Lighting up Sydney
Giant inflatable rabbits are pictured on the foreshore of Sydney harbor on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. For 18 days, the Vivid Sydney festival combines outdoor lighting sculptures and installations and...more
An interactive installation artwork shows various lightbulbs on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An image of butterflies is projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House, reflected in a hotel window on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
People look through a light installation on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A light show featuring a ballet dancer and swans from Swan Lake is projected onto spraying water by the Vivid Aquatique Water Theatre during a preview of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Participants in the Sydney Harbour BridgeClimb wear lighted vests as they climb the bridge high above the city traffic at night, during a preview of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A floral image is projected on the sails of the Sydney Opera House on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Giant inflatable rabbits are pictured on the foreshore of Sydney harbor on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A light show featuring a break dancer is projected onto spraying water by the Vivid Aquatique Water Theatre during a preview of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Onlookers watch a light show on the side of the Sydney Opera House on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Participants in the Sydney Harbour BridgeClimb wear lighted vests and head-mounted lights at night during a preview of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
