Life in Seoul
South Korean honour guards perform during a welcoming ceremony for foreign military leaders visiting for the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition 2011 at the Defence Ministry in Seoul October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
People release yellow paper lanterns into the air to mourn for deceased former South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun near his memorial altar arranged by citizens in Seoul May 29, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Korean traditional dance is performed during a candle-light vigil to pay tribute to the late former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung outside the City Hall in Seoul August 22, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Police buses (bottom) are deployed along the Cheonggye plaza to block protesters during a candlelight rally demanding tuition fees cuts in central Seoul June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A bride (C) attends a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church as a portrait of her bridegroom, who could not attend the ceremony, is seen next to her on a chair in Gapyeong, about 60 km (37 miles) northeast of Seoul March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Mothers pray for their family member's success in the college entrance examinations at Jogye Buddhist temple in Seoul November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Elementary school students holding umbrellas pay a silent tribute for the fallen soldiers who died during the 1950-53 Korean War, at the National Cemetery in Seoul June 24, 2011, one day ahead of the 61st anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Protesters are hit by water cannons used by the police as they try to march towards the headquarters of the ruling Grand National Party during a rally against the South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement (FTA) talks in Seoul November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
A performer wearing a transparent box with water gestures as she wanders around the street during her group's street performance "Waterheads", as a part of the Hi Seoul Festival 2010 in central Seoul October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Students attend a sit down demonstration as they are flanked by police blocking them in central Seoul May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
People stand on digital flooring during a visit by Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg at a Samsung D'light showroom in Seoul March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Prostitutes, wearing traditional costumes, attend a protest against the police crackdown on brothels in Chuncheon, about 100 km (62 miles) northeast of Seoul May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A male performer dressed as a Japanese woman takes part in a re-enactment to mark the 90th anniversary of the Independence Movement at Independence Hall in Cheonan, about 92 km (57 miles) south of Seoul, March 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
An evacuee from Yeonpyeong Island, cries during a Catholic mass at a make-shift shelter converted from a sauna, in Incheon, west of Seoul, December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Customers choose scarves during a sale at the Shinsegae department store in Seoul October 11, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Foreign visitors play with mud during the 14th Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong, about 190 km (118 miles) southwest of Seoul, July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Students shout "I love mother and father" in Korean as they lift logs during a two-week summer military camp for civilians at the Cheongryong Self-denial Training Camp in Ansan, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Seoul, August 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
College students shout slogans from a police bus after they were arrested by the police during a demonstration at the national assembly in Seoul August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cho Sung-Bong
A novice monk smiles as he gets his head shaved by a Buddhist monk during a ceremony to celebrate the upcoming birthday of Buddha at the Jogye temple in Seoul April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Truth Leem
Children try out Samsung laptops at a Samsung D'light showroom in Seoul March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Elementary school students take refuge under their desks during an earthquake drill at a school in Seoul May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem
A man walks down steps painted to advertise the upcoming opera "Tosca" at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in central Seoul April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
