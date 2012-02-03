Life in Naples
A ship sails under stormy clouds near the harbor of the southern Italian city of Naples November 2, 2006. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli
A visitor walks in Pompeii, the famous city next to Naples which was destroyed in AD 79 by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius July 17, 2008. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Chefs prepare free pizza while staging a protest to demand stricter price controls on the rising cost of pizza in Naples August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca/Agnfoto
Rainbow is seen over Duomo's cathedral during a political rally of leftist candidate Giuliano Pisapia in downtown Milan May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Paolo Bona
A couple walks past rubbish protesters threw in the famous "Toledo" road during a protest in downtown Naples June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ciro Messere
Shepherd Giovanni Ianiro walks in the mountains surrounding the southern Italian village of Frosolone, 100 km (62 miles) east of Naples, July 29, 2007. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli
People walk in Umberto gallery in the southern city of Naples November 8, 2006. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
An employee of Fiat works on the new Panda car at the Fiat plant in Pomigliano D'Arco, near Naples, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Workers harvest grapes in the Foro Boario vineyards of ancient Pompeii, October 20, 2011. Some 2,000 years after mount Vesuvius buried it in fire and ash, the ancient city of Pompeii started to harvest a red wine called "Villa dei Misteri" from its own vineyards. REUTERS/Agnfoto
A protester runs past piles of burning trash during a demonstration against the reopening of a garbage dump in Naples' neighborhood of Pisani January 3, 2008. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca/AGN
Italian police officers lead Mafia boss Michele Zagaria from a police station in the southern city of Caserta December 7, 2011. Italian police on Wednesday arrested Mafia boss Michele Zagaria, one of the country's most-wanted fugitives and head of the powerful Casalesi clan that controlled a swathe of territory north of Naples. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A still image taken from a video released by prosecutors in Naples October 29, 2009, shows the May 11, 2009 killing of Mariano Bacio Terrasino, 53, outside a bar in central Naples. Italian prosecutors released on Thursday a shocking video of a mafia-style murder in Naples met with indifference by bystanders, hoping it would help break a wall of silence over the identity of the killer. The video, shot by closed-circuit cameras,...more
Italian policemen search the apartment where Camorra boss Cesare Pagano was arrested in Naples July 8, 2010. Pagano was one of the 30 most wanted organised crime figures in Italy and authorities considered his capture a major success against the mob. REUTERS/RRenato Nicois
Italian Carabinieri inspect a man in the Scampia district of the southern city of Naples November 7, 2006. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A dog lies on the ground in Pompeii, the famous city next to Naples which was destroyed in AD 79 by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius July 17, 2008. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Sister Maria Giuliana blesses a woman with the relics of the saint as she sits on the miracle chair at the Saint Mary Frances of the Five Wound church in Naples November 18, 2007. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A man sells roasted chestnuts as people walk in Toledo street in the southern city of Naples November 8, 2006. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Water buffalo, used for the production of buffalo mozzarella cheese, stand in a farmyard near the Campania region village of Castel Volturno January 19, 2008. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
