Lion cubs get dunked
Smithsonian National Zoo biologist Leigh Pitsko releases a male lion cub for its swim test in the zoo habitat moat, in Washington May 6, 2014. Four unnamed, ten-week-old lion cubs were tested for their ability to swim and remove themselves from their...more
Smithsonian National Zoo biologist Leigh Pitsko releases a male lion cub for its swim test in the zoo habitat moat, in Washington May 6, 2014. Four unnamed, ten-week-old lion cubs were tested for their ability to swim and remove themselves from their moat. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Animal keeper J.T. Taylor carries out a female lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Animal keeper J.T. Taylor carries out a female lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Animal keeper J.T. Taylor releases a female lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Animal keeper J.T. Taylor releases a female lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Animal keeper J.T. Taylor releases a female lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Animal keeper J.T. Taylor releases a female lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Biologist Leigh Pitsko carries out a male lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Biologist Leigh Pitsko carries out a male lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Biologist Leigh Pitsko releases a male lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Biologist Leigh Pitsko releases a male lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Animal keeper Kristen Clark chases a male lion cub during its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Animal keeper Kristen Clark chases a male lion cub during its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Animal keepers J.T. Taylor (R) and Kristen Clark (L) carefully handle a female lion cub after its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Animal keepers J.T. Taylor (R) and Kristen Clark (L) carefully handle a female lion cub after its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Animal keeper Marie Magnuson (L) and zoo curator of cats Carig Saffoe (R) are sprayed by a female lion cub after its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Animal keeper Marie Magnuson (L) and zoo curator of cats Carig Saffoe (R) are sprayed by a female lion cub after its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
