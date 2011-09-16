Edition:
Life in the Palestinian Territories

Friday, September 16, 2011

A Palestinian youth practices his parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, September 16, 2011

A Palestinian boy looks at an Israeli soldier during a protest at Israel's Qalandiya checkpoint outside the West Bank city of Ramallah August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Friday, September 16, 2011

A member of Hamas' security forces participates in a graduation ceremony in the northern Gaza Strip January 13, 2010. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, September 16, 2011

Palestinian children play tug-of-war during a summer camp organised by the Hamas movement in Shati refugee camp in Gaza City June 22, 2009. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, September 16, 2011

A Palestinian woman and her daughter shop at Metromarket supermarket in Gaza City September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, September 16, 2011

A Palestinian handicapped man takes part in a marathon in Gaza December 5, 2005. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, September 16, 2011

Palestinian girls sit in front of brides during a mass wedding, for 240 couples organized by the Hamas movement, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Friday, September 16, 2011

A Palestinian competitor poses during a bodybuilding contest, sponsored by Palestine University, in Gaza City October 23, 2009. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, September 16, 2011

Palestinian singer Karim Ukasha records a ringtone at Mashareq Studios in Gaza City in this January 21, 2010 picture. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, September 16, 2011

Bedouin Falah Hedawa herds sheep in the Rashayida area, in the desert between the West Bank town of Bethlehem and the Dead Sea July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Friday, September 16, 2011

A Palestinian laborer is seen at a construction site in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim near Jerusalem November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Friday, September 16, 2011

Palestinian boys run along a street during a rain storm in the West Bank city of Nablus January 31, 2011. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Friday, September 16, 2011

Palestinian children take part in a karate training session at Palestine Club in Gaza City June 11, 2009. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, September 16, 2011

A Palestinian boy jumps into a swimming pool at Asda City for Media Production in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Friday, September 16, 2011

Demonstrators throw stones at Israeli troops positioned on the other side of the controversial Israeli barrier during a protest in the West Bank village of Nilin December 4, 2009. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Friday, September 16, 2011

A Palestinian smuggler climbs down into a tunnel, temporarily closed by Hamas forces, beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip April 14, 2010. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Friday, September 16, 2011

A Palestinian smuggles a calf through a tunnel beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, September 16, 2011

Palestinians ride a motorcycle in front of an abandoned security site after it was damaged by Israeli air strikes in the northern Gaza Strip March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, September 16, 2011

Members of Hamas' security forces march in formation during a graduation ceremony in Gaza City March 1, 2010. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, September 16, 2011

A Palestinian protester throws back a tear gas grenade, which was shot towards demonstrators by Israeli security forces, during clashes at a rally against the controversial Israeli barrier in the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Friday, September 16, 2011

White phosphorus bombs explode over Gaza city during Israel's three week offensive in Gaza January 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, September 16, 2011

Palestinians carry the body of a 14-year-old boy Oday Abu Heish during his funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip January 8, 2010. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Friday, September 16, 2011

Palestinian rioters run for cover during clashes with Israeli soldiers near Joseph's Tomb in the West Bank city of Nablus April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Friday, September 16, 2011

An Israeli soldier and an undercover police officer detain a Palestinian protester during clashes at Qalandiya checkpoint, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Friday, September 16, 2011

A Palestinian man reacts at a hospital upon the arrival of the body of a militant killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zaydah

Friday, September 16, 2011

Relatives of Palestinian militant Ismail Al-Asmar mourn during his funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Friday, September 16, 2011

Construction vehicles prepare the ground as building of a housing project resumes in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Ariel September 27, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Friday, September 16, 2011

Palestinian children wait for other family members to go through security checks to cross into Jerusalem from Israel's Qalandiya checkpoint outside the West Bank city of Ramallah, during the third Friday of the holy month of Ramadan August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Friday, September 16, 2011

A Palestinian boy rides his bicycle past Israeli soldiers during a protest, by both Palestinian and foreign activists against the continued closure of Shuhada street to Palestinians, in the West Bank city of Hebron August 7, 2010. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Friday, September 16, 2011

Palestinian children wait to receive food, donated by the Islamic endowment authority Islamic waqf, at a soup kitchen during the holy month of Ramadan in the West Bank city of Hebron August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Friday, September 16, 2011

Palestinian labourers collect gravel at an abandoned airport, damaged by past Israeli air strikes, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Friday, September 16, 2011

Palestinian patients undergo dialysis treatment at the kidney department of Shifa hospital in Gaza City January 19, 2010. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, September 16, 2011

A Palestinian woman carries a sack of flour she received from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Jenin refugee camp, near the West Bank city of Jenin September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Friday, September 16, 2011

Palestinian supporters of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) stand atop the ruins of a house destroyed during the three-week offensive Israel launched last year, during a rally to mark the first anniversary of the war in Jabalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on Christmas Day December 25, 2009. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Friday, September 16, 2011

Palestinian children fly kites on the beach of the northern Gaza Strip during a summer camp organized by the United Nations Relief and Work Agency (UNRWA) July 28, 2011. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem

