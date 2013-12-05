Lighting the Rockefeller Christmas Tree
People drink as they stand near the tree after the 81st Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in New York December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
People look out from a window to look at the tree after the 81st Annual Rockefeller
The tree is seen during the 81st Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in New York December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Decorations in front of the tree are seen during the 81st Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in New York December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
The tree is seen during the 81st Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in New York, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs on stage at the Rockefeller Center before the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in New York, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
The Radio City Rockettes dances on stage at the Rockefeller Center before the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in New York, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Singer Mary J. Blige performs at Rockefeller Center before the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in New York, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
The Radio City Rockettes dance on stage at the Rockefeller Center as they rehearse before the lighting of the Christmas tree in New York December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
