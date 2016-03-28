Edition:
Lining up for Bernie

The crowd cheers as Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Fort Collins, Colorado February 28, 2016. Sanders has repeatedly said he is staying in the Democratic presidential race until the convention, pointing to big crowds at his rallies and high turnout among young and first-time voters as proof of his viability. After raising $140 million, he has the money to fight on as long as he wants. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Supporters for Bernie Sanders wait in line at a concession stand before a campaign rally in San Diego, California March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington March 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
Bernie Sanders greets the crowd that did not get inside for a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Supporters of Bernie Sanders wait in line to enter a Sanders rally at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington March 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington March 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks to an overflow crowd during a campaign rally at the University of Illinois in Champaign, Illinois, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Jane Sanders, wife of Bernie Sanders, lifts eight year-old Jason Jones over the barricade after he was taken out to recover from the large crowd during a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally and concert at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
People listen to Bernie Sanders speak to an overflow crowd during a campaign rally at the University of Illinois in Champaign, Illinois, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Bernie Sanders hugs his wife Jane Sanders while actress Susan Sarandon surveys the overflow room at a campaign rally in Fairfield, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
A crowd, some in lawn chairs, watch on a giant screen as Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally inside the Fine Arts Center in Amherst, Massachusetts January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2016
Volunteers bring extra chairs into an overflow room showing a speech by Bernie Sanders during a campaign event at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks to an overflow crowd before heading inside for a campaign rally in Amherst, Massachusetts January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2016
Bernie Sanders greets an overflow crowd before a town hall meeting at Trinity Episcopal Church while campaigning in Charlottesville, Virginia May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jay Paul

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Bernie Sanders speaks to the overflow crowd before a campaign town hall meeting in Salem, New Hampshire August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane wave to the crowd at a campaign rally in Grand Prairie, Texas February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
