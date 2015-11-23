Edition:
Lights off in Crimea

A man, wearing an identification sign of a Ukrainian voluntary militia called the Aydar Battalion, walks near a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A participant of the blockade (C) attempts to stop members of the Ukrainian armed forces and Interior Ministry, who arrive at the site where pylons were earlier damaged, in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on November 21, 2015. REUTERS/ATR via Reuters TV

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A view shows a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chonhar in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A participant of a blockade is seen inside a damaged pylon as members of the Ukrainian armed forces and Interior Ministry stand guard in the background in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on November 21, 2015. REUTERS/ATR via Reuters TV

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A customer (R) visits an appliance shop, with power turned off inside, in Simferopol, Crimea, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A view shows a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chonhar in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Gunmen (front), representing the Ukrainian armed forces, stand guard near damaged pylons in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on November 21, 2015. REUTERS/ATR via Reuters TV

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A still image taken from video footage shows a residential building in the dark in Sevastopol, Crimea, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A general view shows the facilities of a mobile gas turbine generator, in the settlement of Stroganovka, Simferopol district of Crimea, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A view shows a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Men stand near the front door of a shop on which an announcement reads "Closed, no power!" in Simferopol, Crimea, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Participants of the blockade (L) attempt to stop members of the Ukrainian armed forces and Interior Ministry, who arrive at the site where pylons were earlier damaged, in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on November 21, 2015. REUTERS/ATR via Reuters TV

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A customer visits a grocery lit with candles due to a power cut, in Simferopol, Crimea, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A view shows a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Ambulances are seen parked outside a hospital in Sevastopol, Crimea, in this still image taken from video shot November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Security personnel, wearing camouflage uniforms, stand guard near a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces and Interior Ministry form a circle as they stand guard near damaged pylons in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on November 21, 2015. REUTERS/ATR via Reuters TV

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
