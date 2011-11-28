Edition:
United Kingdom

Life without electricity

Monday, November 28, 2011

John McCarter reads the newspaper by the window in the front living room of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry, Northern Ireland November 22, 2011. McCarter, age 77, has been living without electricity or central heating for the past 29 years. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 28, 2011

John McCarter reads the newspaper by the window in the front living room of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry, Northern Ireland November 22, 2011. McCarter, age 77, has been living without electricity or central heating for the past 29 years. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
1 / 12
Monday, November 28, 2011

John McCarter stands outside his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 28, 2011

John McCarter stands outside his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
2 / 12
Monday, November 28, 2011

John McCarter, age 77, sits in the living room of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 28, 2011

John McCarter, age 77, sits in the living room of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
3 / 12
Monday, November 28, 2011

John McCarter fills a kettle with water in the kitchen of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 28, 2011

John McCarter fills a kettle with water in the kitchen of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
4 / 12
Monday, November 28, 2011

John McCarter gets dressed in the bedroom of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 28, 2011

John McCarter gets dressed in the bedroom of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
5 / 12
Monday, November 28, 2011

A paraffin lamp hangs from the ceiling of the living room of John McCarter's wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 28, 2011

A paraffin lamp hangs from the ceiling of the living room of John McCarter's wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
6 / 12
Monday, November 28, 2011

Laundry hangs to dry outside John McCarters wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 28, 2011

Laundry hangs to dry outside John McCarters wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
7 / 12
Monday, November 28, 2011

John McCarter writes a letter in his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 28, 2011

John McCarter writes a letter in his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
8 / 12
Monday, November 28, 2011

A thermometer hangs on the wall of John McCarter's wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 28, 2011

A thermometer hangs on the wall of John McCarter's wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
9 / 12
Monday, November 28, 2011

John McCarter, age 77, poses for a photograph as he stands in the living room of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 28, 2011

John McCarter, age 77, poses for a photograph as he stands in the living room of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
10 / 12
Monday, November 28, 2011

John McCarter lays in his bed in the bedroom of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 28, 2011

John McCarter lays in his bed in the bedroom of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
11 / 12
Monday, November 28, 2011

John McCarter stands in the back garden of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 28, 2011

John McCarter stands in the back garden of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
12 / 12

Life without electricity

Life without electricity Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

India's monkey troubles

India's monkey troubles
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Dogs and cats at Westminster

All Collections

Dogs and cats at Westminster

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Russia's military might

All Collections

Russia's military might

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

North Korea's Kim family tree

All Collections

North Korea's Kim family tree

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

All Collections

Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

View More Slideshows »