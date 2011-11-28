Life without electricity
John McCarter reads the newspaper by the window in the front living room of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry, Northern Ireland November 22, 2011. McCarter, age 77, has been living without electricity or central heating for the past 29 years. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
John McCarter stands outside his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
John McCarter, age 77, sits in the living room of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
John McCarter fills a kettle with water in the kitchen of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
John McCarter gets dressed in the bedroom of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A paraffin lamp hangs from the ceiling of the living room of John McCarter's wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Laundry hangs to dry outside John McCarters wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
John McCarter writes a letter in his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A thermometer hangs on the wall of John McCarter's wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
John McCarter, age 77, poses for a photograph as he stands in the living room of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
John McCarter lays in his bed in the bedroom of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
John McCarter stands in the back garden of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
