Life in Slab City
Two men talk near a fire in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. A former military base that was closed after World War II, Slab City is a place on the fringe both geographically and philosophically and attracts a variety of...more
(L-R) Timothy, Zack and Casey Spyder are seen in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Jeff sits at his trailer in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. Jeff said he counts the days with bottles, every day represented by an empty bottle of wine. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
"Princess Stephanie" (L) talks to another woman during a dinner at the Karma Kafe in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People are seen during dinner at the Karma Kafe in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The first hole of the Gopher Flats golf course is seen in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Ray smokes a cigarette in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Mark, who said he spends half the year on Vancouver Island, sits in front of his motor home in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
An art installation is seen in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The library is seen in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man bathes in the hot springs in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Don (L) talks to Frank in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Randy Stevenson is seen in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People eat lunch in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A deputy with the Imperial County Sheriff talks to a man who was bathing nude at a hot spring in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man shaves in a hot spring in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Tracy "Magenta" Ross, (L) another woman and Don are seen in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Frank (L) watches as a couple hook up their computer in his internet cafe in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
An old checkpoint, now painted as a welcome sign, is seen at a site locals call Slab City just outside Niland, California February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A beer can is seen in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Jack "Two Horses" (L) and "Purple" are seen at Jack's campsite in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Mickel smokes a cigarette at a campsite in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Jack "Two Horses" sits at his campsite in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
An art installation is seen in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A sign for an art installation called East Jesus is seen in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Jack "Two Horses" stands at his campfire in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Tracy "Magenta" Moss hugs Frank, who runs the internet cafe, in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Rob Walker (L) kisses Dayna Lambert as Walker's son Andy walks toward their campsite in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
