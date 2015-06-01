Lifelike sculptures
A visitor (R) views a sculpture entitled 'Queenie II' by the late U.S. artist Duane Hanson exhibited at the Serpentine Sackler Gallery in London, June 1, 2015. Hanson's lifelike sculptures portraying working-class Americans and overlooked members of...more
A sculpture entitled 'Queenie II' by the late U.S. artist Duane Hanson. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sculpture entitled 'Old Couple on a Bench'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sculpture entitled 'House Painter'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sculpture entitled 'Self-Portrait and Model'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Visitors pass a sculpture entitled 'Baby in Stroller'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sculpture entitled 'Homeless Person'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A visitor walks past a sculpture entitled 'Children Playing Game'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sculpture entitled 'Old Couple on a Bench'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sculpture entitled 'Cowboy'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Visitors pass a sculpture entitled 'Lunchbreak'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sculpture entitled 'Homeless Person'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Visitors view a sculpture entitled 'Queenie II'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Visitors view a sculpture entitled 'Self-Portrait and Model'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sculptures entitled 'Old Couple on a Bench' (L) and 'Man With Hand Cart'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sculpture entitled 'Old Couple on a Bench'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
