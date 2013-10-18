Edition:
Liverpool Fashion Week

<p>Nouvatan founder Dawn Plummer administers a spray tan to a model during a workshop on how to apply fake tan during Liverpool Fashion Week, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A model wears a creation from the Marsha Dreams collection during Liverpool Fashion Week, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A model changes her outfit during the City of Liverpool College show at Liverpool Fashion Week, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A model presents a creation made entirely of plants from the Florina collection during Liverpool Fashion Week, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Models get their hair styled backstage before the presentation of the Adore Couture collection during Liverpool Fashion Week, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Models, wearing clothing made entirely from plants, wait backstage before the presentation of the Florina collection during Liverpool Fashion Week, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A model wearing swimwear by Anna Lous walks on the catwalk during the presentation of her collection at Liverpool Fashion Week, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A model fans herself backstage during Liverpool Fashion Week, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Models dressed as showgirls watch a catwalk show during Liverpool Fashion Week, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Models wearing swimwear by Anna Lous wait backstage before the presentation of her collection during Liverpool Fashion Week, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Models, wearing clothing made entirely from plants, wait backstage before the presentation of the Florina collection during Liverpool Fashion Week, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A model is dressed in a creation from the Tyler Mensah collection backstage during Liverpool Fashion Week, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A model reacts while waiting to walk on the catwalk for the Dora Bauer collection presentation during Liverpool Fashion Week, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A model wearing earrings made of grapes, waits backstage before the presentation of the Florina collection during Liverpool Fashion Week, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Models wearing swimwear by Anna Lous wait backstage before the presentation of her collection during Liverpool Fashion Week, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A model changes her outfit during the City of Liverpool College show at Liverpool Fashion Week, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Nouvatan founder Dawn Plummer checks a model's tan line after she received a spray tan during a workshop on how to apply fake tan during Liverpool Fashion Week, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Models get their hair styled backstage before the presentation of the Adore Couture collection during Liverpool Fashion Week, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Models present creations from the Leigh Taylor Designs collection during Liverpool Fashion Week, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Models, wearing clothing made entirely from plants, wait backstage before the presentation of the Florina collection during Liverpool Fashion Week, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Ada Mansfield, 7, looks up at models waiting to walk onto the catwalk during Liverpool Fashion Week, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Models wearing swimwear by Anna Lous wait backstage before the presentation of her collection during Liverpool Fashion Week, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Models present creations from the Dora Bauer collection during Liverpool Fashion Week, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A model wears a creation from the Dora Bauer collection during Liverpool Fashion Week, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Sally Ayres collection during Liverpool Fashion Week, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

