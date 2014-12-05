Lighting up Lyon
"Color or Not" installation by artist Yves Moreaux at the Saint-Jean Cathedral.
"Jardin d'Hiver" installation by artist Christophe Martine.
"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.
The Basilica of Fourviere with a mirror ball.
"Laniakea" installation by artists Jerome Donna and Simon Milleret-Godet.
"Reves de nuit" installation about Saint-Exupery by Damien Fontaine.
A giant incandescent light bulb, as part of the "Incandescence" installation by artist Severine Fontaine.
"Color or Not" installation by artist Yves Moreaux at the Saint-Jean Cathedral.
"Jardin d'Hiver" installation by artist Christophe Martine.
"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.
"Reves de nuit" installation about Saint-Exupery by Damien Fontaine.
"Reves de nuit" installation by artist Damien Fontaine.
"Jardin d'Hiver" installation by artist Christophe Martine.
"The Anookis" installation by artists Moetu Batlle and David Passegand at the Opera.
"Les Pockets (Pocket Lights)" installation by collective Tilt.
"Hi Striker" installation by Collectiv Beam'Art on the facade of the courthouse.
"Reves de nuit" installation by artist Damien Fontaine.
"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.
"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.
"Hi Striker" installation by Collectif Beam'Art.
Next Slideshows
Encased in ice
Freezing fog and rain leaves behind glittering ice and fallen trees in parts of Austria.
Outrage over missing students
Protesters call on the Mexican president to resign over the disappearance of 43 student-teachers.
Space odyssey
Striking images from deep space.
The future of flight
The latest advances in flight technology and space travel.
MORE IN PICTURES
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
The art of the selfie
A look at the self-portrait in the age of smartphones, as the humble selfie becomes a global form of self-expression.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Driven from Mosul
Residents flee as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants for control of western Mosul.
China Fashion Week
Highlights from China Fashion Week in Beijing.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.
Chinese paramilitary training
Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.
Brutal street battle for Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.