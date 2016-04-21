Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Apr 21, 2016 | 3:35pm BST

Lighting the Olympic torch

Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess, lights a torch from the sun's rays reflected in a parabolic mirror during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess, lights a torch from the sun's rays reflected in a parabolic mirror during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess, lights a torch from the sun's rays reflected in a parabolic mirror during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
1 / 18
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
2 / 18
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 18
A priestess attends the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A priestess attends the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
A priestess attends the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 18
Greek actress Katerina Lehou (L), playing the role of High Priestess, carries the Olympic flame past youths. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Greek actress Katerina Lehou (L), playing the role of High Priestess, carries the Olympic flame past youths. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Greek actress Katerina Lehou (L), playing the role of High Priestess, carries the Olympic flame past youths. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
5 / 18
A general view of the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Valerie Gache

A general view of the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Valerie Gache

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
A general view of the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Valerie Gache
Close
6 / 18
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 18
A priestess releases a dove as she attends the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A priestess releases a dove as she attends the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
A priestess releases a dove as she attends the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
8 / 18
Priestesses release a dove as they attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Priestesses release a dove as they attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Priestesses release a dove as they attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 18
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
10 / 18
Olympic flame second torch bearer, former volleyball player Giovane Gavio from Brazil, attends the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Valerie Gache

Olympic flame second torch bearer, former volleyball player Giovane Gavio from Brazil, attends the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Valerie Gache

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Olympic flame second torch bearer, former volleyball player Giovane Gavio from Brazil, attends the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Valerie Gache
Close
11 / 18
Priestesses and dancers attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Priestesses and dancers attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Priestesses and dancers attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 18
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
13 / 18
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess, passes the Olympic flame to the first torch bearer, Greek gymnast Eleftherios Petrounias. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess, passes the Olympic flame to the first torch bearer, Greek gymnast Eleftherios Petrounias. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess, passes the Olympic flame to the first torch bearer, Greek gymnast Eleftherios Petrounias. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
14 / 18
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
15 / 18
Olympic flame first torch bearer, Greek gymnast Eleftherios Petrounias (R) passes the torch to second bearer, former volleyball player Giovane Gavio from Brazil. REUTERS/Valerie Gache

Olympic flame first torch bearer, Greek gymnast Eleftherios Petrounias (R) passes the torch to second bearer, former volleyball player Giovane Gavio from Brazil. REUTERS/Valerie Gache

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Olympic flame first torch bearer, Greek gymnast Eleftherios Petrounias (R) passes the torch to second bearer, former volleyball player Giovane Gavio from Brazil. REUTERS/Valerie Gache
Close
16 / 18
Priestesses and dancers attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Priestesses and dancers attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Priestesses and dancers attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
17 / 18
Olympic flame first torch bearer, Greek gymnast Eleftherios Petrounias (R) passes the torch to second bearer, former volleyball player Giovane Gavio from Brazil. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Olympic flame first torch bearer, Greek gymnast Eleftherios Petrounias (R) passes the torch to second bearer, former volleyball player Giovane Gavio from Brazil. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Olympic flame first torch bearer, Greek gymnast Eleftherios Petrounias (R) passes the torch to second bearer, former volleyball player Giovane Gavio from Brazil. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Kobe's last game

Kobe's last game

Next Slideshows

Kobe's last game

Kobe's last game

Kobe Bryant scores 60 points in his final NBA game.

14 Apr 2016
Warriors' golden season

Warriors' golden season

The Golden State Warriors, led by Steph Curry, finish an NBA season for the record books.

14 Apr 2016
20 years of Kobe Bryant

20 years of Kobe Bryant

Looking back on the 20-year career of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

13 Apr 2016
Pacquiao vs. Bradley

Pacquiao vs. Bradley

Manny Pacquiao takes on Timothy Bradley in Las Vegas.

10 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.

The view from Trump Tower

The view from Trump Tower

Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Germany's April snow

Germany's April snow

Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures