fireman walks over collapsed storage shelves of Parmesan cheese inside a storage facility in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A gondolier cools off in 32 degree Celsius (90 degree Fahrenheit) temperature by sitting in a garden chair in the Grand Canal in Venice August 5, 2008. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A gondolier cools off in 32 degree Celsius (90 degree Fahrenheit) temperature by sitting in a garden chair in the Grand Canal in Venice August 5, 2008. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A boy looks at the damaged old tower of Delle Rocche castle after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
A boy looks at the damaged old tower of Delle Rocche castle after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
A demonstrator waves a flag in front of the Colosseum during a demonstration in Rome, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A demonstrator waves a flag in front of the Colosseum during a demonstration in Rome, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A shoe is seen next to a pool of blood after fight in downtown Rome November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A shoe is seen next to a pool of blood after fight in downtown Rome November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A couple kisses in the flooded Saint Mark's Square in Venice November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A couple kisses in the flooded Saint Mark's Square in Venice November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A demonstrator wearing a stolen Guardia di Finanza jacket throws a metal pole at the Guardia di Finanza during anti-government clashes near the parliament in Rome, December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A demonstrator wearing a stolen Guardia di Finanza jacket throws a metal pole at the Guardia di Finanza during anti-government clashes near the parliament in Rome, December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A mountain bike rider cycles past a vineyard at the Nipozzano castle, one of Italy's Frescobaldi family estate, 30 km (19 miles) northeast of Florence in this picture taken October 8, 2010. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A mountain bike rider cycles past a vineyard at the Nipozzano castle, one of Italy's Frescobaldi family estate, 30 km (19 miles) northeast of Florence in this picture taken October 8, 2010. REUTERS/Max Rossi
An advertisement for Burberry is seen on Duomo cathedral as people walk across Duomo square in Milan September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
An advertisement for Burberry is seen on Duomo cathedral as people walk across Duomo square in Milan September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Members of the Hungarian Collegium Gladiatorium fighting club perform in the Roman amphitheatre in Croatia's northern Adriatic port of Pula May 23, 2009, during the traditional Antiquity festival at the start of the summer tourist season. ...more
Members of the Hungarian Collegium Gladiatorium fighting club perform in the Roman amphitheatre in Croatia's northern Adriatic port of Pula May 23, 2009, during the traditional Antiquity festival at the start of the summer tourist season. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
Monks free doves during the inter-religious "Prayer for Peace" meeting attended by Pope Benedict XVI (unseen) in the Italian pilgrimage town of Assisi October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Monks free doves during the inter-religious "Prayer for Peace" meeting attended by Pope Benedict XVI (unseen) in the Italian pilgrimage town of Assisi October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
A Lamborghini Murcielago car is displayed in the showroom in downtown Milan, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Paolo Bona
A Lamborghini Murcielago car is displayed in the showroom in downtown Milan, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Paolo Bona
Jockeys ride their horses during the last day of practice for the Palio horse race in Siena July 1, 2008. Since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena's shell-shaped central square every year in a desperate bid to win the Palio,...more
Jockeys ride their horses during the last day of practice for the Palio horse race in Siena July 1, 2008. Since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena's shell-shaped central square every year in a desperate bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Adamo Pallecchi, a wine expert with Contucci wine makers who produces the Nobile di Montepulciano red wines, tastes a wine during a holiday in Montepulciano, near Siena, central Italy, September 3, 2006. REUTERS/Daniele La Monaca
Adamo Pallecchi, a wine expert with Contucci wine makers who produces the Nobile di Montepulciano red wines, tastes a wine during a holiday in Montepulciano, near Siena, central Italy, September 3, 2006. REUTERS/Daniele La Monaca
An Italian couple sits during lunch as Steve Black of Australia dives past their balcony in the lead up round four of the 2010 Red Bull Cliff Diving world series in Polignano a Mare August 5, 2010. . REUTERS/Dean Treml/Red Bull Photofiles
An Italian couple sits during lunch as Steve Black of Australia dives past their balcony in the lead up round four of the 2010 Red Bull Cliff Diving world series in Polignano a Mare August 5, 2010. . REUTERS/Dean Treml/Red Bull Photofiles
A demonstrator celebrates as a Carabinieri police vehicle burns during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group in Rome October 15, 2011. . REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A demonstrator celebrates as a Carabinieri police vehicle burns during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group in Rome October 15, 2011. . REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The cruise ship from Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Musica dwarfs Via Garibald as it arrives in Venice May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
The cruise ship from Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Musica dwarfs Via Garibald as it arrives in Venice May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People walk in Rome's ancient Fori Imperiali during a hot summer day July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
People walk in Rome's ancient Fori Imperiali during a hot summer day July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
People walk on the frozen Lake Reschen reservoir beside the former church tower of the Village of Graun in South Tyrol in Northern Italy January 8, 2010. The village was destroyed and the valley flooded in 1950, due to damming up the Etsch river to...more
People walk on the frozen Lake Reschen reservoir beside the former church tower of the Village of Graun in South Tyrol in Northern Italy January 8, 2010. The village was destroyed and the valley flooded in 1950, due to damming up the Etsch river to produce electricity. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Nuns pray outside the San Tommaso da Villanova church as Pope Benedict XVI celebrates a mass for the Assumption festival at his summer residence of Castelgandolfo near Rome August 15, 2009. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Nuns pray outside the San Tommaso da Villanova church as Pope Benedict XVI celebrates a mass for the Assumption festival at his summer residence of Castelgandolfo near Rome August 15, 2009. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
An Italy supporter waves the Italian flag before the Euro 2012 qualifying soccer match against Faroe Islands in Florence September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
An Italy supporter waves the Italian flag before the Euro 2012 qualifying soccer match against Faroe Islands in Florence September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Actress Keira Knightley poses for photographers on the "A Dangerous Method" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Actress Keira Knightley poses for photographers on the "A Dangerous Method" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Fog covers the hills in the historical city centre of Perugia December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Fog covers the hills in the historical city centre of Perugia December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Next Slideshows
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
Dressed for Purim
Israelis dress in costumes for the Jewish holiday of Purim.
India's railways
State-owned Indian Railways is one of the biggest and busiest rail networks in the world operating 9,000 passenger trains and transporting up to 20 million...
Sochi: The Olympic city
Construction at the Black Sea resort of Sochi as Russia prepares to host the 2014 Winter Olympics.
MORE IN PICTURES
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Mourning for London
The world grieves after a deadly attack near parliament in London.