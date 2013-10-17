Life in Mogadishu
Children play at a guest hotel in Mogadishu October 10, 2013. Street lamps now brighten some of Mogadishu's battle-scarred roads and couples hold hands at the seaside next to bombed-out beachfront buildings, a scene that would have been unthinkable...more
Children play at a guest hotel in Mogadishu October 10, 2013. Street lamps now brighten some of Mogadishu's battle-scarred roads and couples hold hands at the seaside next to bombed-out beachfront buildings, a scene that would have been unthinkable when the Islamist al Shabaab group held sway here. However, rebuilding a life many in the world take for granted is a slow process after more than 20 years of civil war and anarchy in Somalia. Islamists, who control swathes of countryside and some towns, have launched several attacks in Mogadishu, and last month they showed their reach, claiming responsibility for a deadly attack on a Kenyan shopping mall. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A man drinks coffee at a cafe in Mogadishu October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
A man drinks coffee at a cafe in Mogadishu October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
A boy plays with a kite in front of his home in the Hamaerweyne area of Mogadishu October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A boy plays with a kite in front of his home in the Hamaerweyne area of Mogadishu October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Sufi teacher Moalim Abdi teaches children Koranic studies inside a classroom in the Hodan area of Mogadishu September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Sufi teacher Moalim Abdi teaches children Koranic studies inside a classroom in the Hodan area of Mogadishu September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Men receive haircuts at a barber shop in Mogadishu October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Men receive haircuts at a barber shop in Mogadishu October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Abdulahi Muqtaar and his brother sit inside their home in the Hodan area of Mogadishu October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Abdulahi Muqtaar and his brother sit inside their home in the Hodan area of Mogadishu October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Laborers work at a petrol station construction site in Mogadishu September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Laborers work at a petrol station construction site in Mogadishu September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
A boy runs across Wadnaha street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A boy runs across Wadnaha street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Children play in a swimming pool at a guest hotel in Mogadishu October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Children play in a swimming pool at a guest hotel in Mogadishu October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A man, who is covered in sand, poses for a photograph on Lido beach in Mogadishu October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
A man, who is covered in sand, poses for a photograph on Lido beach in Mogadishu October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
A boy stands inside a destroyed church in the Hamerweyne district of Mogadishu September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A boy stands inside a destroyed church in the Hamerweyne district of Mogadishu September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Children read during a Koranic studies lesson inside a classroom in the Hodan area of Mogadishu September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Children read during a Koranic studies lesson inside a classroom in the Hodan area of Mogadishu September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An internally displaced child is weighed at Banadir Hospital in Mogadishu September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
An internally displaced child is weighed at Banadir Hospital in Mogadishu September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Somali shillings are seen at a foreign exchange bureau at Bakara market in Mogadishu October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Somali shillings are seen at a foreign exchange bureau at Bakara market in Mogadishu October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
People travel on a mini-bus near Mogadishu October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
People travel on a mini-bus near Mogadishu October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Children play on an abandoned truck in front of the destroyed former parliament building in Mogadishu October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Children play on an abandoned truck in front of the destroyed former parliament building in Mogadishu October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A couple wade into the sea at Lido beach in Mogadishu September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A couple wade into the sea at Lido beach in Mogadishu September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Basketball fans gather at Lujino stadium as they watch the final between Hegan and Horseed in Mogadishu October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Basketball fans gather at Lujino stadium as they watch the final between Hegan and Horseed in Mogadishu October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Camels are seen before being exported to Middle East countries, at the loading zone at the sea port in Somalia's capital Mogadishu August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Camels are seen before being exported to Middle East countries, at the loading zone at the sea port in Somalia's capital Mogadishu August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali police conduct security checks in Mogadishu October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali police conduct security checks in Mogadishu October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Next Slideshows
America reopens
The U.S. Congress approved an 11th-hour deal to end a partial government shutdown and pull the world's biggest economy back from the brink of a historic debt...
Syria's cave hideouts
Rebels and refugees try to find shelter from war by hiding out in caves.
Shutdown politics
Parks and government offices begin reopening after an agreement on Capitol Hill to end the shutdown.
North Korea water park
Residents and spectators enjoy the Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.