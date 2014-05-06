Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue May 6, 2014 | 8:40pm BST

Lion cubs get dunked

<p>Smithsonian National Zoo biologist Leigh Pitsko releases a male lion cub for its swim test in the zoo habitat moat, in Washington May 6, 2014. Four unnamed, ten-week-old lion cubs were tested for their ability to swim and remove themselves from their moat. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Smithsonian National Zoo biologist Leigh Pitsko releases a male lion cub for its swim test in the zoo habitat moat, in Washington May 6, 2014. Four unnamed, ten-week-old lion cubs were tested for their ability to swim and remove themselves from their...more

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Smithsonian National Zoo biologist Leigh Pitsko releases a male lion cub for its swim test in the zoo habitat moat, in Washington May 6, 2014. Four unnamed, ten-week-old lion cubs were tested for their ability to swim and remove themselves from their moat. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
1 / 9
<p>Animal keeper J.T. Taylor carries out a female lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Animal keeper J.T. Taylor carries out a female lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Animal keeper J.T. Taylor carries out a female lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
2 / 9
<p>Animal keeper J.T. Taylor releases a female lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Animal keeper J.T. Taylor releases a female lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Animal keeper J.T. Taylor releases a female lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
3 / 9
<p>Animal keeper J.T. Taylor releases a female lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Animal keeper J.T. Taylor releases a female lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Animal keeper J.T. Taylor releases a female lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
4 / 9
<p>Biologist Leigh Pitsko carries out a male lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Biologist Leigh Pitsko carries out a male lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Biologist Leigh Pitsko carries out a male lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
5 / 9
<p>Biologist Leigh Pitsko releases a male lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Biologist Leigh Pitsko releases a male lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Biologist Leigh Pitsko releases a male lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
6 / 9
<p>Animal keeper Kristen Clark chases a male lion cub during its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Animal keeper Kristen Clark chases a male lion cub during its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Animal keeper Kristen Clark chases a male lion cub during its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
7 / 9
<p>Animal keepers J.T. Taylor (R) and Kristen Clark (L) carefully handle a female lion cub after its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Animal keepers J.T. Taylor (R) and Kristen Clark (L) carefully handle a female lion cub after its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Animal keepers J.T. Taylor (R) and Kristen Clark (L) carefully handle a female lion cub after its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
8 / 9
<p>Animal keeper Marie Magnuson (L) and zoo curator of cats Carig Saffoe (R) are sprayed by a female lion cub after its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Animal keeper Marie Magnuson (L) and zoo curator of cats Carig Saffoe (R) are sprayed by a female lion cub after its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Animal keeper Marie Magnuson (L) and zoo curator of cats Carig Saffoe (R) are sprayed by a female lion cub after its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Scotland's young voters

Scotland's young voters

Next Slideshows

Scotland's young voters

Scotland's young voters

Dropping the voting age to 16 was lauded as a nationalist masterstroke in the battle for Scottish independence, but evidence is mounting that teenage voters may...

06 May 2014
Inside a Philadelphia prison

Inside a Philadelphia prison

The now-closed Eastern State Penitentiary housed about 75,000 inmates over 142 years of operation.

06 May 2014
Warren Buffett lovefest

Warren Buffett lovefest

Inside the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting that Buffett calls "Woodstock for Capitalists".

05 May 2014
Welcome to Brazil

Welcome to Brazil

Views from the 2014 World Cup host cities.

05 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures