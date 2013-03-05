Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Mar 5, 2013 | 9:55pm GMT

Life of Hugo Chavez

<p>Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez smiles in between his daughters, Rosa Virginia (R) and Maria while recovering from cancer surgery in Havana in this photograph released by the Ministry of Information on February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ministry of Information/Handout</p>

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez smiles in between his daughters, Rosa Virginia (R) and Maria while recovering from cancer surgery in Havana in this photograph released by the Ministry of Information on February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ministry of...more

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez smiles in between his daughters, Rosa Virginia (R) and Maria while recovering from cancer surgery in Havana in this photograph released by the Ministry of Information on February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ministry of Information/Handout

Close
1 / 50
<p>Supporters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez take pictures of a copy of a photograph of Chavez released by the Ministry of Information, during a gathering at Plaza Bolivar in Caracas February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez take pictures of a copy of a photograph of Chavez released by the Ministry of Information, during a gathering at Plaza Bolivar in Caracas February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Supporters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez take pictures of a copy of a photograph of Chavez released by the Ministry of Information, during a gathering at Plaza Bolivar in Caracas February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
2 / 50
<p>Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez takes an oath with new Defense Minister Alfredo Molero (L) as Vice President Nicolas Maduro (C) looks on, at Miraflores Palace in Caracas December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez takes an oath with new Defense Minister Alfredo Molero (L) as Vice President Nicolas Maduro (C) looks on, at Miraflores Palace in Caracas December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez takes an oath with new Defense Minister Alfredo Molero (L) as Vice President Nicolas Maduro (C) looks on, at Miraflores Palace in Caracas December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Close
3 / 50
<p>Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez blows a kiss from the door of the airplane before departing to Cuba at Simon Bolivar airport in Caracas December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez blows a kiss from the door of the airplane before departing to Cuba at Simon Bolivar airport in Caracas December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez blows a kiss from the door of the airplane before departing to Cuba at Simon Bolivar airport in Caracas December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Close
4 / 50
<p>Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez embraces former vice president Elias Jaua before departing to Cuba at Simon Bolivar airport in Caracas December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez embraces former vice president Elias Jaua before departing to Cuba at Simon Bolivar airport in Caracas December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez embraces former vice president Elias Jaua before departing to Cuba at Simon Bolivar airport in Caracas December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Close
5 / 50
<p>Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez salutes Brazil's Foreign Minister Antonio Patriota as he leaves in a car after their meeting at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez salutes Brazil's Foreign Minister Antonio Patriota as he leaves in a car after their meeting at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez salutes Brazil's Foreign Minister Antonio Patriota as he leaves in a car after their meeting at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
6 / 50
<p>Followers of Hugo Chavez gather to express their support to him and pray for his health at Plaza Bolivar in Maracaibo December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia</p>

Followers of Hugo Chavez gather to express their support to him and pray for his health at Plaza Bolivar in Maracaibo December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Followers of Hugo Chavez gather to express their support to him and pray for his health at Plaza Bolivar in Maracaibo December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

Close
7 / 50
<p>Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez arrives at a news conference after winning elections in Caracas October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez arrives at a news conference after winning elections in Caracas October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez arrives at a news conference after winning elections in Caracas October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
8 / 50
<p>Hugo Chavez gestures as he arrives to cast his vote for the presidential elections in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Hugo Chavez gestures as he arrives to cast his vote for the presidential elections in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Hugo Chavez gestures as he arrives to cast his vote for the presidential elections in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
9 / 50
<p>Hugo Chavez speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in Yaritagua, in the state of Yaracuy October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Hugo Chavez speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in Yaritagua, in the state of Yaracuy October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Hugo Chavez speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in Yaritagua, in the state of Yaracuy October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
10 / 50
<p>Hugo Chavez listens to people affected by rains in Cumana August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

