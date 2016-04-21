Lighting the Olympic torch
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess, lights a torch from the sun's rays reflected in a parabolic mirror during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece,...more
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A priestess attends the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Greek actress Katerina Lehou (L), playing the role of High Priestess, carries the Olympic flame past youths. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A general view of the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Valerie Gache
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A priestess releases a dove as she attends the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Priestesses release a dove as they attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Olympic flame second torch bearer, former volleyball player Giovane Gavio from Brazil, attends the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Valerie Gache
Priestesses and dancers attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess, passes the Olympic flame to the first torch bearer, Greek gymnast Eleftherios Petrounias. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Olympic flame first torch bearer, Greek gymnast Eleftherios Petrounias (R) passes the torch to second bearer, former volleyball player Giovane Gavio from Brazil. REUTERS/Valerie Gache
Priestesses and dancers attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Olympic flame first torch bearer, Greek gymnast Eleftherios Petrounias (R) passes the torch to second bearer, former volleyball player Giovane Gavio from Brazil. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
