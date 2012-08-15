Life without sight

Blind mechanic Sayed Ryan, 26, repairs a car at his workshop in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo December 29, 2010. Sayed, who started his career as a mechanic when he was just 10, lost half his sight during an accident at work in 2002 when a nail from a car hit his left eye. Ryan later lost sight in his right eye to a disease. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh