Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Mar 16, 2016 | 11:30pm GMT

Little horse, big medicine

Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea holds Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, as they visit with patients at the Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea holds Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, as they visit with patients at the Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016....more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea holds Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, as they visit with patients at the Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 9
Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea (R) holds Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, as Dr. Lisa Satin, System Chair of Pediatrics for the Mount Sinai Health System, holds his leg before Honor visited with patients at the Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea (R) holds Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, as Dr. Lisa Satin, System Chair of Pediatrics for the Mount Sinai Health System, holds his leg before Honor visited with patients...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea (R) holds Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, as Dr. Lisa Satin, System Chair of Pediatrics for the Mount Sinai Health System, holds his leg before Honor visited with patients at the Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 9
Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea walks Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, through the hallway during a visit with patients at the Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea walks Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, through the hallway during a visit with patients at the Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea walks Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, through the hallway during a visit with patients at the Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 9
Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, visits with patients at the Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, visits with patients at the Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, visits with patients at the Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 9
Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea (R) holds Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, as they are greeted by Dr. Lisa Satin, System Chair of Pediatrics for the Mount Sinai Health System, during a visit with patients at the Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea (R) holds Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, as they are greeted by Dr. Lisa Satin, System Chair of Pediatrics for the Mount Sinai Health System, during a visit with patients...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea (R) holds Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, as they are greeted by Dr. Lisa Satin, System Chair of Pediatrics for the Mount Sinai Health System, during a visit with patients at the Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 9
Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea holds Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, as they visit with patients at the Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea holds Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, as they visit with patients at the Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016....more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea holds Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, as they visit with patients at the Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 9
Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea holds Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, as they are greeted by a child outside Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea holds Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, as they are greeted by a child outside Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016....more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea holds Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, as they are greeted by a child outside Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 9
Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea walks with Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, as they visit with patients at the Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea walks with Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, as they visit with patients at the Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016....more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea walks with Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, as they visit with patients at the Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 9
Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea holds Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, while he walks with Patrolman Savvas Roumeliotis from the Middletown New jersey Police Department as they arrive to visit with patients at the Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea holds Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, while he walks with Patrolman Savvas Roumeliotis from the Middletown New jersey Police Department as they arrive to visit with...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea holds Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, while he walks with Patrolman Savvas Roumeliotis from the Middletown New jersey Police Department as they arrive to visit with patients at the Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
The happiest places on earth

The happiest places on earth

Next Slideshows

The happiest places on earth

The happiest places on earth

The world's top 10 happiest countries, according to the World Happiness Report, which evaluates social and economic well-being.

16 Mar 2016
Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Devon the West Highland white terrier takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

14 Mar 2016
Remembering Nancy Reagan

Remembering Nancy Reagan

Family and friends pay tribute to former first lady Nancy Reagan.

10 Mar 2016
The Secret Service campaign

The Secret Service campaign

The Secret Service detail on the presidential campaign trail.

09 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures