Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jul 8, 2015 | 3:07am BST

Life in the new Greece

A pensioner leans against the main door of a branch of the National Bank as he waits to receive part of his pension in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A pensioner leans against the main door of a branch of the National Bank as he waits to receive part of his pension in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A pensioner leans against the main door of a branch of the National Bank as he waits to receive part of his pension in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
1 / 20
A Greek Orthodox priest holds a Holy Gospel during a celebration of a saint in a church in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A Greek Orthodox priest holds a Holy Gospel during a celebration of a saint in a church in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A Greek Orthodox priest holds a Holy Gospel during a celebration of a saint in a church in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
2 / 20
Pensioners are given priority tickets as they wait to receive part of their pensions at a National Bank branch in Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Pensioners are given priority tickets as they wait to receive part of their pensions at a National Bank branch in Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Pensioners are given priority tickets as they wait to receive part of their pensions at a National Bank branch in Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
3 / 20
A worker cleans graffiti outside the central Bank of Greece building in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A worker cleans graffiti outside the central Bank of Greece building in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A worker cleans graffiti outside the central Bank of Greece building in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
4 / 20
Riot police stands along a street during minor clashes in central Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Riot police stands along a street during minor clashes in central Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Riot police stands along a street during minor clashes in central Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
5 / 20
A pensioner argues with an official as they scuffle to enter a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A pensioner argues with an official as they scuffle to enter a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A pensioner argues with an official as they scuffle to enter a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
6 / 20
Riot police detain masked youth during minor clashes in central Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Riot police detain masked youth during minor clashes in central Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Riot police detain masked youth during minor clashes in central Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
7 / 20
A man looks at newspapers showing the results of yesterday's referendum in central Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A man looks at newspapers showing the results of yesterday's referendum in central Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A man looks at newspapers showing the results of yesterday's referendum in central Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
8 / 20
A woman walks with shopping bags in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman walks with shopping bags in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A woman walks with shopping bags in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
9 / 20
An elderly man stands behind his delivery tricycle as he tries to sell his used books to bookshops at Monastiraki area in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

An elderly man stands behind his delivery tricycle as he tries to sell his used books to bookshops at Monastiraki area in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
An elderly man stands behind his delivery tricycle as he tries to sell his used books to bookshops at Monastiraki area in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
10 / 20
Used items are displayed for sale by street vendors in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Used items are displayed for sale by street vendors in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Used items are displayed for sale by street vendors in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
11 / 20
People look at the first opinion polls at a cafe in the northern city of Thessaloniki, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

People look at the first opinion polls at a cafe in the northern city of Thessaloniki, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
People look at the first opinion polls at a cafe in the northern city of Thessaloniki, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
12 / 20
Pensioners wait outside a branch of the National Bank to receive part of their pension in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Pensioners wait outside a branch of the National Bank to receive part of their pension in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Pensioners wait outside a branch of the National Bank to receive part of their pension in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
13 / 20
People drink in a coffee shop in central Athens, Greece, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

People drink in a coffee shop in central Athens, Greece, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
People drink in a coffee shop in central Athens, Greece, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
14 / 20
People watch the sun set from Lycabettus Hill in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

People watch the sun set from Lycabettus Hill in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
People watch the sun set from Lycabettus Hill in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
15 / 20
Pensioners wait in line in front of the main entrance of a National Bank branch to receive part of their pension in Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Pensioners wait in line in front of the main entrance of a National Bank branch to receive part of their pension in Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Pensioners wait in line in front of the main entrance of a National Bank branch to receive part of their pension in Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
16 / 20
A fishmonger waits for customers in a local market in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A fishmonger waits for customers in a local market in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A fishmonger waits for customers in a local market in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
17 / 20
"No" supporters shout slogans and wave Greek national flags during celebrations after a referendum in Athens, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

"No" supporters shout slogans and wave Greek national flags during celebrations after a referendum in Athens, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
"No" supporters shout slogans and wave Greek national flags during celebrations after a referendum in Athens, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
18 / 20
A man sits next to people lining up at an ATM outside a Piraeus Bank branch at the city of Iraklio in the island of Crete, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

A man sits next to people lining up at an ATM outside a Piraeus Bank branch at the city of Iraklio in the island of Crete, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A man sits next to people lining up at an ATM outside a Piraeus Bank branch at the city of Iraklio in the island of Crete, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
Close
19 / 20
People watch the sun set from Lycabettus Hill in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

People watch the sun set from Lycabettus Hill in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
People watch the sun set from Lycabettus Hill in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Massive wildfires in Canada

Massive wildfires in Canada

Next Slideshows

Massive wildfires in Canada

Massive wildfires in Canada

Over 100 wildfires in Saskatchewan have forced the evacuation of 13,0000 residents.

08 Jul 2015
The art of cricket bat making

The art of cricket bat making

Using traditional tools and techniques to make cricket bats by hand.

07 Jul 2015
Confederate flag controversy

Confederate flag controversy

South Carolina Senate passes a bill to banish the Confederate flag from statehouse grounds to a museum.

07 Jul 2015
Remembering the London bombings

Remembering the London bombings

Britain marks the 10th anniversary of the 7/7 bombings that killed 52 people across London's transport system.

07 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures