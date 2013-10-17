Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Oct 17, 2013 | 7:05pm BST

Life in Mogadishu

<p>Children play at a guest hotel in Mogadishu October 10, 2013. Street lamps now brighten some of Mogadishu's battle-scarred roads and couples hold hands at the seaside next to bombed-out beachfront buildings, a scene that would have been unthinkable when the Islamist al Shabaab group held sway here. However, rebuilding a life many in the world take for granted is a slow process after more than 20 years of civil war and anarchy in Somalia. Islamists, who control swathes of countryside and some towns, have launched several attacks in Mogadishu, and last month they showed their reach, claiming responsibility for a deadly attack on a Kenyan shopping mall. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

Children play at a guest hotel in Mogadishu October 10, 2013. Street lamps now brighten some of Mogadishu's battle-scarred roads and couples hold hands at the seaside next to bombed-out beachfront buildings, a scene that would have been unthinkable...more

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Children play at a guest hotel in Mogadishu October 10, 2013. Street lamps now brighten some of Mogadishu's battle-scarred roads and couples hold hands at the seaside next to bombed-out beachfront buildings, a scene that would have been unthinkable when the Islamist al Shabaab group held sway here. However, rebuilding a life many in the world take for granted is a slow process after more than 20 years of civil war and anarchy in Somalia. Islamists, who control swathes of countryside and some towns, have launched several attacks in Mogadishu, and last month they showed their reach, claiming responsibility for a deadly attack on a Kenyan shopping mall. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
1 / 20
<p>A man drinks coffee at a cafe in Mogadishu October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk</p>

A man drinks coffee at a cafe in Mogadishu October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A man drinks coffee at a cafe in Mogadishu October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Close
2 / 20
<p>A boy plays with a kite in front of his home in the Hamaerweyne area of Mogadishu October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

A boy plays with a kite in front of his home in the Hamaerweyne area of Mogadishu October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A boy plays with a kite in front of his home in the Hamaerweyne area of Mogadishu October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
3 / 20
<p>Sufi teacher Moalim Abdi teaches children Koranic studies inside a classroom in the Hodan area of Mogadishu September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

Sufi teacher Moalim Abdi teaches children Koranic studies inside a classroom in the Hodan area of Mogadishu September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Sufi teacher Moalim Abdi teaches children Koranic studies inside a classroom in the Hodan area of Mogadishu September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
4 / 20
<p>Men receive haircuts at a barber shop in Mogadishu October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk</p>

Men receive haircuts at a barber shop in Mogadishu October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Men receive haircuts at a barber shop in Mogadishu October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Close
5 / 20
<p>Abdulahi Muqtaar and his brother sit inside their home in the Hodan area of Mogadishu October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

Abdulahi Muqtaar and his brother sit inside their home in the Hodan area of Mogadishu October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Abdulahi Muqtaar and his brother sit inside their home in the Hodan area of Mogadishu October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
6 / 20
<p>Laborers work at a petrol station construction site in Mogadishu September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk</p>

Laborers work at a petrol station construction site in Mogadishu September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Laborers work at a petrol station construction site in Mogadishu September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Close
7 / 20
<p>A boy runs across Wadnaha street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

A boy runs across Wadnaha street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A boy runs across Wadnaha street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
8 / 20
<p>Children play in a swimming pool at a guest hotel in Mogadishu October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

Children play in a swimming pool at a guest hotel in Mogadishu October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Children play in a swimming pool at a guest hotel in Mogadishu October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
9 / 20
<p>A man, who is covered in sand, poses for a photograph on Lido beach in Mogadishu October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk</p>

A man, who is covered in sand, poses for a photograph on Lido beach in Mogadishu October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A man, who is covered in sand, poses for a photograph on Lido beach in Mogadishu October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Close
10 / 20
<p>A boy stands inside a destroyed church in the Hamerweyne district of Mogadishu September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

A boy stands inside a destroyed church in the Hamerweyne district of Mogadishu September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A boy stands inside a destroyed church in the Hamerweyne district of Mogadishu September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
11 / 20
<p>Children read during a Koranic studies lesson inside a classroom in the Hodan area of Mogadishu September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

Children read during a Koranic studies lesson inside a classroom in the Hodan area of Mogadishu September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Children read during a Koranic studies lesson inside a classroom in the Hodan area of Mogadishu September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
12 / 20
<p>An internally displaced child is weighed at Banadir Hospital in Mogadishu September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk</p>

An internally displaced child is weighed at Banadir Hospital in Mogadishu September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Thursday, October 17, 2013

An internally displaced child is weighed at Banadir Hospital in Mogadishu September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Close
13 / 20
<p>Somali shillings are seen at a foreign exchange bureau at Bakara market in Mogadishu October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk</p>

Somali shillings are seen at a foreign exchange bureau at Bakara market in Mogadishu October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Somali shillings are seen at a foreign exchange bureau at Bakara market in Mogadishu October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Close
14 / 20
<p>People travel on a mini-bus near Mogadishu October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

People travel on a mini-bus near Mogadishu October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Thursday, October 17, 2013

People travel on a mini-bus near Mogadishu October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
15 / 20
<p>Children play on an abandoned truck in front of the destroyed former parliament building in Mogadishu October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

Children play on an abandoned truck in front of the destroyed former parliament building in Mogadishu October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Children play on an abandoned truck in front of the destroyed former parliament building in Mogadishu October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
16 / 20
<p>A couple wade into the sea at Lido beach in Mogadishu September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

A couple wade into the sea at Lido beach in Mogadishu September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A couple wade into the sea at Lido beach in Mogadishu September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
17 / 20
<p>Basketball fans gather at Lujino stadium as they watch the final between Hegan and Horseed in Mogadishu October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk</p>

Basketball fans gather at Lujino stadium as they watch the final between Hegan and Horseed in Mogadishu October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Basketball fans gather at Lujino stadium as they watch the final between Hegan and Horseed in Mogadishu October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Close
18 / 20
<p>Camels are seen before being exported to Middle East countries, at the loading zone at the sea port in Somalia's capital Mogadishu August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

Camels are seen before being exported to Middle East countries, at the loading zone at the sea port in Somalia's capital Mogadishu August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Camels are seen before being exported to Middle East countries, at the loading zone at the sea port in Somalia's capital Mogadishu August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
19 / 20
<p>Somali police conduct security checks in Mogadishu October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

Somali police conduct security checks in Mogadishu October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Somali police conduct security checks in Mogadishu October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
America reopens

America reopens

Next Slideshows

America reopens

America reopens

The U.S. Congress approved an 11th-hour deal to end a partial government shutdown and pull the world's biggest economy back from the brink of a historic debt...

17 Oct 2013
Syria's cave hideouts

Syria's cave hideouts

Rebels and refugees try to find shelter from war by hiding out in caves.

17 Oct 2013
Shutdown politics

Shutdown politics

Parks and government offices begin reopening after an agreement on Capitol Hill to end the shutdown.

17 Oct 2013
North Korea water park

North Korea water park

Residents and spectators enjoy the Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang.

17 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos