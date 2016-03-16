Little horse, big medicine
Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, visits with patients at the Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
