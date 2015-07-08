Life in the new Greece
A pensioner leans against the main door of a branch of the National Bank as he waits to receive part of his pension in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Greek Orthodox priest holds a Holy Gospel during a celebration of a saint in a church in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Pensioners are given priority tickets as they wait to receive part of their pensions at a National Bank branch in Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A worker cleans graffiti outside the central Bank of Greece building in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot police stands along a street during minor clashes in central Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A pensioner argues with an official as they scuffle to enter a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Riot police detain masked youth during minor clashes in central Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man looks at newspapers showing the results of yesterday's referendum in central Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A woman walks with shopping bags in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An elderly man stands behind his delivery tricycle as he tries to sell his used books to bookshops at Monastiraki area in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Used items are displayed for sale by street vendors in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
People look at the first opinion polls at a cafe in the northern city of Thessaloniki, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Pensioners wait outside a branch of the National Bank to receive part of their pension in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
People drink in a coffee shop in central Athens, Greece, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
People watch the sun set from Lycabettus Hill in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Pensioners wait in line in front of the main entrance of a National Bank branch to receive part of their pension in Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A fishmonger waits for customers in a local market in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
"No" supporters shout slogans and wave Greek national flags during celebrations after a referendum in Athens, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A man sits next to people lining up at an ATM outside a Piraeus Bank branch at the city of Iraklio in the island of Crete, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
People watch the sun set from Lycabettus Hill in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Next Slideshows
Massive wildfires in Canada
Over 100 wildfires in Saskatchewan have forced the evacuation of 13,0000 residents.
The art of cricket bat making
Using traditional tools and techniques to make cricket bats by hand.
Confederate flag controversy
South Carolina Senate passes a bill to banish the Confederate flag from statehouse grounds to a museum.
Remembering the London bombings
Britain marks the 10th anniversary of the 7/7 bombings that killed 52 people across London's transport system.
MORE IN PICTURES
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.