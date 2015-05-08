Edition:
Life in virtual reality

Members of the media try earphones and a headset used for virtual reality at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 23, 2015. The content is viewed on a wraparound-style headset that project a 360-degree panorama, giving viewers the feel of being in the action. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A staff member of Sony Computer Entertainment tries out PlayStation 4's virtual reality headset Project Morpheus at its booth in Tokyo Game Show 2014 in Makuhari, east of Tokyo September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Thursday, September 18, 2014
An attendee tries an Oculus-powered Samsung Gear VR headset during the French telecom Orange annual company's innovations show in Paris October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, October 02, 2014
A man wearing an Oculus VR headset demonstrates a first person shooter game in a Virtuix Omni virtual reality system at the International Consumer Electronics show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2015. Wearing special shoes with sensors, the player can actually run in the game. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
An employee sits inside a virtual reality connected car cockpit built by Segula Technologies during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Dan Garrett of the Royal College of Art and Imperial College London watches as a visitor tastes food using Tasteworks technology, a Virtual Reality experience that augments and stimulates taste, during a design competition showcase of wearable technology at the Augmented Human International Conference in Singapore March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
The stereoscopic view of an airplane cockpit is seen after the lenses are removed from a Vrvana virtual reality headset in Toronto September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Paul Bettner, co-founder of Playful Corp which created the new "Lucky's Tale" game for Oculus Rift, tries on the Oculus VR Inc. Rift Development Kit 2 (DK2) headset to play "Lucky's Tale" at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, California June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Sunday, June 15, 2014
Smartphones are attached to toy guns for a virtual reality shooting game at the Hong Kong Toys and Games Fair January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2014
A circuit board controlling a Vrvana virtual reality headset is seen in Toronto September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Tuesday, September 16, 2014
People try out Oculus VR's headset Oculus rift development kit 2 at its booth in Tokyo Game Show 2014 in Makuhari, east of Tokyo September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Thursday, September 18, 2014
