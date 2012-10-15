Life in Scotland
A derelict cottage is seen at the side of the A9 near Blackford, Scotland January 10, 2012. British Prime Minister David Cameron said Scotland should hold an independence referendum as early as next year, clashing with the Scottish National Party...more
A derelict cottage is seen at the side of the A9 near Blackford, Scotland January 10, 2012. British Prime Minister David Cameron said Scotland should hold an independence referendum as early as next year, clashing with the Scottish National Party (SNP) which wants more time to rally support for a break from the United Kingdom. Cameron, who opposes Scottish independence, said uncertainty about the 300-year-old union between England and its smaller northern neighbour was creating problems for business and harming investment. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Walkers pass by Hadrian's Wall, near the border between Scotland and England, May 2, 2007. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Walkers pass by Hadrian's Wall, near the border between Scotland and England, May 2, 2007. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A competitor taking part in the World Hickory Open golf championshp tee's off at the fifth hole during the first round at Monifeith Links golf course in Monifeith, east Scotland October 8, 2012. The tournament, now in its eighth year, features...more
A competitor taking part in the World Hickory Open golf championshp tee's off at the fifth hole during the first round at Monifeith Links golf course in Monifeith, east Scotland October 8, 2012. The tournament, now in its eighth year, features professional golf champions and British and overseas amateurs in traditional golf attire with hickory shafted clubs. REUTERS/David Moir
A student from St Andrews University sits on a bench during the traditional Raisin Monday celebrations in St Andrews, Scotland November 21, 2011. The tradition dates back to the early days of the university when new students would give senior...more
A student from St Andrews University sits on a bench during the traditional Raisin Monday celebrations in St Andrews, Scotland November 21, 2011. The tradition dates back to the early days of the university when new students would give senior students a pound (0.45kg) of raisins in gratitude for their help in adapting to university life, in exchange for a receipt written in Latin. Failure to produce such a receipt could result in a dousing in the local fountain. Nowadays the raisins have been replaced with a bottle of wine and the dousing with foam. REUTERS/David Moir
Dancers Alexai Geronimo (L) and Lee Gumbs from Rock the Ballet perform for photographers with Edinburgh Castle in the background during a media event for their shows at the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland August 18, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir more
Dancers Alexai Geronimo (L) and Lee Gumbs from Rock the Ballet perform for photographers with Edinburgh Castle in the background during a media event for their shows at the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland August 18, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Jacobite Highlander re-enactors sit in a bus stop as a woman cycles past in Prestonpans, East Lothian in Scotland September 21, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir
Jacobite Highlander re-enactors sit in a bus stop as a woman cycles past in Prestonpans, East Lothian in Scotland September 21, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir
Pedestrians walk with their luggage at Edinburgh airport in Scotland April 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Pedestrians walk with their luggage at Edinburgh airport in Scotland April 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
James Wallace wears a kilt as he stands outside the entrance to Edinburgh castle in Scotland January 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
James Wallace wears a kilt as he stands outside the entrance to Edinburgh castle in Scotland January 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
One year old David Sinclair, whose mother was taking part in a protest, walks past Scottish pro-independence protesters outside the Edinburgh International Book Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland August 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
One year old David Sinclair, whose mother was taking part in a protest, walks past Scottish pro-independence protesters outside the Edinburgh International Book Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland August 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Pro-independence supporters take part in a rally in Princes Street gardens in Edinburgh, Scotland September 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Pro-independence supporters take part in a rally in Princes Street gardens in Edinburgh, Scotland September 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Scotland's Hugo Southwell (L) is tackled by England's Mark Cueto during their Six Nations 'Calcutta Cup' rugby union match at Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland March 13, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir
Scotland's Hugo Southwell (L) is tackled by England's Mark Cueto during their Six Nations 'Calcutta Cup' rugby union match at Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland March 13, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir
Players tussle in the mud for the ball during one of the matches in the Swamp Soccer New World Championships in Strachur, Scotland June 27, 2009. REUTERS/David Moir
Players tussle in the mud for the ball during one of the matches in the Swamp Soccer New World Championships in Strachur, Scotland June 27, 2009. REUTERS/David Moir
A Scottish Terrier stares out of the window of a whisky shop on Edinburgh's historic royal mile thoroughfare, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Abbas
A Scottish Terrier stares out of the window of a whisky shop on Edinburgh's historic royal mile thoroughfare, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Abbas
Gallery staff talk to each other in the Jacobite Room of the Scottish National Portrait Gallery in Edinburgh, Scotland November 28, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Gallery staff talk to each other in the Jacobite Room of the Scottish National Portrait Gallery in Edinburgh, Scotland November 28, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
A women watches from her window before the marriage of Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, in Edinburgh, Scotland July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A women watches from her window before the marriage of Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, in Edinburgh, Scotland July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Gunners from 207 Battery, 105 Regiment Royal Artillery fire a 21-gun salute to mark Britain's Queen Elizabeth's 85th birthday, at Edinburgh castle in Scotland April 21, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Gunners from 207 Battery, 105 Regiment Royal Artillery fire a 21-gun salute to mark Britain's Queen Elizabeth's 85th birthday, at Edinburgh castle in Scotland April 21, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
A service of Remembrance takes place at the Commando Memorial at Spean Bridge, Scotland, November 13, 2011. The memorial overlooks the training areas of the Commando Training Depot established during the Second World War in 1942 at Achnacarry Castle....more
A service of Remembrance takes place at the Commando Memorial at Spean Bridge, Scotland, November 13, 2011. The memorial overlooks the training areas of the Commando Training Depot established during the Second World War in 1942 at Achnacarry Castle. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A man walks on the frozen Lake of Menteith in Stirlingshire, Scotland January 12, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir
A man walks on the frozen Lake of Menteith in Stirlingshire, Scotland January 12, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir
A couple sunbathe with their dog on Portobello beach during a hot sunny day near Edinburgh, Scotland May 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
A couple sunbathe with their dog on Portobello beach during a hot sunny day near Edinburgh, Scotland May 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Swimmers pose with Scottish flags during the New Year's Day Looney Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland January 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Swimmers pose with Scottish flags during the New Year's Day Looney Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland January 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
A man adjusts a kilt hanging outside a Scottish souvenir shop in Edinburgh, Scotland January 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
A man adjusts a kilt hanging outside a Scottish souvenir shop in Edinburgh, Scotland January 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Andy Lang (R) and Liam Reid dance together, wearing kilts while on their way to a wedding, as bagpiper Richard Macdonald plays in the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Andy Lang (R) and Liam Reid dance together, wearing kilts while on their way to a wedding, as bagpiper Richard Macdonald plays in the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
The pipe band from the British Army's Royal Scots Dragoon Guards regiment march past St. Giles Cathedral in the Royal Mile to mark their return from a tour of duty in Helmand Province in Afghanistan during a Homecoming parade in Edinburgh, Scotland...more
The pipe band from the British Army's Royal Scots Dragoon Guards regiment march past St. Giles Cathedral in the Royal Mile to mark their return from a tour of duty in Helmand Province in Afghanistan during a Homecoming parade in Edinburgh, Scotland December 1, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
A workman walks onto the Royal Yacht Britannia as it sits in a dry dock at Forth Ports in Edinburgh, Scotland January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
A workman walks onto the Royal Yacht Britannia as it sits in a dry dock at Forth Ports in Edinburgh, Scotland January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Trees lit by colored lights are reflected in Loch Dunmore in Faskally Wood, in Pitlochry, Scotland October 4, 2012. The event commemorated the 10th anniversary of the Enchanted Forest. REUTERS/Russel Cheyne
Trees lit by colored lights are reflected in Loch Dunmore in Faskally Wood, in Pitlochry, Scotland October 4, 2012. The event commemorated the 10th anniversary of the Enchanted Forest. REUTERS/Russel Cheyne