Lining up for Bernie

The crowd cheers as Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Fort Collins, Colorado February 28, 2016. Sanders has repeatedly said he is staying in the Democratic presidential race until the convention, pointing to big crowds at his rallies and...more

The crowd cheers as Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Fort Collins, Colorado February 28, 2016. Sanders has repeatedly said he is staying in the Democratic presidential race until the convention, pointing to big crowds at his rallies and high turnout among young and first-time voters as proof of his viability. After raising $140 million, he has the money to fight on as long as he wants. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close