Life in Naples

A still image taken from a video released by prosecutors in Naples October 29, 2009, shows the May 11, 2009 killing of Mariano Bacio Terrasino, 53, outside a bar in central Naples. Italian prosecutors released on Thursday a shocking video of a mafia-style murder in Naples met with indifference by bystanders, hoping it would help break a wall of silence over the identity of the killer. The video, shot by closed-circuit cameras, shows a man wearing a baseball cap shooting dead Mariano Bacio Tarracino, a 53-year old man with a mafia criminal record, in broad daylight on May 11 this year. REUTERS/Procura Della Repubblica/handout