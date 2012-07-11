Life in Turkey

Mahya master Nevzat Demir takes part in the installation of the Mahya at the top of one of the minarets of the Ottoman-era Sultanahmet mosque, known as Blue mosque, in Istanbul July 30, 2011. Mahya, where dangling lights suspended between minarets spell out devotional messages in huge letters, are intended to reward and inspire the faithful who have spent the daylight hours fasting. Today, the tradition unique to Turkey and for which Istanbul's Ottoman-era imperial mosques with their soaring minarets are ideally suited, just a handful of Istanbul's mosques use Mahya; but they are the city's grandest, and the phrases set by Turkey's directorate of religious affairs are legible from afar. REUTERS/Murad Sezer