Lights off in Crimea

A participant of the blockade (C) attempts to stop members of the Ukrainian armed forces and Interior Ministry, who arrive at the site where pylons were earlier damaged, in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on...more

A participant of the blockade (C) attempts to stop members of the Ukrainian armed forces and Interior Ministry, who arrive at the site where pylons were earlier damaged, in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on November 21, 2015. REUTERS/ATR via Reuters TV

Close