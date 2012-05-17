Edition:
Lighting the Olympic torch

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Hundreds of tourists gather around a cauldron with the Olympic Flame atop the Athens Acropolis, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Ino Menegaki, a Greek actress, in the role of an ancient high-priestess, lights a torch from a cauldron with the Olympic Flame during a handover ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Greek Presidential guards parade during an Olympic Flame handover ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Actresses, in the role of ancient priestesses, dance during an Olympic Flame handover ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Thursday, May 17, 2012

The British and Greek flags are carried into the marble Panathenaic stadium during an Olympic Flame ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Greek athlete Niki Liosi lights her Olympic torch from a cauldron with the Olympic Flame atop the Athens Acropolis, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Thursday, May 17, 2012

British soccer player David Beckham enters the all-marble Panathenaic stadium before an Olympic Flame handover ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Greek veteran weightlifter Piros Dimas (R) and Chinese gymnast Li Ning run with an Olympic torch inside the Panathenaic stadium during an Olympic Flame handover ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Greek veteran weightlifter Piros Dimas and Chinese gymnast Li Ning (foreground) light a cauldron with the Olympic Flame inside the marble Panathenaic stadium in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Thursday, May 17, 2012

A Greek flag flutters next to a cauldron with the Olympic Flame atop the Athens Acropolis, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, May 17, 2012

