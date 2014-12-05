Edition:
Fri Dec 5, 2014

Lighting up Lyon

"Color or Not" installation by artist Yves Moreaux at the Saint-Jean Cathedral.

"Color or Not" installation by artist Yves Moreaux at the Saint-Jean Cathedral.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Color or Not" installation by artist Yves Moreaux at the Saint-Jean Cathedral.
"Jardin d'Hiver" installation by artist Christophe Martine.

"Jardin d'Hiver" installation by artist Christophe Martine.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Jardin d'Hiver" installation by artist Christophe Martine.
"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.

"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.
The Basilica of Fourviere with a mirror ball.

The Basilica of Fourviere with a mirror ball.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
The Basilica of Fourviere with a mirror ball.
"Laniakea" installation by artists Jerome Donna and Simon Milleret-Godet.

"Laniakea" installation by artists Jerome Donna and Simon Milleret-Godet.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Laniakea" installation by artists Jerome Donna and Simon Milleret-Godet.
"Reves de nuit" installation about Saint-Exupery by Damien Fontaine.

"Reves de nuit" installation about Saint-Exupery by Damien Fontaine.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Reves de nuit" installation about Saint-Exupery by Damien Fontaine.
A giant incandescent light bulb, as part of the "Incandescence" installation by artist Severine Fontaine.

A giant incandescent light bulb, as part of the "Incandescence" installation by artist Severine Fontaine.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
A giant incandescent light bulb, as part of the "Incandescence" installation by artist Severine Fontaine.
"The Anookis" installation by artists Moetu Batlle and David Passegand at the Opera.

"The Anookis" installation by artists Moetu Batlle and David Passegand at the Opera.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"The Anookis" installation by artists Moetu Batlle and David Passegand at the Opera.
"Les Pockets (Pocket Lights)" installation by collective Tilt.

"Les Pockets (Pocket Lights)" installation by collective Tilt.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Les Pockets (Pocket Lights)" installation by collective Tilt.
"Hi Striker" installation by Collectiv Beam'Art on the facade of the courthouse.

"Hi Striker" installation by Collectiv Beam'Art on the facade of the courthouse.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Hi Striker" installation by Collectiv Beam'Art on the facade of the courthouse.
