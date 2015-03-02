Edition:
Pictures | Mon Mar 2, 2015 | 1:45pm GMT

Life in the ruins

A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve, Ukraine February 25, 2015. Fighting over the railway hub of Debaltseve intensified in the days following a ceasefire deal meant to have taken effect on Feb. 15. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. Rebels who had encircled the town launched a massive assault, routing all Ukrainian forces by Feb. 18. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. Most residential buildings in the town have been damaged by shelling or are burnt out. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A shop which was damaged in fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A window of a house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Peeling wallpaper is seen in a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A photograph lies on the floor in a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A dog stands near a building which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A man pulls a wheelbarrow past a house damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Woman walks past a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Men ride bicycles past a building which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
The broken window of a house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
