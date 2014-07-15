Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jul 15, 2014 | 4:37pm BST

Live fire with Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un uses binoculars as he inspects a civil police post under KPA Unit 171 and a post of the third company of the second battalion under the unit guarding the forefront in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un uses binoculars as he inspects a civil police post under KPA Unit 171 and a post of the third company of the second battalion under the unit guarding the forefront in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean...more

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un uses binoculars as he inspects a civil police post under KPA Unit 171 and a post of the third company of the second battalion under the unit guarding the forefront in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
1 / 17
A view of a multiple rocket launcher during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

A view of a multiple rocket launcher during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
A view of a multiple rocket launcher during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
2 / 17
A view of rockets launched during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

A view of rockets launched during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
A view of rockets launched during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
3 / 17
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un holds binoculars as he guides a live-firing exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un holds binoculars as he guides a live-firing exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un holds binoculars as he guides a live-firing exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
4 / 17
A view of rockets launched during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

A view of rockets launched during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
A view of rockets launched during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
5 / 17
A view of a rocket launched during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

A view of a rocket launched during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
A view of a rocket launched during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
6 / 17
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during a tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on July 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during a tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released by North Korea's...more

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during a tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on July 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
7 / 17
A tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force is seen during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on July 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

A tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force is seen during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean...more

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
A tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force is seen during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on July 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
8 / 17
A tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force is seen during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on July 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

A tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force is seen during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean...more

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
A tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force is seen during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on July 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
9 / 17
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2nd R) stands with a pair of binoculars during a landing drill of the Army Ground, Naval, Air and Anti-Air forces of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 5, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2nd R) stands with a pair of binoculars during a landing drill of the Army Ground, Naval, Air and Anti-Air forces of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News...more

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2nd R) stands with a pair of binoculars during a landing drill of the Army Ground, Naval, Air and Anti-Air forces of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 5, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
10 / 17
Soldiers fire an artillery piece during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to inspect the defence detachment on Ung Islet, which is defending an outpost in the East Sea of Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 7, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Soldiers fire an artillery piece during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to inspect the defence detachment on Ung Islet, which is defending an outpost in the East Sea of Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central...more

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Soldiers fire an artillery piece during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to inspect the defence detachment on Ung Islet, which is defending an outpost in the East Sea of Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 7, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
11 / 17
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with soldiers during an inspection of the defense detachment on Ung Islet, which is defending an outpost in the East Sea of Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 7, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with soldiers during an inspection of the defense detachment on Ung Islet, which is defending an outpost in the East Sea of Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)...more

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with soldiers during an inspection of the defense detachment on Ung Islet, which is defending an outpost in the East Sea of Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 7, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
12 / 17
Army Ground, Naval, Air and Anti-Air forces of the Korean People's Army (KPA) conduct a landing drill in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 5, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Army Ground, Naval, Air and Anti-Air forces of the Korean People's Army (KPA) conduct a landing drill in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 5, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Army Ground, Naval, Air and Anti-Air forces of the Korean People's Army (KPA) conduct a landing drill in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 5, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
13 / 17
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks through a pair of binoculars during an inspection of the Hwa Islet Defence Detachment standing guard over a forward post off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on July 1, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks through a pair of binoculars during an inspection of the Hwa Islet Defence Detachment standing guard over a forward post off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, in this undated photo released by North Korea's...more

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks through a pair of binoculars during an inspection of the Hwa Islet Defence Detachment standing guard over a forward post off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on July 1, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
14 / 17
A view of the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

A view of the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
A view of the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
15 / 17
A view of the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

A view of the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
A view of the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
16 / 17
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Mideast offensive

Mideast offensive

Next Slideshows

Mideast offensive

Mideast offensive

Our latest photos from the Israel-Gaza conflict.

15 Jul 2014
Moscow subway derails

Moscow subway derails

A Moscow underground train derails during rush hour.

15 Jul 2014
Seven days in Gaza

Seven days in Gaza

Pressure grows for a ceasefire as fighting between Israel and Hamas passes the one-week mark.

15 Jul 2014
Clashes in Argentina

Clashes in Argentina

Violence erupts in Buenos Aires following the World Cup.

14 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures