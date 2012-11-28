Life in Spain's Catalonia

Margarita Bascompte (L) and her husband Josep Rovira show how an Estelada flag Catalonian separatist flag is manufactured in their family-run fabric store in Vic, north of Barcelona, November 7, 2012. Margarita and her husband have been busier than usual due to a surge in the separatism sentiment in the wealthy northeast region of Spain. They claim to have sold the same amount of Estelada flags, said to be one of the oldest flags still in use in Europe, in the last three weeks as in the last eight years combined. REUTERS/Albert Gea