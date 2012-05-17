Lighting the Olympic torch
Hundreds of tourists gather around a cauldron with the Olympic Flame atop the Athens Acropolis, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Ino Menegaki, a Greek actress, in the role of an ancient high-priestess, lights a torch from a cauldron with the Olympic Flame during a handover ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Greek Presidential guards parade during an Olympic Flame handover ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Actresses, in the role of ancient priestesses, dance during an Olympic Flame handover ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
The British and Greek flags are carried into the marble Panathenaic stadium during an Olympic Flame ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Greek athlete Niki Liosi lights her Olympic torch from a cauldron with the Olympic Flame atop the Athens Acropolis, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
British soccer player David Beckham enters the all-marble Panathenaic stadium before an Olympic Flame handover ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Greek veteran weightlifter Piros Dimas (R) and Chinese gymnast Li Ning run with an Olympic torch inside the Panathenaic stadium during an Olympic Flame handover ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Greek veteran weightlifter Piros Dimas and Chinese gymnast Li Ning (foreground) light a cauldron with the Olympic Flame inside the marble Panathenaic stadium in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A Greek flag flutters next to a cauldron with the Olympic Flame atop the Athens Acropolis, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
