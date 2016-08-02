Edition:
United Kingdom

Life in virtual reality

Photographer
Albert Gea
Location
BARCELONA, Spain
Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016

People wear Samsung Gear VR devices as they attend the launching ceremony of the new Samsung S7 and S7 edge smartphones during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
People wear Samsung Gear VR devices as they attend the launching ceremony of the new Samsung S7 and S7 edge smartphones during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
1 / 16
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
XIANGYANG, China
Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016

Customers holding toy guns play video game with VR headset at a VR video game room in Xiangyang, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Customers holding toy guns play video game with VR headset at a VR video game room in Xiangyang, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 16
Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
ZURICH, Switzerland
Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015

A visitor tries the flight simulator Birdly at the exhibition "Animated Wonderworlds" at Museum fuer Gestaltung (Museum for Design) in Zurich. Birdly simulates the flight of a red kite over New York City, controlled by the entire body of the user. The flight simulator was developed by scientists at Zurich University of the Arts. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A visitor tries the flight simulator Birdly at the exhibition "Animated Wonderworlds" at Museum fuer Gestaltung (Museum for Design) in Zurich. Birdly simulates the flight of a red kite over New York City, controlled by the entire body of the user. The flight simulator was developed by scientists at Zurich University of the Arts. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
3 / 16
Photographer
Tyrone Siu
Location
TAIPEI, Taiwan
Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016

A man tries 3Glasses D2 Vanguard by China's Virtual Reality Technology Limited, during the Spring Computer show in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
A man tries 3Glasses D2 Vanguard by China's Virtual Reality Technology Limited, during the Spring Computer show in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
4 / 16
Photographer
Albert Gea
Location
BARCELONA, Spain
Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016

People test Samsung Gear VR glasses at their stand during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
People test Samsung Gear VR glasses at their stand during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
5 / 16
Photographer
Albert Gea
Location
BARCELONA, Spain
Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016

A man tests the 'Zeiss VR One' virtual reality glasses during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
A man tests the 'Zeiss VR One' virtual reality glasses during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
6 / 16
Photographer
POOL New
Location
Berlin, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during the awards ceremony of the newly established Axel Springer Award in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during the awards ceremony of the newly established Axel Springer Award in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/Pool
Close
7 / 16
Photographer
Ina Fassbender
Location
COLOGNE, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016

A visitor tries Sony's "Project Morpheus" virtual reality headset at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2014 fair in Cologne. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
A visitor tries Sony's "Project Morpheus" virtual reality headset at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2014 fair in Cologne. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
8 / 16
Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
HANOVER, Germany
Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016

German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands with President Barack Obama as he tries the virtual reality device PMD during the opening tour of the Hannover Messe in Hanover, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands with President Barack Obama as he tries the virtual reality device PMD during the opening tour of the Hannover Messe in Hanover, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
9 / 16
Photographer
Rick Wilking
Location
LAS VEGAS, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015

A man wearing an Oculus VR headset demonstrates a first person shooter game in a Virtuix Omni virtual reality system at the International Consumer Electronics show In Las Vegas. Wearing special shoes with sensors, the player can actually run in the game. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
A man wearing an Oculus VR headset demonstrates a first person shooter game in a Virtuix Omni virtual reality system at the International Consumer Electronics show In Las Vegas. Wearing special shoes with sensors, the player can actually run in the game. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
10 / 16
Photographer
Tyrone Siu
Location
TAIPEI, Taiwan
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

A visiter tries a pair of HTC's Vive Virtual Reality goggles, during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
A visiter tries a pair of HTC's Vive Virtual Reality goggles, during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
11 / 16
Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
HOLLYWOOD, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015

Guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during a preview session in Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during a preview session in Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 16
Photographer
Hannibal Hanschke
Location
Berlin, Germany
Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016

People use virtual reality goggles while sitting in a 'smart fortwo cabrio' car prior to the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
People use virtual reality goggles while sitting in a 'smart fortwo cabrio' car prior to the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
13 / 16
Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
GENEVA, Switzerland
Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015

An employee sits inside a virtual reality connected car cockpit built by Segula Technologies during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
An employee sits inside a virtual reality connected car cockpit built by Segula Technologies during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
14 / 16
Photographer
Chris Helgren
Location
TORONTO, Canada
Reuters / Tuesday, September 16, 2014

The stereoscopic view of an airplane cockpit is seen after the lenses are removed from a Vrvana virtual reality headset in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Tuesday, September 16, 2014
The stereoscopic view of an airplane cockpit is seen after the lenses are removed from a Vrvana virtual reality headset in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
15 / 16
Photographer
Kevork Djansezian
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016

Attendees try out Sony's Project Morpheus virtual reality headset at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Attendees try out Sony's Project Morpheus virtual reality headset at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
16 / 16

Life in virtual reality

Life in virtual reality Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Redeeming Rio

Redeeming Rio
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »