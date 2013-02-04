Edition:
Lights out at the Super Bowl

<p>Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) waits on the field after the half the lights went out in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Monday, February 04, 2013

<p>Players mill around the field after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>San Francisco 49ers players gather on the field during a power outage in Super Bowl against the Baltimore Ravens in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

<p>Play is halted after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>San Francisco 49ers cheerleaders stand on the sidelines during a power outage during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

<p>Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) and wide receiver Jacoby Jones (12) wait for the lights to come back on to resume the game following a power failure during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Players mill around the field after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>Baltimore Ravens strong safety Bernard Pollard (L) and free safety Ed Reed sit on the turf stretching during a power outage at Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

<p>San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens players gather on the field during a power outage in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

<p>Players mill around the field after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>San Francisco 49ers players wait on the field after half the lights in the venue went out in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco waits for the lights to come back on after a power failure in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>The Superdome field is covered in partial darkness during a power outage in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

<p>Officials discuss the situation after half the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks to referee Jerome Boger as the lights return in the third quarter following a power failure at Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick looks up during the power outage in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

<p>The Superdome is darkened during a power outage in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

<p>Officials stand on the field during a power outage in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

<p>Play is halted after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Baltimore Ravens players wait in the dark for the lights to come back on after a power failure during the 3rd quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Play is halted after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Ray Lewis (L), strong safety Bernard Pollard (C) and free safety Ed Reed sit on the turf stretching as maintenance crews work during a power outage at Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

<p>The Superdome is darkened during a power outage in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

<p>Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Ray Lewis (52) plays catch on the field after the lights went out in the 3rd quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Play is halted after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

