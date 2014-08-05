Edition:
"Lights Out" for WWI

Light is beamed into the sky from Trafalgar Square to mark the100th anniversary of the outbreak of World War One, in London August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
People enjoy an artwork entitled "Spectra" by Ryoji Ikeda during "Lights Out", as part of commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the outbreak of World War One, in London August 4, 2014. Spectra's illuminations will light up the London skyline for seven nights. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A couple embrace as a roll of honor for fallen soldiers is displayed after lights are switched off for an hour to mark the 100th anniversary of the outbreak of World War One, at Piccadilly Circus in London August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A policeman stands guard as a lantern is placed at the front door of Number 10 Downing Street during "Lights Out", as part of commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the outbreak of World War I (WWI), in London August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

People enjoy an artwork entitled "Spectra" by Japanese visual artist Ryoji Ikeda during "Lights Out", as part of commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the outbreak of World War One (WWI), in London August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

People observe a moment of silence near a war memorial in Westminster during "Lights Out", as part of commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the outbreak of World War One, in London August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A roll of honor for fallen soldiers is seen as the Piccadilly lights are switched off for an hour to mark the 100th anniversary of the outbreak of World War One, at Piccadilly Circus in London August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

People observe a moment of silence near a war memorial in Westminster during "Lights Out", as part of commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the outbreak of World War One, in London August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A woman enjoys an artwork entitled "Spectra" by Ryoji Ikeda during "Lights Out", as part of commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the outbreak of World War One, in London August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Light is beamed into the sky from Trafalgar Square to mark the100th anniversary of the outbreak of World War One, in London August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A couple embrace as a roll of honor for fallen soldiers is displayed after lights are switched off for an hour to mark the 100th anniversary of the outbreak of World War One, at Piccadilly Circus in London August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A woman enjoys an artwork entitled "Spectra" by Ryoji Ikeda during "Lights Out", as part of commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the outbreak of World War One, in London August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A guard places a lantern at the front door of Number 10 Downing Street during "Lights Out", as part of commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the outbreak of World War I (WWI), in London August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A lantern is placed at the front door of Number 10 Downing Street during "Lights Out", as part of commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the outbreak of World War I (WWI), in London August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

