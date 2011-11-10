Edition:
Life in the Dead Sea

Thursday, November 10, 2011

A sunbather floats on the Dead Sea, north of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Mitzpe Shalem, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A sunbather floats on the Dead Sea, north of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Mitzpe Shalem, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A boy shows his black-mud-covered hand at the Dead Sea, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

A boy shows his black-mud-covered hand at the Dead Sea, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Israeli soldiers stand guard on a beach on the shores of the Dead Sea, June 19, 2006. REUTERS/Yonathan Weitzman

Israeli soldiers stand guard on a beach on the shores of the Dead Sea, June 19, 2006. REUTERS/Yonathan Weitzman

A man bathes by the Dead Sea, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A man bathes by the Dead Sea, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Chilean miners who were trapped in a collapsed mine in San Jose, Chile for 69 days before being rescued, stand covered with mud on the shore of the Dead Sea near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Mitzpe Shalem, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Chilean miners who were trapped in a collapsed mine in San Jose, Chile for 69 days before being rescued, stand covered with mud on the shore of the Dead Sea near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Mitzpe Shalem, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Slippers are seen left on the beach near the Dead Sea in Jordan, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Slippers are seen left on the beach near the Dead Sea in Jordan, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Tourists take a shower after bathing in the Dead Sea resort of Ein Bokeq, May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tourists take a shower after bathing in the Dead Sea resort of Ein Bokeq, May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A sculpture made from rocks is seen on the shore of the Dead Sea, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

A sculpture made from rocks is seen on the shore of the Dead Sea, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

A plant is seen on the parched shore of the Dead Sea, December 16, 2008. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A plant is seen on the parched shore of the Dead Sea, December 16, 2008. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man floats in the Dead Sea, December 8, 2008. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man floats in the Dead Sea, December 8, 2008. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen

Tourists cover their bodies with black mud on Jordan's side of the Dead Sea, the lowest point on earth, April 15, 2009. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Tourists cover their bodies with black mud on Jordan's side of the Dead Sea, the lowest point on earth, April 15, 2009. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A body of water is seen on the southern shores of the Dead Sea, January 12, 2010. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

A body of water is seen on the southern shores of the Dead Sea, January 12, 2010. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

A tourist covered in mud walks near the shore of the Dead Sea, north of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Mitzpe Shalem, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A tourist covered in mud walks near the shore of the Dead Sea, north of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Mitzpe Shalem, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Rescued Chilean miner Victor Zamora as he floats in the Dead Sea near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Mitzpe Shalem, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Rescued Chilean miner Victor Zamora as he floats in the Dead Sea near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Mitzpe Shalem, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Clouds are seen above the Dead Sea north of Ein Gedi, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Clouds are seen above the Dead Sea north of Ein Gedi, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Israeli Arabs sit in a welling forth on the shore of the Dead Sea, April 24, 2010.REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli Arabs sit in a welling forth on the shore of the Dead Sea, April 24, 2010.REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Branches are seen in the Dead Sea in front of hotels in Ein Bokeq, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Branches are seen in the Dead Sea in front of hotels in Ein Bokeq, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Shelters stand on the beach near the Dead Sea, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Shelters stand on the beach near the Dead Sea, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

A boy bathes in the northern Dead Sea, March 18, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A boy bathes in the northern Dead Sea, March 18, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Muslim woman stands in the Dead Sea at Qalya beach, south of the West Bank town of Jericho September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Muslim woman stands in the Dead Sea at Qalya beach, south of the West Bank town of Jericho September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

