Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Mar 13, 2015 | 10:05pm GMT

Life in the ruins

A woman pushes a bicycle past a destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman pushes a bicycle past a destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A woman pushes a bicycle past a destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
1 / 28
People queue for a free bread distributed by pro-Russian rebels in the village of Chornukhyne near the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetskkk, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

People queue for a free bread distributed by pro-Russian rebels in the village of Chornukhyne near the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetskkk, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
People queue for a free bread distributed by pro-Russian rebels in the village of Chornukhyne near the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetskkk, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
2 / 28
A man checks his mobile phone in front of his destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man checks his mobile phone in front of his destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A man checks his mobile phone in front of his destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
3 / 28
Ammunition in a ditch at a field in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Ammunition in a ditch at a field in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Ammunition in a ditch at a field in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
4 / 28
An elderly woman walks along a street in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

An elderly woman walks along a street in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
An elderly woman walks along a street in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
5 / 28
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve, Ukraine February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve, Ukraine February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve, Ukraine February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
6 / 28
A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
7 / 28
A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
8 / 28
A woman with an umbrella walks past destroyed houses in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman with an umbrella walks past destroyed houses in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A woman with an umbrella walks past destroyed houses in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
9 / 28
A shop which was damaged in fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A shop which was damaged in fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A shop which was damaged in fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
10 / 28
Peeling wallpaper is seen in a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Peeling wallpaper is seen in a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Peeling wallpaper is seen in a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
11 / 28
A woman walks along a street past a destroyed building in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman walks along a street past a destroyed building in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A woman walks along a street past a destroyed building in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
12 / 28
A window of a house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A window of a house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A window of a house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
13 / 28
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
14 / 28
Children walk along a street past a destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Children walk along a street past a destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Children walk along a street past a destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
15 / 28
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
16 / 28
A woman stands in front of her destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman stands in front of her destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A woman stands in front of her destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
17 / 28
A photograph lies on the floor in a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A photograph lies on the floor in a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A photograph lies on the floor in a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
18 / 28
A dog stands near a building which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A dog stands near a building which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A dog stands near a building which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
19 / 28
A man pulls a wheelbarrow past a house damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A man pulls a wheelbarrow past a house damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A man pulls a wheelbarrow past a house damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
20 / 28
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
21 / 28
Woman walks past a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Woman walks past a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Woman walks past a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
22 / 28
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
23 / 28
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
24 / 28
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
25 / 28
A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
26 / 28
Men ride bicycles past a building which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Men ride bicycles past a building which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Men ride bicycles past a building which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
27 / 28
The broken window of a house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The broken window of a house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
The broken window of a house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Australia from above

Australia from above

Next Slideshows

Australia from above

Australia from above

The Land Down Under as seen from the air.

13 Mar 2015
Rubbish Rio

Rubbish Rio

The polluted waters of Guanabara Bay, where the Rio 2016 Olympic Games sailing events will take place.

13 Mar 2015
Manhunt in Ferguson

Manhunt in Ferguson

The shooting of two police officers sparks an intense manhunt in Ferguson.

13 Mar 2015
Off to the races

Off to the races

Highlights from the Cheltenham Festival.

12 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures