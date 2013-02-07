Life in the new Greece
People reach out to take fruits and vegetables distributed for free by farmers during a protest against high production costs outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Manolis Ouranos, a 30 year-old cook, poses for a picture in the Mavros Gatos (Black Cat) tavern in Psiri neighboorhood in central Athens May 23, 2012. Manolis studied at Athens Technology University for four years where he received a degree in civil...more
Manolis Ouranos, a 30 year-old cook, poses for a picture in the Mavros Gatos (Black Cat) tavern in Psiri neighboorhood in central Athens May 23, 2012. Manolis studied at Athens Technology University for four years where he received a degree in civil engineering and hoped to find a permanent job in public sector infrastructure. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Municipal workers take part in a rally against state sector layoffs demanded by the country's international lenders, in front of the parliament in Athens December 12, 2012. Greece on Wednesday asked its foreign lenders for extra money to complete a...more
Municipal workers take part in a rally against state sector layoffs demanded by the country's international lenders, in front of the parliament in Athens December 12, 2012. Greece on Wednesday asked its foreign lenders for extra money to complete a bond buyback that forms part of its bailout, with policymakers and analysts calling the scheme a success even though it narrowly missed its debt reduction target. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis (GREECE - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS BUSINESS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Workers from the Athens central groceries market clash with police officers during a rally in front of the Bank of Greece in Athens, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Hassan Mekki, a 32-year-old Sudanese migrant, shows scars on his back in Athens, December 5, 2012. Mekki, who fled conflict in his country in hopes of a better life in Europe, said he was attacked by a group of men holding Greek flags and left with...more
Hassan Mekki, a 32-year-old Sudanese migrant, shows scars on his back in Athens, December 5, 2012. Mekki, who fled conflict in his country in hopes of a better life in Europe, said he was attacked by a group of men holding Greek flags and left with the deep wounds on his back, throat and neck in August 2012, about five months after he illegally entered Greece. Mekki was walking in Athens with a friend from Mauritania when black-shirted men on motorcycles holding Greek flags and shouting "Go home black" and other racists insults came up and knocked him out with a blow to the head. He was covered in blood when he regained consciousness and only later realized that his attackers, which he says were likely tied to the far-right Golden Dawn party, had left large gashes resembling an "X" across his back. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Dasalakis Theodoros, 60, a taxi driver, poses for a picture in front of his taxi at the port in Athens, March 28, 2012. When asked how he had been affected by the economic crisis, Theodoros replied, 'I share the taxi with my son so we can work 24...more
Dasalakis Theodoros, 60, a taxi driver, poses for a picture in front of his taxi at the port in Athens, March 28, 2012. When asked how he had been affected by the economic crisis, Theodoros replied, 'I share the taxi with my son so we can work 24 hours a day between us to make things work.' REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People rest at Monastiraki square in central Athens, January 3, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Scrap dealer Habib Bourachaman, 28, from Bangladesh stands in a shopping trolley at a scrap weigh station in Athens, January 28, 2013. Dozens of poor, usually African or Asian migrant, scrap hunters are spotted in rundown areas balancing supermarket...more
Scrap dealer Habib Bourachaman, 28, from Bangladesh stands in a shopping trolley at a scrap weigh station in Athens, January 28, 2013. Dozens of poor, usually African or Asian migrant, scrap hunters are spotted in rundown areas balancing supermarket trolleys stacked with metal, plastic and paper. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Passengers who have been stranded for days, carry their luggage through the port of Piraeus near Athens on their way to embark a ferry following the end of a six-day strike that cut off dozens of islands from the mainland and caused food shortages,...more
Passengers who have been stranded for days, carry their luggage through the port of Piraeus near Athens on their way to embark a ferry following the end of a six-day strike that cut off dozens of islands from the mainland and caused food shortages, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Protester push a police barricade outside the parliament during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, in Athens, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A riot policeman is engulfed by flames after a protester threw petrol bombs in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Dimitris Stamatakos, 36, is pictured with his wife Voula, 32, and son Elias, 1, in the living room of their home in the village of Krokeae in the Peloponesse area of Greece, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Flowers are displayed in a shopping trolley in front of a florist shop in the centre of Athens, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Graffiti is seen on the wall of a derelict building in the Plaka area of Athens, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Illegal immigrants stand inside a newly-built detention camp at Amygdaleza suburb, the first such camp in the wider area of Athens, April 29, 2012. /Eurokinissi/Costas Katopodis
A chain is seen on the entrance of an abandoned factory in the industrial area at Komotini town in northern Greece, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Grigoris Siamidis
Illegal immigrants from Pakistan make their way along the Egnatia Motorway heading south near Feres town, on Christmas day, after crossing the Turkish-Greek border in Evros river area, about 950 km (590 miles) northeast of Athens December 25, 2011....more
Illegal immigrants from Pakistan make their way along the Egnatia Motorway heading south near Feres town, on Christmas day, after crossing the Turkish-Greek border in Evros river area, about 950 km (590 miles) northeast of Athens December 25, 2011. Last year, some 128,000 illegal immigrants crossed into Greece, more than 40,000 of them at the Evros border area. Arrivals of illegal migrants jumped at the northern border last year, by an annual 369 percent in the nine months to September, according to the EU border agency Frontex. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis (GREECE - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A naked protester runs past the parliament in Syntagma Square in Athens during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Signs read "for rent" on the window of the historic "Anagnostopoulos" clothes shop in a shopping arcade in central Athens December 14, 2012. The shop closed last April after struggling from financial problems for over a year leading it's over fifty...more
Signs read "for rent" on the window of the historic "Anagnostopoulos" clothes shop in a shopping arcade in central Athens December 14, 2012. The shop closed last April after struggling from financial problems for over a year leading it's over fifty employees to unemployment. In the city's commercial triangle, where generations of merchants have run successful businesses, a 2012 census by retail lobby group ESEE found that 31 percent of shops had closed. ESEE head Vassilis Korkidis said that 68,000 businesses in Greece had pulled down their shutters since the beginning of 2011, with most closures driven by high rents and a fall in the purchasing power of consumers due to wage and pension cuts. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis (GREECE - Tags: BUSINESS)
A man sells balloons in the coastal town of Patra in the Peloponnese area of Greece March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman makes her way by as people make a transaction at an ATM machine outside a National Bank branch in central Athens, May 29, 2012.REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A barber cuts the hair of a customer in Athens after holders of Greek bonds accepted a 53.5 percent haircut of their own in the world's biggest ever debt restructuring, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Dimitris Stamatakos, 36, sits in a field on land he is renting near his home in the village of Krokeae in the Peloponesse area of Greece, March 18, 2012. Before the crisis Stamatakos was able to make a living by selling olives that he farmed on the...more
Dimitris Stamatakos, 36, sits in a field on land he is renting near his home in the village of Krokeae in the Peloponesse area of Greece, March 18, 2012. Before the crisis Stamatakos was able to make a living by selling olives that he farmed on the land he owns, now he is forced to labour for neighbouring farms and do odd jobs to earn his living. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Protesters attack a policeman during violent protests around Syntagma square in Athens, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
Greek parliament employees raise a mast after they replaced torn-off Greek flag with a new one atop the parliament in Athens Syntagma square, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
