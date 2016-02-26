Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Feb 26, 2016 | 4:55pm GMT

Life in virtual reality

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (C) and guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during the awards ceremony of the newly established Axel Springer Award in Berlin, Germany, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
A man tests the 'Zeiss VR One' virtual reality glasses during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
People wear Samsung Gear VR devices as they attend the launching ceremony of the new Samsung S7 and S7 edge smartphones during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
People test Samsung Gear VR glasses at their stand during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
A visitor plays a game on a PlayStation VR at the Paris Games Week, a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during a preview session in Hollywood, California September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during a preview session in Hollywood, California September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
A woman uses Samsung's virtual reality (VR) headset called the Gear VR Innovation Edition during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
Members of the media try earphones and a headset used for virtual reality at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 23, 2015. The content is viewed on a wraparound-style headset that project a 360-degree panorama, giving viewers the feel of being in the action. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
An attendee tries an Oculus-powered Samsung Gear VR headset during the French telecom Orange annual company's innovations show in Paris October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, October 02, 2014
A man wearing an Oculus VR headset demonstrates a first person shooter game in a Virtuix Omni virtual reality system at the International Consumer Electronics show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2015. Wearing special shoes with sensors, the player can actually run in the game. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
An employee sits inside a virtual reality connected car cockpit built by Segula Technologies during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Dan Garrett of the Royal College of Art and Imperial College London watches as a visitor tastes food using Tasteworks technology, a Virtual Reality experience that augments and stimulates taste, during a design competition showcase of wearable technology at the Augmented Human International Conference in Singapore March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
The stereoscopic view of an airplane cockpit is seen after the lenses are removed from a Vrvana virtual reality headset in Toronto September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Smartphones are attached to toy guns for a virtual reality shooting game at the Hong Kong Toys and Games Fair January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2014