Hugo Chavez listens to people affected by rains in Cumana August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Hugo Chavez listens to people affected by rains in Cumana August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Close
11 / 50
<p>Hugo Chavez greets supporters from a balcony with his family as he celebrates his 57th birthday in Caracas July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Hugo Chavez greets supporters from a balcony with his family as he celebrates his 57th birthday in Caracas July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Hugo Chavez greets supporters from a balcony with his family as he celebrates his 57th birthday in Caracas July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
12 / 50
<p>Hugo Chavez touches his head as he speaks to the media during the welcoming ceremony of Bolivia's President Evo Morales at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Hugo Chavez touches his head as he speaks to the media during the welcoming ceremony of Bolivia's President Evo Morales at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Hugo Chavez touches his head as he speaks to the media during the welcoming ceremony of Bolivia's President Evo Morales at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
13 / 50
<p>Hugo Chavez hugs his daughters Rosa (L) and Maria while appearing to supporters on a balcony of Miraflores Palace soon after his return to the country from Cuba, where he underwent surgery and treatment for cancer, in Caracas July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Hugo Chavez hugs his daughters Rosa (L) and Maria while appearing to supporters on a balcony of Miraflores Palace soon after his return to the country from Cuba, where he underwent surgery and treatment for cancer, in Caracas July 4, 2011. ...more

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Hugo Chavez hugs his daughters Rosa (L) and Maria while appearing to supporters on a balcony of Miraflores Palace soon after his return to the country from Cuba, where he underwent surgery and treatment for cancer, in Caracas July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
14 / 50
<p>Supporters of Hugo Chavez listen to the parliamentary elections results outside Miraflores Palace in Caracas September 27, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of Hugo Chavez listen to the parliamentary elections results outside Miraflores Palace in Caracas September 27, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Supporters of Hugo Chavez listen to the parliamentary elections results outside Miraflores Palace in Caracas September 27, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
15 / 50
<p>Hugo Chavez (L) listens to his Cuban counterpart Raul Castro in Havana, November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Hugo Chavez (L) listens to his Cuban counterpart Raul Castro in Havana, November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Hugo Chavez (L) listens to his Cuban counterpart Raul Castro in Havana, November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
16 / 50
<p>Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (L) and Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez hold hands during an agreement signing ceremony at Miraflores Palace in Caracas November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (L) and Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez hold hands during an agreement signing ceremony at Miraflores Palace in Caracas November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (L) and Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez hold hands during an agreement signing ceremony at Miraflores Palace in Caracas November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
17 / 50
<p>Hugo Chavez greets during a parade marking the 198th anniversary of Venezuela's Independence in Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela July 5, 2009. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

Hugo Chavez greets during a parade marking the 198th anniversary of Venezuela's Independence in Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela July 5, 2009. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Hugo Chavez greets during a parade marking the 198th anniversary of Venezuela's Independence in Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela July 5, 2009. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Close
18 / 50
<p>Hugo Chavez holds up a folder with referendum results during an event with the National Assembly in Caracas February 19, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Hugo Chavez holds up a folder with referendum results during an event with the National Assembly in Caracas February 19, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Hugo Chavez holds up a folder with referendum results during an event with the National Assembly in Caracas February 19, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
19 / 50
<p>Venezuela's president Hugo Chavez speaks to the media during his arrival at a hotel in Santo Domingo March 7, 2008. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Venezuela's president Hugo Chavez speaks to the media during his arrival at a hotel in Santo Domingo March 7, 2008. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Venezuela's president Hugo Chavez speaks to the media during his arrival at a hotel in Santo Domingo March 7, 2008. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
20 / 50
<p>Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez attends a ceremony to mark the nation's aviation day, in the central state of Guarico, 200 miles (322 km) south of Caracas December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez attends a ceremony to mark the nation's aviation day, in the central state of Guarico, 200 miles (322 km) south of Caracas December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez attends a ceremony to mark the nation's aviation day, in the central state of Guarico, 200 miles (322 km) south of Caracas December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
21 / 50
<p>Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro listens during a meeting with his brother Cuban President Raul Castro (R) and Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (L) in Havana June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Estudios Revolucion/Handout</p>

Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro listens during a meeting with his brother Cuban President Raul Castro (R) and Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (L) in Havana June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Estudios Revolucion/Handout

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro listens during a meeting with his brother Cuban President Raul Castro (R) and Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (L) in Havana June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Estudios Revolucion/Handout

Close
22 / 50
<p>Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez sings with a member of a musical band during a meeting with members of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) ahead of elections in Caracas November 18, 2008. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez sings with a member of a musical band during a meeting with members of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) ahead of elections in Caracas November 18, 2008. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez sings with a member of a musical band during a meeting with members of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) ahead of elections in Caracas November 18, 2008. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
23 / 50
<p>Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (L) and Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez meet at Novo Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow July 22, 2008. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (L) and Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez meet at Novo Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow July 22, 2008. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (L) and Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez meet at Novo Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow July 22, 2008. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Close
24 / 50
<p>Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez rides a bicycle during his weekly television programme "Al&oacute; President" transmitted from the rock crushing plant Chema Saher in Miranda, Falcon state in Venezuela June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez rides a bicycle during his weekly television programme "Aló President" transmitted from the rock crushing plant Chema Saher in Miranda, Falcon state in Venezuela June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout more

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez rides a bicycle during his weekly television programme "Aló President" transmitted from the rock crushing plant Chema Saher in Miranda, Falcon state in Venezuela June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Close
25 / 50
<p>Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez embraces a child during the Summit of the People in Santiago November 10, 2007. REUTERS/Luis Hidalgo</p>

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez embraces a child during the Summit of the People in Santiago November 10, 2007. REUTERS/Luis Hidalgo

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez embraces a child during the Summit of the People in Santiago November 10, 2007. REUTERS/Luis Hidalgo

Close
26 / 50
<p>A motorcycle passes a mural promoting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's reform in Caracas November 10, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A motorcycle passes a mural promoting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's reform in Caracas November 10, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

A motorcycle passes a mural promoting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's reform in Caracas November 10, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
27 / 50
<p>Venezuelan students march wearing t-shirts reading "No" in Caracas November 7, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Venezuelan students march wearing t-shirts reading "No" in Caracas November 7, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Venezuelan students march wearing t-shirts reading "No" in Caracas November 7, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
28 / 50
<p>A crowd listens to Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's speech during a meeting with supporters to back his project of constitutional reform in Caracas November 4, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A crowd listens to Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's speech during a meeting with supporters to back his project of constitutional reform in Caracas November 4, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

A crowd listens to Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's speech during a meeting with supporters to back his project of constitutional reform in Caracas November 4, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
29 / 50
<p>Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez holds up a picture of rebel hero Ernesto 'Che' Guevara while driving his vehicle, as U.S actor Sean Penn sits in the back seat, in the western state of Tachira August 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez holds up a picture of rebel hero Ernesto 'Che' Guevara while driving his vehicle, as U.S actor Sean Penn sits in the back seat, in the western state of Tachira August 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez holds up a picture of rebel hero Ernesto 'Che' Guevara while driving his vehicle, as U.S actor Sean Penn sits in the back seat, in the western state of Tachira August 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
30 / 50
<p>Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (L) embraces his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after their meeting in Manaus, capital of the Amazon state, September 20, 2007. REUTERS/Jamil Bittar</p>

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (L) embraces his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after their meeting in Manaus, capital of the Amazon state, September 20, 2007. REUTERS/Jamil Bittar

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (L) embraces his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after their meeting in Manaus, capital of the Amazon state, September 20, 2007. REUTERS/Jamil Bittar

Close
31 / 50
<p>Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez prepares to give the first pitch during a baseball game in Caracas May 5, 2007. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez prepares to give the first pitch during a baseball game in Caracas May 5, 2007. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez prepares to give the first pitch during a baseball game in Caracas May 5, 2007. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Close
32 / 50
<p>Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez attends the inauguration of the Metropolitan Stadium in Merida May 25, 2007. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez attends the inauguration of the Metropolitan Stadium in Merida May 25, 2007. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez attends the inauguration of the Metropolitan Stadium in Merida May 25, 2007. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Close
33 / 50
<p>Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez claps at the swearing-in ceremony for new ministers in Caracas, January 8, 2007. REUTERS/Francesco Spotorno</p>

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez claps at the swearing-in ceremony for new ministers in Caracas, January 8, 2007. REUTERS/Francesco Spotorno

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez claps at the swearing-in ceremony for new ministers in Caracas, January 8, 2007. REUTERS/Francesco Spotorno

Close
34 / 50
<p>Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez, wearing his red beret and the presidential sash, gestures after arriving at a military parade in Caracas February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez, wearing his red beret and the presidential sash, gestures after arriving at a military parade in Caracas February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez, wearing his red beret and the presidential sash, gestures after arriving at a military parade in Caracas February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
35 / 50
<p>(L-R) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his counterparts Hugo Chavez of Venezuela and Nestor Kirchner of Argentina leave the Granja do Torto official residence in Brasilia January 19, 2006. REUTERS/Jamil Bittar</p>

(L-R) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his counterparts Hugo Chavez of Venezuela and Nestor Kirchner of Argentina leave the Granja do Torto official residence in Brasilia January 19, 2006. REUTERS/Jamil Bittar

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

(L-R) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his counterparts Hugo Chavez of Venezuela and Nestor Kirchner of Argentina leave the Granja do Torto official residence in Brasilia January 19, 2006. REUTERS/Jamil Bittar

Close
36 / 50
<p>Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez holds a new Russian Kalashnikov assault rifle AK-103 during an special ceremony at the current Expo Ejercito (Expo Army) 2006 exhibition in Caracas, June 14, 2006. REUTERS/Handout/Miraflores Palace</p>

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez holds a new Russian Kalashnikov assault rifle AK-103 during an special ceremony at the current Expo Ejercito (Expo Army) 2006 exhibition in Caracas, June 14, 2006. REUTERS/Handout/Miraflores Palace

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez holds a new Russian Kalashnikov assault rifle AK-103 during an special ceremony at the current Expo Ejercito (Expo Army) 2006 exhibition in Caracas, June 14, 2006. REUTERS/Handout/Miraflores Palace

Close
37 / 50
<p>Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, (L) is received by his body guards at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas April 14, 2002. REUTERS/POOL//Juan Carlos Barreto</p>

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, (L) is received by his body guards at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas April 14, 2002. REUTERS/POOL//Juan Carlos Barreto

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, (L) is received by his body guards at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas April 14, 2002. REUTERS/POOL//Juan Carlos Barreto

Close
38 / 50
<p>Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez holds up a small silver crucifix as he delivers a televised address to the nation after his return to the presidential palace April 14, 2002. Fiery populist Chavez returned to his palace after a government set up following a military coup collapsed in the face of a rebellion by loyalists troops and massive protests. REUTERS/Kimberly White</p>

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez holds up a small silver crucifix as he delivers a televised address to the nation after his return to the presidential palace April 14, 2002. Fiery populist Chavez returned to his palace after a government set up...more

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez holds up a small silver crucifix as he delivers a televised address to the nation after his return to the presidential palace April 14, 2002. Fiery populist Chavez returned to his palace after a government set up following a military coup collapsed in the face of a rebellion by loyalists troops and massive protests. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Close
39 / 50
<p>Supporters of President Hugo Chavez protest against his arrest in Caracas, April 13, 2002. REUTERS/Daniel Aguilar</p>

Supporters of President Hugo Chavez protest against his arrest in Caracas, April 13, 2002. REUTERS/Daniel Aguilar

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Supporters of President Hugo Chavez protest against his arrest in Caracas, April 13, 2002. REUTERS/Daniel Aguilar

Close
40 / 50
<p>A soldier moves into position while taking over his barracks in front of the presidential palace in Caracas, April 13, 2002. REUTERS/Daniel Aguilar</p>

A soldier moves into position while taking over his barracks in front of the presidential palace in Caracas, April 13, 2002. REUTERS/Daniel Aguilar

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

A soldier moves into position while taking over his barracks in front of the presidential palace in Caracas, April 13, 2002. REUTERS/Daniel Aguilar

Close
41 / 50
<p>Populist candidate for president of Venezuela, Hugo Chavez, waves to supporters while climbing into his vehicle after voting in a school on the outskirts of Caracas, December 6, 1998. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers</p>

Populist candidate for president of Venezuela, Hugo Chavez, waves to supporters while climbing into his vehicle after voting in a school on the outskirts of Caracas, December 6, 1998. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Populist candidate for president of Venezuela, Hugo Chavez, waves to supporters while climbing into his vehicle after voting in a school on the outskirts of Caracas, December 6, 1998. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers

Close
42 / 50
<p>Venezuelans chat in front of a mural of paratrooper-turned-politician Hugo Chavez November 9, 1998. REUTERS/Kimberly White</p>

Venezuelans chat in front of a mural of paratrooper-turned-politician Hugo Chavez November 9, 1998. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Venezuelans chat in front of a mural of paratrooper-turned-politician Hugo Chavez November 9, 1998. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Close
43 / 50
<p>Former Venezuelan coup leader Hugo Chavez Frias addresses a crowd of supporters in a poor residential area of Caracas January 31, 1998. REUTERS/Carolina Jimenez</p>

Former Venezuelan coup leader Hugo Chavez Frias addresses a crowd of supporters in a poor residential area of Caracas January 31, 1998. REUTERS/Carolina Jimenez

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Former Venezuelan coup leader Hugo Chavez Frias addresses a crowd of supporters in a poor residential area of Caracas January 31, 1998. REUTERS/Carolina Jimenez

Close
44 / 50
<p>Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured at his cell during his period at Yare prison (1992-94), in this undated handout photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout</p>

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured at his cell during his period at Yare prison (1992-94), in this undated handout photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and...more

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured at his cell during his period at Yare prison (1992-94), in this undated handout photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout

Close
45 / 50
<p>Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez (L) is shown in a 1992 file photo in jail after being arrested for a coup attempt. REUTERS/Joe Chan</p>

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez (L) is shown in a 1992 file photo in jail after being arrested for a coup attempt. REUTERS/Joe Chan

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez (L) is shown in a 1992 file photo in jail after being arrested for a coup attempt. REUTERS/Joe Chan

Close
46 / 50
<p>Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured during his army years, in this undated handout photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout</p>

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured during his army years, in this undated handout photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured during his army years, in this undated handout photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout

Close
47 / 50
<p>Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured as second lieutenant at the Military Academy in Caracas in this undated photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout</p>

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured as second lieutenant at the Military Academy in Caracas in this undated photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout more

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured as second lieutenant at the Military Academy in Caracas in this undated photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout

Close
48 / 50
<p>Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured during his school years in his hometown of Barinas, in this undated handout photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout</p>

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured during his school years in his hometown of Barinas, in this undated handout photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and...more

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured during his school years in his hometown of Barinas, in this undated handout photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout

Close
49 / 50
<p>Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (C) is pictured with his friends during his school years in his hometown Sabaneta, in the state of Barinas in this undated handout provided by Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout</p>

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (C) is pictured with his friends during his school years in his hometown Sabaneta, in the state of Barinas in this undated handout provided by Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of...more

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (C) is pictured with his friends during his school years in his hometown Sabaneta, in the state of Barinas in this undated handout provided by Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout

Close
50 / 50
View Again
View Next
Egypt unrest

Egypt unrest

Next Slideshows

Egypt unrest

Egypt unrest

Egyptian protesters clash with security forces, reflecting a country filled with discontent over a host of grievances.

05 Mar 2013
Chavez's Venezuela

Chavez's Venezuela

Life in Venezuela under the rule of Hugo Chavez.

05 Mar 2013
The fight for Mali

The fight for Mali

French troops battle Islamist rebels in Mali.

04 Mar 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our best photos from the past week.

02 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

U.S. aircraft carrier joins South Korea drills

U.S. aircraft carrier joins South Korea drills

North Korea warns the United States of "merciless" attacks if the carrier infringes on its sovereignty or dignity during U.S.-South Korean drills.

Inside the Islamic State tunnel network

Inside the Islamic State tunnel network

Exploring the tunnel system used by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Extreme collectors

Extreme collectors

Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos